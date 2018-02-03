Hershey Entertainment & Resorts : Introducing the NEW Hershey's Melted Hot Chocolate!

BUT WAIT...there's so much more coming to the menu at Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction during Chocolate-Covered February! These items are available exclusively this month.

For lunch...

Ham and Swiss on Chocolate Cherry Baguette Back by popular demand from last February! The classic ham and swiss is even more delicious on bread infused with cocoa and sun-dried cherries.

Thai Peanut Soup Made with Reese's Peanut Butter Another favorite returns, but even better this year, with the option to be served in the NEW Chocolate Bread Bowl! Who knew chocolate and peanut butter paired together in a savory meal could be just as delicious as the dessert combo?

Pasta Made with Hershey's Chocolate This year, the pasta infused with Hershey's Cocoa Powder takes a new twist! It's offered with your choice of two sauces created with Hershey's Chocolate - Chocolate Marinara or the new White Chocolate Alfredo. Perfect topped with grilled chocolate chicken or as a side for slow-roasted meats.