Hiding Russian Money Was Easy. Quitting Was -2

NBT would make loans to companies set up by Mr. Worsley in Cyprus, with directors supplied by Teos or Mr. Vassiliades's law firm to rubber stamp their business. The proceeds were lent onward to a string of companies in Cyprus and the British Virgin Islands before returning to NBT to service the bad debt. Sometimes the Cyprus company would use the borrowed money to buy Russian bonds or other securities, lending them out for additional cash to plug holes in NBT's balance sheet, according to documents filed in a subsequent case in London high court.

At its peak the network cost around $4 million a year to run, with each company needing to follow local rules on filing annual returns and audits. Lots of advisers proved willing to help. At least one of the Cyprus borrowers had its accounts audited by KPMG. The Cyprus arm of Greece's Piraeus Bank provided accounts to dozens of companies in the network.

George Appios, chief executive of Piraeus Bank Cyprus, now called AstroBank, said the bank can't comment on clients but follows strict anti-money-laundering rules and is never knowingly involved in any unlawful activities. KPMG declined to comment.

To mask the involvement of NBT's owners, Mr. Worsley flew to the Isle of Man, a rainy island in the Irish Sea. A corporate-service provider there called Boston Ltd. set up trusts for Mr. Yurov and his partners that allowed them to own the offshore network with almost ironclad confidentiality. Boston in a statement says it "rigorously complies with its legal responsibilities."

Mr. Worsley took comfort from how consultants, lawyers and bankers were aware of the structure and didn't seem to have a problem with it.

The fixer went to increasing lengths to keep his clients happy. Once, when canceled flights stranded a restless Mr. Yurov in London, Mr. Worsley rented a car and drove all three Russian clients to visit Stonehenge. Another time, he hired former British special-service operatives to box with Mr. Yurov in a London gym.

In 2011 Mr. Yurov had another task for Mr. Worsley: move his family out of Russia. Mr. Worsley helped Mr. Yurov's wife acquire a U.K. investor visa, and helped place the Yurov children at a private school on the grounds of Canterbury Cathedral. He found a bed-and-breakfast that could be rented in its entirety to accommodate the eight-person family. The family paid Mr. Worsley $50,000 for his efforts.

The family later moved into an 18th-century manor house, paid for by Ms. Yurov with GBP4.1 million cash. The Yurovs bought property in Cyprus too, securing EU passports under a Cypriot program that lets foreigners who invest at least EUR2 million become citizens.

By 2014 Mr. Worsley's offshore aspirations were gaining momentum. He began to formulate plans to open up the Teos office to other clients.

While Mr. Worsley crisscrossed Europe and the Middle East cultivating his business, storm clouds were gathering in Moscow. Loan losses at NBT were spiraling as U.S. sanctions weighed on Russian business and oil prices fell. Each month NBT needed to come up with around $30 million to plug a growing hole on its balance sheet.

In the summer of 2014, the NBT shareholders decided it was time to offload their bank. Mr. Yurov courted potential purchasers including Igor Sechin, the boss of oil giant Rosneft. Mr. Sechin declined to comment.

But the three NBT partners had a problem: what to do with the offshore network?

In November 2014, Mr. Worsley, Mr. Yurov, and an NBT lieutenant gathered in a conference room at a law firm near London's West End theater district. Sitting in the room, Mr. Worsley secretly recorded the ensuing conversation on his phone. The men fretted over how they could discreetly communicate with each other, according to a transcript in a court document.

Mr. Worsley -- ever the fixer -- came up with a plan. He had read in the press that former Central Intelligence Agency director David Petraeus conducted an extramarital affair by writing drafts in an email account that were never actually sent. His paramour would allegedly log into the account and read the drafts.

His suggestion was ignored and the takeover never materialized. Russia raised interest rates to prop up its fast-devaluing currency. NBT was running out of cash and couldn't make margin calls. On Dec. 22, Mr. Yurov, on vacation in Australia, called Mr. Worsley, saying that NBT would be seized by the Russian central bank in a couple of hours.

The Russian deposit insurance agency appointed Otkritie Holding JSC, a powerful Kremlin-linked lender that had already acquired several weakened banks with loans from Russia's central bank, to manage NBT. Within a week, the central bank said it contacted Russian police about possible criminal activity.

The reckoning

A few weeks later a jet-lagged Mr. Yurov flew to Cyprus with his son to collect a Cypriot passport Mr. Worsley had helped to organize, according to a document filed in London court. The two men caught up for coffee and went for a walk. Then Mr. Worsley slipped in a bombshell. He wanted more money to pay the expenses of maintaining the offshore network -- even though it was no longer propping up NBT.

Mr. Yurov's face hardened. The bank had sent over a tranche of cash a few months before. How could it be spent already? Suspicious Mr. Worsley had been pocketing funds from their shell operation for his own use, he demanded to see the office books.

Late that night, Mr. Worsley appeared at the lobby of the Hilton Park Nicosia nervously clutching the paperwork. Thumbing through the accounts, Mr. Yurov said the records showed that some $300,000 had been transferred to Mr. Worsley's bank account in the United Arab Emirates and another $45,000 had been used to renovate an old house in the rolling hills of southern France Mr. Worsley had bought.

Flustered by Mr. Yurov's allegations, and increasingly frightened of the banker, Mr. Worsley denied stealing the money, offered to hand back his apartment keys and said if the Russian wanted to end their business relationship that was fine. He warned Mr. Yurov he had a bodyguard waiting for him in a car outside.

Mr. Worsley left. In the car there was no bodyguard. Instead the Brit had persuaded an aging doorman at the Teos office to make sure he made it out of the Hilton safely. The next day Mr. Yurov and Mr. Worsley tried to patch things up. They went on a sightseeing trip around Northern Cyprus, followed by dinner.

As NBT crumbled, so crumbled a very dysfunctional business partnership.

From the beginning colleagues found the rapport between Mr. Yurov and Mr. Worsley odd. Mr. Worsley appeared enthralled by Mr. Yurov's power and wealth. Mr. Yurov meanwhile seemed to treat his British business associate like a true friend.

The two men spent so much time together that Mr. Yurov's wife suggested he should hang out with someone else. The men traveled on vacation. They met each other's parents. Mr. Yurov's children called Mr. Worsley "Uncle Ben." Mr. Worsley converted to the Russian Orthodox Church, with Mr. Yurov standing by his side translating from Russian.

Privately Mr. Worsley viewed himself as a "paid friend" to Mr. Yurov. A teetotaler, Mr. Worsley dreaded having to entertain the Russians. The language barrier created awkward situations. There was the time when Mr. Worsley organized the rental of a 230-foot superyacht to ferry the three NBT owners and their wives on a cruise from Athens. Mr. Worsley was invited. A few days in, Mr. Yurov found his fixer red-faced with rage, shouting that one of the Russians aboard had drunkenly mocked him. Mr. Worsley asked to disembark at the next stop but eventually calmed down.

After the failure of NBT, Mr. Worsley initially clung to his patron. He still needed a job and money. The offshore network still had to be shuttered or transferred to Otkritie.

"I am now one of Europe's leading offshore specialists," Mr. Worsley wrote to ex-NBT shareholders along with a request for a $750,000 success fee for winding down the network. "In short I gave up my whole show, and changed my life....Some sort of final payment seems very fair."

Mr. Yurov needed his British fixer for something totally different: to prove his innocence. Russian authorities believed the offshore network might be a vehicle for stealing money from NBT. Mr. Worsley had access to paperwork Mr. Yurov could use to argue he was simply trying to keep the bank afloat. Mr. Yurov argued in an affidavit that many Russian banks had done the same, what he called "balance sheet management." By artificially keeping NBT in business hadn't he protected depositors?

Russian authorities were circling, trying to work out how NBT was owed hundreds of millions of dollars by seemingly worthless shell companies. Criminal charges had been filed against two lower-level NBT employees in Russia. The NBT owners were already gone. Mr. Fetisov had already taken up full-time residence in a leafy suburb of London. Mr. Belyaev moved to Connecticut on a student visa.

Otkritie said it wanted control of several profitable companies held through the offshore network, including a large Moscow real-estate portfolio. Mr. Yurov and the ex-NBT shareholders said they were personal investments and refused to hand them over.

In the fall of 2015, Mr. Yurov and Mr. Worsley met in the marbled foyer at Claridge's, a five-star hotel in London, for coffee. It was an odd meeting. Both men felt the other was acting strangely. Mr. Yurov said he wanted to fight back against Otkritie, arguing the scale of the losses had been exaggerated and the bank unfairly expropriated. Mr. Worsley warned him it was a bad idea. It would be years before they saw each other again.

Mr. Worsley flew to Dubai to weigh his options. The last thing he wanted was to be sucked into a protracted battle backing a Russian who had overseen a major bank failure and was in self-imposed exile.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

08-04-18 0015ET