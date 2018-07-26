Log in
Hemisphere Media : to Host Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

07/26/2018 | 11:57pm CEST

MIAMI, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) ('Hemisphere' or the 'Company'), the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading television and digital content platforms, plans to announce its second quarter 2018 financial results on Friday, August 3, 2018. The financial release will be posted to the Investor Relations page on www.hemispheretv.com before the market open. Hemisphere executives will host a conference call following the release at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available online via the company's Investor Relations website located at http://ir.hemispheretv.com/.

Alternatively, interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (877) 497-1436, or from outside the United States at (262) 558-6292, at least five minutes prior to the start time. The conference ID for the call is 3479626.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 PM ET on Friday, August 3, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056, or from outside the United States by dialing (404) 537-3406. The conference ID for the replay is 3479626.

About Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.:

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) is the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading broadcast and cable television and digital content platforms. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hemisphere owns and operates five leading U.S. Hispanic cable networks, two Latin American cable networks, and the leading broadcast television network in Puerto Rico, and has ownership interests in Canal 1, the #3 national broadcast television network in Colombia, PANTAYA, a Spanish-language OTT service in the U.S., and REMEZCLA, an influential digital media company.

Investor Relations Contact
 Edelman Financial Communications for Hemisphere Media Group
Danielle O'Brien
646.277.1289
[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hemisphere-media-group-to-host-second-quarter-2018-financial-results-conference-call-300687535.html

SOURCE Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.

Disclaimer

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 21:56:05 UTC
