Hiding Russian Money Was Easy. Quitting Was Harder.

By Max Colchester and Margot Patrick

"If you are reading this, it is probable that you wonder who Ben Worsley is."

Typing on his computer, Benedict Worsley felt surrounded. The plan, the Englishman told friends, was to work for the Russian financiers for a few years and then retreat to his gated pied-à-terre in the south of France.

Mr. Worsley, tall with thinning gray hair, flew on private jets and sailed on luxury yachts. His Rolodex swelled to include people in Luxembourg, Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates. Despite having no finance background, the 50-year-old former headhunter reinvented himself as an offshore specialist helping manage hundreds of shell companies. Along the way he acquired a ringside seat into how rich Russians quietly shuffle money across the European Union and marveled at how easy it was.

Now, as he explained in his online statement, it was all unraveling. A banking crisis had turned acrimonious. "I now find myself caught in the middle between two warring Russian factions," he wrote.

He was having panic attacks. He had cut himself off from many of his old friends in London, where he got his start. The threat of legal bills loomed. When he traveled, he thought he was being followed. "I was a nobody," he had written to an opposing lawyer in a pleading email. "I like to be a nobody. That's fine for me."

Nobodies like Mr. Worsley are the building blocks that made London's reputation as an international money center. Countless fixers -- lawyers, real-estate agents, corporate-service providers -- help funnel foreign money though the city and cater to the world's superrich.

It isn't always glamorous work, as Mr. Worsley ultimately found, and the extraordinarily Byzantine job of hiding money on a vast international scale can take a heavy psychological toll. This account of his adventures, based on interviews with more than a dozen people familiar with his situation, documents, court records and the public statement he posted on his website, reveals a conflicted man ricocheting from loyalty to betrayal as the legal noose tightened on his Russian clients.

Mr. Worsley, who hasn't been accused by authorities of any crimes, was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in salary and expenses for his work. He said in an affidavit in a subsequent court case that he didn't stop to consider that the money flows he facilitated might be construed as illicit.

"At that time the use of offshore companies was an everyday reality around the world," he wrote in his online manifesto at the end of 2017. "This is not a 'poor me' story," he went on, "But rather a statement of truth in regard to a terribly messy situation."

In the beginning

In the fall of 2009, Benedict Worsley sat in the back of a tinted-glass Range Rover crawling through Moscow's thick traffic. An old contact at Russia's National Bank Trust had called him. The bank's chairman, Ilya Yurov, wanted to discuss secret business in person. Mr. Worsley was intrigued. He had previously helped recruit staff for Mr. Yurov's NBT but this promised to be something different, and hopefully more lucrative.

Mr. Yurov didn't look like your typical retail banker. A thick neck and squat build spoke to the Russian's continued interest in kickboxing. Sporting a shaved head and a neatly trimmed beard, Mr. Yurov wore suits that hid a collection of tattoos. In Moscow, this wasn't unusual, Mr. Worsley told himself. This was Russia, not the genteel English countryside.

Born in Eastbourne, an unremarkable seaside resort on England's south coast, Mr. Worsley grew up in a solidly upper-middle-class British family. His father, a respected barrister, met Mr. Worsley's mother ballroom dancing. The young Mr. Worsley attended an imposing private school and then found himself adrift in London.

A friend suggested Mr. Worsley get into executive recruiting. Since London's finance industry was deregulated in the 1980s, the City's square mile was becoming a global banking hub. As a new class of international rich flooded into the capital, an army of locals was finding gainful employment facilitating their needs. It was in this crowd that Mr. Worsley found his professional calling.

Western banks were piling into Eastern Europe. They needed staff and Mr. Worsley formed a firm called Central Search to help find them.

To his clients, Mr. Worsley came with a calling card: an amped-up brand of Englishness. In winter he headed to the Alps with the Les Avants Bobsleigh and Toboggan Club to descend the icy slopes dressed in plus-fours. He dined at London's historic private members clubs, the Travellers and the Garrick, and spoke in a hushed, slightly clipped voice. He owned a secondhand Bentley.

Then the financial crisis hit. Scores of bankers packed their cardboard boxes, and a large chunk of Central Search's revenue evaporated. Mr. Worsley decided he was bored of schmoozing bankers in hotel lobbies. He needed a new challenge -- one that paid. So in late 2009 when Mr. Yurov requested a meeting, Mr. Worsley packed his bags and went.

As a young man growing up in the Soviet Union, Mr. Yurov faced a choice between professional boxing and finance. He chose finance. After clambering up the ranks in the treasury department of a Russian bank, he was taken under the wing of Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an oil tycoon who later fell out of favor with President Vladimir Putin. In the early 2000s Mr. Yurov helped orchestrate a buyout of two Russian banks, which had been controlled by Mr. Khodorkovsky, just before the billionaire was arrested on fraud and tax-evasion charges. The resulting venture was called National Bank Trust.

Mr. Yurov ran NBT along with two other major shareholders, Nikolay Fetisov, a derivatives expert and Sergey Belyaev, a trained biologist. Together they later wooed Russian depositors with an ad campaign featuring "Die Hard" actor Bruce Willis and the tagline: "When I need money, I just take it."

NBT's owners had a new assignment in mind for Mr. Worsley.

Like several other Russian banks, NBT skated through the financial crisis by hiding problems from regulators. To dress up bad loans, NBT had a system. It would lend money to a Cypriot shell company, which would recycle the funds through a maze of companies before funneling it back into NBT to cover the defaulted borrower's interest payments. This circular flow kept the bank afloat -- at least for a time.

NBT's management wanted to create distance between the bank and the offshore network. They needed a fixer, a legitimate middleman, to help administer the shell companies seemingly at arm's length. They knew this person shouldn't be Russian. Russians kept getting ripped off by European lawyers who smelled new money and jacked up the fees.

Mr. Worsley ticked the box, Mr. Yurov thought. He was a well-connected businessman with a pleasing whiff of old-world aristocracy. The fact Mr. Worsley knew next to nothing about offshore finance and spoke no Russian wasn't a problem.

The Range Rover pulled up at NBT's yellow-fronted office in east Moscow. Mr. Yurov met him in an office with religious pictures on the wall and pitched Mr. Worsley the job. The Brit felt flattered and after more meetings willingly accepted.

"Is it going to be trouble?" Mr. Yurov recalls thinking upon hiring him. "Not really."

Cypriot games

In November 2013, Mr. Worsley watched delivery men haul desks into a squat block in downtown Nicosia, the capital of the Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

Harried yet exhilarated, the Brit sat down in the bare, open-plan space to write to Mr. Yurov in Moscow. Meetings with Deloitte & Touche LLP in Malta and Amsterdam on new tax rules had gone well. Teos Corporate Services Ltd., Mr. Worsley's new company, was close to being licensed by the Cyprus securities regulator. He'd hired a dozen staff to process filings and loan payments for 250 companies.

"In short then, all on track," he signed off.

Asked for comment, Deloitte said it couldn't disclose information relating to clients.

For Mr. Worsley the ascent into the world of offshore finance had been steep and, to his amazement, fairly easy. He called his London accountant for leads. Remembering ads he'd seen in a Moscow airport, he strode into the Mayfair office of a London corporate-services provider. It in turn introduced him to a Cypriot lawyer, Christos Vassiliades, who had many Russian clients and was expert in complex tax setups. Mr. Vassiliades didn't respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

Cyprus was a natural fit. The island dubbed "Moscow on the Mediterranean" was long used by Russians as a back door into the European Union's financial system. The arrival of another facilitator for rich Russians didn't raise eyebrows. Teos was just one of more than 100 corporate service providers in Cyprus.

To his mainly local staff, Mr. Worsley appeared successful, if a little eccentric. He rented a small house in Nicosia's crammed downtown, unwilling to pay for something airier with a pool, and listed six mobile-phone numbers on his email signoff. Life was humdrum. Staff sent emails to their colleagues advertising cake in the fridge. The work was largely administrative -- mountains and mountains of paperwork.

"It was normal work," said one person Mr. Worsley hired, "setting up bank accounts, company formation."

The aim of the Teos office was to help manage the merry-go-round of cash. Laid out on a piece of paper, the NBT offshore structure is hard to follow, with arrows pointing back and forth between companies making and receiving loans. The goal was simple, though: keep NBT's bad loans from coming to the attention of auditors, regulators or customers.

Each time a major bad loan needed handling, Mr. Worsley would receive instruction from NBT's Moscow headquarters to create a new "silo" of companies to service it.

