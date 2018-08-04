Hiding Russian Money Was Easy. Quitting Was -3

Otkritie lawyers flew to Dubai to approach Mr. Worsley with a different business proposition: help trace NBT's money, sign over assets and provide information against the three former NBT owners. Turning informant on Mr. Yurov wasn't something Mr. Worsley took lightly. Late one evening an email landed in his inbox, saying Mr. Yurov intended to launch a legal broadside against Otkritie. Staring at the screen Mr. Worsley snapped.

"There are times when one has to face reality," he later said in an emailed statement to The Wall Street Journal.

He decided to switch sides.

New instructions

Otkritie hashed out an arrangement to pay Mr. Worsley a retainer of $32,500 a month for a year and up to 4% of the assets recovered from the offshore network. They also agreed not to sue him.

Otkritie sued the three ex-NBT shareholders in London for breach of duties, seeking $830 million in damages. The three men deny the allegations. In turn, Mr. Yurov, shocked to discover that Mr. Worsley had betrayed him, filed a criminal complaint in Cyprus alleging that Otkritie bribed Mr. Worsley to provide evidence. Russian authorities filed embezzlement charges against the former NBT shareholders. Lawsuits sprouted in Switzerland and Austria as Otkritie tried to claw back some of the money NBT had lost.

Mr. Worsley retreated to his French house and tapped out his online manifesto, though he later scrubbed it of some details. He feared a reprisal by Mr. Yurov. He also worried that Otkritie would refuse to pay his legal bills and ditch him. He cut a forlorn figure, no longer in contact with old friends. He asked Otkritie for funds to beef up security at his home.

Mr. Worsley needed to build a new life. Working in Russia was out of the question but finding a new career proved challenging. He signed up to become a member of the Masonry Heater Association in North America, a group that shares know-how for building large ovens. A month later Mr. Worsley asked to have his name taken off the association's website and didn't turn up to meetings, an official there said.

Mr. Worsley's turmoil coincided with a hardening of attitudes toward offshore centers and the people who facilitate their use. In 2016 a trove of leaked documents from the Panama law firm Mossack Fonseca & Co. showed how tax havens around the world were used to hide funds from tax authorities.

A political backlash grew and laws changed. U.K. authorities could now ask hyper-wealthy foreigners to reveal the source of their money via a system called "unexplained wealth orders." The government pressured the British Virgin Islands and other offshore centers to keep better track of company owners.

Authorities also targeted fixers. A new British watchdog oversees 22 trade bodies that regulate solicitors, accountants and other "professional enablers." In theory it is harder to quietly fix peoples' problems from London.

After NBT's takeover Mr. Yurov holed up in the Kent countryside in southern England. Despite his business failure, the Russian was no pauper. His family's assets included several London properties, a vast wine collection, and a $55,000 Turkish carpet. In 2016 Canterbury Cathedral listed him as a major donor.

Mr. Yurov and the other former NBT shareholders say they were victims of a conspiracy: Otkritie had exaggerated the losses at NBT to access a big Russian taxpayer loan, which it used to patch up its own balance sheet, he said. Otkritie lawyers deny this.

In the summer of 2017 Otkritie itself keeled over after customers yanked their deposits. The Russian central bank rescued Otkritie and said the private bank had falsified its accounts.The collapse did little for Mr. Yurov, who is currently fighting extradition to Russia.

For years Mr. Yurov had no direct contact with Mr. Worsley. But that summer, as Otkritie teetered, Mr. Yurov and his fellow former NBT shareholders got an unexpected email. It was from Mr. Worsley proposing they broker a truce with Otkritie. Mr. Worsley also had another suggestion: Maybe he could help.

