Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Hershey Entertainment & Resorts : Introducing the NEW Hershey's Melted Hot Chocolate!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2018 | 04:10pm CET

BUT WAIT...there's so much more coming to the menu at Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction during Chocolate-Covered February! These items are available exclusively this month.

For lunch...

Ham and Swiss on Chocolate Cherry Baguette Back by popular demand from last February! The classic ham and swiss is even more delicious on bread infused with cocoa and sun-dried cherries.

Thai Peanut Soup Made with Reese's Peanut Butter Another favorite returns, but even better this year, with the option to be served in the NEW Chocolate Bread Bowl! Who knew chocolate and peanut butter paired together in a savory meal could be just as delicious as the dessert combo?

Pasta Made with Hershey's Chocolate This year, the pasta infused with Hershey's Cocoa Powder takes a new twist! It's offered with your choice of two sauces created with Hershey's Chocolate - Chocolate Marinara or the new White Chocolate Alfredo. Perfect topped with grilled chocolate chicken or as a side for slow-roasted meats.

Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company published this content on 03 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2018 15:09:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:55p NOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender No. (MTC-13/2018)
09:55p NOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender No. (MTC-14/2018)
07:33p Caution after Wall Street caps off worst week in years
06:15p RNLI ROYAL NATIONAL LIFEBOAT INSTITUTION : Margate RNLI rescue father and daughter in tide drama
05:25p TEXAS A&M AGRILIFE EXTENSION SERVICE : Sunbrite shines as ‘rodeo tomato’ for 2018 San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo
05:15p Daimler, Bosch to test self-driving cars soon - Automobilwoche
05:05p VILLAGE OF CHICAGO RIDGE IL : Condo & Townhome Owner Workshop
05:00p BOB CORKER : Corker Statement on Nomination of John Ryder to Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors
04:10p HERSHEY ENTERTAINMENT & RESORTS : Introducing the NEW Hershey's Melted Hot Chocolate!
03:15p FIANNA FÁIL : Doherty must clarify reports that State pension could be scrapped – FF
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Wall Street says Starbucks has too many stores, prices too high
2ORACLE CORPORATION : ORACLE : Approves Second $12 Billion Stock Buyback Authorization in as Many Months
3VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : Sizes Up Liberty Assets -- WSJ
4IMPINJ INC : IMPINJ : stock plunges as Seattle company cuts revenue guidance, says CFO leaving
5WTI : Exxon, Chevron Come Up Short -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.