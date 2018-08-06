Hella GmbH : The Hella Gutmann diagnostic unit mega macs 77 steps up a gear more

Following its launch this spring, the mega macs 77 has proved itself a thousand times over during the daily routine in the workshop. Fast response times, operator guidance for measurements, the almost frameless, capacitive, full HD touchscreen and the cable-free charging station are all things that delight its users. And as was clear to see during its launch, the mega macs 77 is now continuing to swiftly develop in the direction of 'Diagnostics 4.0.'

Based on an innovative software architecture, the mega macs 77, as a first step in its further evolution, will be given a completely new user interface, which also appears with a new graphical user interface (GUI). Further simplification for technicians then results from these developments, such as the flexible composition of frequently used functions for a vehicle or the intuitive, filterable search function for all types of data and also for components. Using fingers for the swipe and drag functions will also ramp up user comfort.

But it is especially the mega macs 77 software architecture that is carving out a path for a new style of working in an increasingly digital workshop environment. Parallel to this change, it is also intended to grow the possibilities surrounding mega macs 77, using perhaps its preparation for digital workshop processes and platform-independent applications in network-based systems.

Experience HELLA and Hella Gutmann at the Automechanika 2018 (Hall 9, Stand A88).

HELLA press conference: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 3 - 3:30 pm (local time) at HELLA fair stand.