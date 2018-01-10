Log in
Heritage Valley Health System : Medical Group Welcomes Back Ashvin T. Ragoowansi, MD

01/10/2018 | 06:09pm CET

Heritage Valley Medical Group welcomes Ashvin Ragoowansi, M.D., FACS to the Neurosurgery practice located at Heritage Valley Beaver hospital in Beaver, Pennsylvania. Dr. Ragoowansi is board certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgeons and specializes in minimally invasive lumbar and cervical spine surgeries and brain tumors.

Dr. Ragoowansi has more than 25 years of experience. Before joining Heritage Valley Medical Group, he practiced at CaroMont Neurosurgery in Gastonia, North Carolina, and at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Dr. Ragoowansi has also held faculty appointments at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Drexel College of Medicine branch at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He received his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and went on to complete a surgical internship and neurosurgical residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Dr. Ragoowansi joined the medical staffs at Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley hospitals and is accepting new patients at his office in Beaver. To schedule an appointment or discuss a referral, please call 724-773-6450.

Heritage Valley Health System published this content on 10 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2018 17:09:00 UTC.

