Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HemaCare Reports Full Year 2017 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2018 | 02:06pm CET

HemaCare Corporation (OTC Pink: HEMA), a provider of human blood products and services in support of the rapidly expanding field of immune therapy, including stem cell therapy, today announced operational highlights and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017.

2017 Operational Highlights

  • Expanded HemaCare’s product line for healthy and disease-state products and services which include fresh and cryopreserved isolated cells. These cells are sourced from peripheral blood, mobilized peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood for our biotech, biopharma, and research organization customers.
  • Achieved strong revenue growth domestically and from distribution partners in Europe, Japan, and China.
  • In January 2017, HemaCare negotiated a transaction with OneBlood whereby they purchased an equity stake in HemaCare, and signed a Sales and Distribution Agreement in which both parties collaborate globally in the sales and distribution of blood-derived products. On December 28, 2017, OneBlood exercised its option to make a second tranche investment of $1.25 million in shares of HemaCare’s common stock at $3.44 per share.
  • During 2017, collaboration discussions resulted in a strategic partnership with Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. whereby HemaCare’s peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) will be integrated into Charles River’s NCG/PBMC Select Humanization Kit.
  • In July 2017, HemaCare signed a long term lease to relocate its operations and corporate headquarters to a larger nearby site in the San Fernando Valley (City of Los Angeles) toward the end of 2018. The new single story 40,000 square foot facility will allow HemaCare to optimize process flow, utilize flexible production environments to serve HemaCare customers’ increasingly complex requirements, and provide sufficient scalability to support the increasing demand of our global customer base.

Financial Results

For the year ended December 31, 2017, HemaCare reported total revenues of $20.2 million, compared to $13.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2016, representing an increase of $6.3 million, or approximately 46%. The increase in revenues was primarily derived from international expansion and improved results from key distributors and direct cell therapy customers.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $10.6 million, or 53% of net revenues, compared to $6.4 million, or 46% of net revenues, for the year ended December 31, 2016.

HemaCare’s net income for the year ended December 31, 2017 increased to $4.4 million, as compared to $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2016, due not only to operating leverage and improved product mix but also to a one-time tax benefit of $1 million.

As of December 31, 2017, HemaCare had $9.3 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $2.3 million in cash at December 31, 2016.

For complete audited December 31, 2017 Financial Statements, please click here.

Pete van der Wal, HemaCare’s President and Chief Executive, stated: “2017 was another productive year of substantial progress for the Company. In addition to HemaCare’s outstanding revenue and net income growth, we have seen continued strong growth from our distributors in Europe, Japan, and China, resulting in a 116% increase in international revenues over the prior year. HemaCare also significantly expanded its offering of disease-state products and services, resulting in 651% growth over the prior year.

“Quality starting material is the basis of any successful cell therapy, as the number of healthy therapeutic cells present in precursor material is directly related to the 'live' drug efficacy. Best practices for allogeneic cell therapy and autologous process development rely on highly coordinated donor supply and management. HemaCare has been building and maintaining reliable and recallable donor relationships for 40 years; longer than anyone else in the industry. In 2018, we intend to continue to build our sales and marketing team, increase our operational capabilities, enlarge our portfolio of healthy and disease-state products, and continue to expand into additional strategic markets. Furthermore, we will seek to continue to strengthen our leadership position as a critical supplier to customers performing cell therapy research, process development, and commercialization. This includes expanding our highly functional cryopreserved isolated cell product line, as well as our superior leukapheresis collections for autologous and allogeneic cell therapies,” said van der Wal.

               
HEMACARE CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEETS
 

ASSETS

December 31,
2017           2016
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,251,000 $ 2,271,000
Accounts receivable, net 2,959,000 2,269,000
Product inventories and supplies, net 2,520,000 1,935,000
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 162,000 158,000
Current portion of restricted cash   -     119,000  
 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS   14,892,000     6,752,000  
 
OTHER ASSETS
Property and equipment, net 1,358,000 1,038,000
Restricted cash, net of current portion - 309,000
Deferred income taxes 1,128,000 -
Other assets   70,000     64,000  
 
TOTAL NONCURRENT ASSETS   2,556,000     1,411,000  
 
TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,448,000   $ 8,163,000  
 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable $ 682,000 $ 437,000
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 1,658,000 1,252,000
Other accrued expenses 210,000 103,000
Current portion of deferred rent 9,000 77,000
Current portion of capital lease obligations   99,000     47,000  
 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES   2,658,000     1,916,000  
 
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Deferred rent, net of current portion - 7,000
Long-term portion of capital lease obligations   93,000     66,000  
 
TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES   93,000     73,000  
 
TOTAL LIABILITIES   2,751,000     1,989,000  
 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
 
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock, no par, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 12,011,545 and 10,698,312 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

21,149,000 17,058,000
Accumulated deficit   (6,452,000 )   (10,884,000 )
 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   14,697,000     6,174,000  
 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 17,448,000   $ 8,163,000  
 
 
 
HEMACARE CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 2016
                         
2017 2016
REVENUE $ 20,212,000 $ 13,876,000
 
COST OF REVENUE   9,594,000   7,459,000  
 
GROSS PROFIT 10,618,000 6,417,000
 
GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES   7,195,000   5,618,000  
 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE) 3,423,000 799,000
 
Income tax benefit (expense)   1,009,000   (18,000 )
 
NET INCOME $ 4,432,000 $ 781,000  
 

About HemaCare

HemaCare is a global leader in the customization of human-derived biological products and services for biomedical research, drug discovery, and cellular therapy process development. The company’s network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensures fresh donor material is available to customers and for use within HemaCare’s isolation laboratory. Human biological material including peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood is isolated into various primary cell types for fresh and frozen distribution. For 40 years, HemaCare has developed an extensive registry of repeat donors and provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical and drug discovery research, cell therapy clinical trials, and supports commercialization with apheresis collections, directly enabling customers to advance both autologous and allogeneic cellular therapies.

For more information please visit www.hemacare.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “expect,” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release address the following subjects, among others: plans to develop, market, and expand current and future products; expectations of revenue growth; plans for facility relocation; and plans to hire and retain critical personnel. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the ability of our donors to provide sufficient quality source material; our ability and the ability of our suppliers to maintain compliance with cGMP and other regulatory obligations; the results of regulatory inspections; adverse developments in our customer base or the markets we serve; results of the Company’s collaboration with strategic partners; adverse changes in regulatory, social, and political conditions affecting our industry; our ability to timely and effectively implement 2018 staffing, operations, and product menu changes; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic, and business conditions. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:20aRYANAIR : signs first accord to recognise unions (2)
AQ
08:20aRYANAIR : signs first accord to recognise unions (3)
AQ
08:20aGCI LIBERTY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:20aUNIQUE FABRICATING : tops 4Q revenue forecasts
AQ
08:20aLIBERTY INTERACTIVE CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:20aAMERIGO RESOURCES LTD : Today’s Research Reports on Amerigo Resources Ltd., Brio Gold Inc., Azarga Uranium Corp. and Great Panther Silver Ltd.
AC
08:20aTRACKING FIRST : Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users
PR
08:20aMexico’s COFEPRIS (Mexico’s equivalent of the FDA) approves Biomerica colorectal screening test to help identify the early warning signs of colorectal cancer
GL
08:20aCENOVUS ENERGY INC : Today’s Research Reports on Cenovus Energy Inc., Gran Tierra Energy Inc., Cardinal Energy Ltd. and Suncor Energy Inc.
AC
08:19aBYD : February sales volume down 38% mom
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Rise For 4th Day In A Row As ECB Steals Focus From U.S. Tariffs
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE - KLM : TRAFFIC FEBRUARY 2018
3SANOFI : SANOFI : in Exclusive Talks with Evotec to Create R&D Platform
4HUGO BOSS : Investment to dent profit growth for sportier Hugo Boss
5MERCK KGAA : MERCK : 4Q Net Profit Rose on Sales Growth, Tax Reform

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.