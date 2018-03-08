|
HemaCare Reports Full Year 2017 Results
03/08/2018 | 02:06pm CET
HemaCare
Corporation (OTC Pink: HEMA), a provider of human blood products and
services in support of the rapidly expanding field of immune therapy,
including stem cell therapy, today announced operational highlights and
financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017.
2017 Operational Highlights
-
Expanded HemaCare’s product line for healthy and disease-state
products and services which include fresh and cryopreserved isolated
cells. These cells are sourced from peripheral blood, mobilized
peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood for our biotech,
biopharma, and research organization customers.
-
Achieved strong revenue growth domestically and from distribution
partners in Europe, Japan, and China.
-
In January 2017, HemaCare negotiated a transaction with OneBlood
whereby they purchased an equity stake in HemaCare, and signed a Sales
and Distribution Agreement in which both parties collaborate globally
in the sales and distribution of blood-derived products. On December
28, 2017, OneBlood exercised its option to make a second tranche
investment of $1.25 million in shares of HemaCare’s common stock at
$3.44 per share.
-
During 2017, collaboration discussions resulted in a strategic
partnership with Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
whereby HemaCare’s peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) will be
integrated into Charles River’s NCG/PBMC Select Humanization Kit.
-
In July 2017, HemaCare signed a long term lease to relocate its
operations and corporate headquarters to a larger nearby site in the
San Fernando Valley (City of Los Angeles) toward the end of 2018. The
new single story 40,000 square foot facility will allow HemaCare to
optimize process flow, utilize flexible production environments to
serve HemaCare customers’ increasingly complex requirements, and
provide sufficient scalability to support the increasing demand of our
global customer base.
Financial Results
For the year ended December 31, 2017, HemaCare reported total revenues
of $20.2 million, compared to $13.9 million for the year ended December
31, 2016, representing an increase of $6.3 million, or approximately
46%. The increase in revenues was primarily derived from international
expansion and improved results from key distributors and direct cell
therapy customers.
Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $10.6 million, or
53% of net revenues, compared to $6.4 million, or 46% of net revenues,
for the year ended December 31, 2016.
HemaCare’s net income for the year ended December 31, 2017 increased to
$4.4 million, as compared to $0.8 million for the year ended December
31, 2016, due not only to operating leverage and improved product mix
but also to a one-time tax benefit of $1 million.
As of December 31, 2017, HemaCare had $9.3 million in cash and cash
equivalents compared to $2.3 million in cash at December 31, 2016.
For complete audited December 31, 2017 Financial Statements, please click
here.
Pete van der Wal, HemaCare’s President and Chief Executive, stated: “2017
was another productive year of substantial progress for the Company. In
addition to HemaCare’s outstanding revenue and net income growth, we
have seen continued strong growth from our distributors in Europe,
Japan, and China, resulting in a 116% increase in international revenues
over the prior year. HemaCare also significantly expanded its
offering of disease-state products and services, resulting in 651%
growth over the prior year.
“Quality starting material is the basis of any successful cell
therapy, as the number of healthy therapeutic cells present in precursor
material is directly related to the 'live' drug efficacy. Best
practices for allogeneic cell therapy and autologous process development
rely on highly coordinated donor supply and management. HemaCare
has been building and maintaining reliable and recallable donor
relationships for 40 years; longer than anyone else in the industry. In
2018, we intend to continue to build our sales and marketing team,
increase our operational capabilities, enlarge our portfolio of healthy
and disease-state products, and continue to expand into additional
strategic markets. Furthermore, we will seek to continue to strengthen
our leadership position as a critical supplier to customers performing
cell therapy research, process development, and commercialization. This
includes expanding our highly functional cryopreserved isolated cell
product line, as well as our superior leukapheresis collections for
autologous and allogeneic cell therapies,” said van der Wal.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HEMACARE CORPORATION
|
BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,251,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,271,000
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,959,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,269,000
|
|
Product inventories and supplies, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,520,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,935,000
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
162,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
158,000
|
|
Current portion of restricted cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
119,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,892,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,752,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,358,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,038,000
|
|
Restricted cash, net of current portion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
309,000
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,128,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL NONCURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,556,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,411,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,448,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,163,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
682,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
437,000
|
|
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,658,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,252,000
|
|
Other accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
210,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103,000
|
|
Current portion of deferred rent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77,000
|
|
Current portion of capital lease obligations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,658,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,916,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred rent, net of current portion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,000
|
|
Long-term portion of capital lease obligations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,751,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,989,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, no par, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 12,011,545 and
10,698,312 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21,149,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,058,000
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6,452,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(10,884,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,697,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,174,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,448,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,163,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HEMACARE CORPORATION
|
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
REVENUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
20,212,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,876,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COST OF REVENUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,594,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,459,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,618,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,417,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,195,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,618,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,423,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
799,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,009,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(18,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,432,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
781,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About HemaCare
HemaCare is a global leader in the customization of human-derived
biological products and services for biomedical research, drug
discovery, and cellular therapy process development. The company’s
network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensures
fresh donor material is available to customers and for use within
HemaCare’s isolation laboratory. Human biological material including
peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood is isolated into various
primary cell types for fresh and frozen distribution. For 40 years,
HemaCare has developed an extensive registry of repeat donors and
provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical
and drug discovery research, cell therapy clinical trials, and supports
commercialization with apheresis collections, directly enabling
customers to advance both autologous and allogeneic cellular therapies.
For more information please visit www.hemacare.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words
“believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,”
“anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “expect,”
and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or
outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements in this press release address the following
subjects, among others: plans to develop, market, and expand
current and future products; expectations of revenue growth; plans for
facility relocation; and plans to hire and retain critical personnel.
Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and
uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from
those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation,
the following: the ability of our donors to provide sufficient
quality source material; our ability and the ability of our suppliers to
maintain compliance with cGMP and other regulatory obligations; the
results of regulatory inspections; adverse developments in our customer
base or the markets we serve; results of the Company’s collaboration
with strategic partners; adverse changes in regulatory, social, and
political conditions affecting our industry; our ability to timely and
effectively implement 2018 staffing, operations, and product menu
changes; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic, and
business conditions. Forward-looking statements are made as of
the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or
undertaking to update forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180308005373/en/
© Business Wire 2018
|
|