High Adoption of Consumer Electronics Drives the Digital IC Market | Technavio

Technavio’s
latest market research report on the global
digital IC market provides an analysis of the most important
trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. According
to Technavio analysts, the global
digital IC market will grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during
the forecast period. The growing adoption of consumer electronics is a
major factor driving the market’s growth.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180519005070/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global digital IC market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The use of digital IC in devices such as smartphone and tablets have
become crucial. The increasing focus on improving digital experience by
system integrators has resulted in the rising reliability of digital
ICs. On the other hand, integration of features such as gesture and
voice command in these devices require digital ICs in the back-end.
Consumer electronics devices such as smartphones and monitors also
extensively use digital ICs, which are considered as a significant
potential segment by the players in the market because of the high
volume of production/shipment of smartphones and monitors worldwide.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the
third for FREE: View
all Technavio’s current offers
In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing investments in
autonomous cars as one of the key emerging trends in the global digital
IC market:
Increasing investments in autonomous cars
Autonomous cars are also known as self-driving cars as they do not have
any interaction with a human driver. Autonomous vehicles depend on a
combination of sensors, actuators, and powerful processors to execute
the software. The operation provided by autonomous cars are navigation
and guidance, driving and safety, and managing basic internal systems.
“Automation in the automotive sector will require analog signals to
be converted into digital, thereby, requiring the use of digital and
mixed ICs. As the automotive segment is expected to undergo
digitalization over the forecast period, the global digital IC market is
also expected to grow uniformly. From infotainment systems to electric
vehicle charging and keyless entry, players in the market are designing
short-range digital signal ICs to cater to automotive applications,” says
a senior analyst at Technavio for research on embedded
systems.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Global digital IC market segmentation
This market research report segments the global
digital IC market into the following products (logical devices,
memory devices, and micro devices), end users (consumer electronics,
telecommunication, and automotive), and key regions (the Americas, APAC,
and EMEA).
The logical devices segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for nearly 40% of the market. The market share for this
product is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing product is
memory devices, which will account for nearly 37% of the total market
share by 2022.
APAC was the leading region for the global digital IC market in 2017,
accounting for a market share of nearly 71%. By 2022, APAC is expected
to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth rate.
|
|
Save big with Technavio this May!
Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this
summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on
all non-alcoholic
beverages reports for the entire month.
OR
Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this
Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics
and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a
limited period.
|
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180519005070/en/