Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hella GmbH : The Hella Gutmann diagnostic unit mega macs 77 steps up a gear more

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 10:26am CEST
Ihringen, August 6, 2018. Following its launch this spring, the mega macs 77 has proved itself a thousand times over during the daily routine in the workshop. Fast response times, operator guidance for measurements, the almost frameless, capacitive, full HD touchscreen and the cable-free charging station are all things that delight its users. And as was clear to see during its launch, the mega macs 77 is now continuing to swiftly develop in the direction of 'Diagnostics 4.0.'

Based on an innovative software architecture, the mega macs 77, as a first step in its further evolution, will be given a completely new user interface, which also appears with a new graphical user interface (GUI). Further simplification for technicians then results from these developments, such as the flexible composition of frequently used functions for a vehicle or the intuitive, filterable search function for all types of data and also for components. Using fingers for the swipe and drag functions will also ramp up user comfort.

But it is especially the mega macs 77 software architecture that is carving out a path for a new style of working in an increasingly digital workshop environment. Parallel to this change, it is also intended to grow the possibilities surrounding mega macs 77, using perhaps its preparation for digital workshop processes and platform-independent applications in network-based systems.

Experience HELLA and Hella Gutmann at the Automechanika 2018 (Hall 9, Stand A88).

HELLA press conference: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 3 - 3:30 pm (local time) at HELLA fair stand.

Disclaimer

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 08:25:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:45aCISCO : 5520 wireless controllers, replace existing Cisco 5508 wireless controllers, replace primary switches
AQ
04:45aDANSKE BANK SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME : transactions in week 31
AQ
04:44aENGIE : to build 8 hybrid solar power plants in Gabon The project will save the country 1 million litres of fuel oil per year, or 2,600 tonnes of CO2, and reduce generation costs by 30%
AQ
04:43aAXA unit signs first tenant for tallest City of London building
RE
04:42aHOPE4CANCER REAL PATIENT REVIEWS : How This Alternative Cancer Treatment Center is Turning The Medical Community On Its Head
AQ
04:41aTERRA CAPITAL : Completion of partial compulsory redemption
PU
04:41aCONSORT MEDICAL : Form 8.3 - Consort Medical plc
PU
04:41aLEGAL & GENERAL : Home Finance announces new partnership with Virgin Money
PU
04:41aMARKS AND SPENCER : & Spencer selects True to drive digital innovation agenda
PU
04:41aHSBC : Bank Malta sustains dividend, shifts focus to growth
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRAXAIR : Linde, Praxair May Have to Sell More Assets Than Expected -- Update
2BANCO BPM : Sharp stock falls mar European trading as HSBC and Banco BPM disappoint
3LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General inks lifetime mortgage deal with Virgin Money
4HSBC HOLDINGS : HSBC : Interim Results quick read
5Oil rises as Saudi output dips, U.S. drilling stalls

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.