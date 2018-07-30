High Temperature Elastomers: Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast (2013-2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "High
Temperature Elastomers Market by Type, by Application, Geography -
Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast,
2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Global high temperature elastomers market is projected to reach
$14,951.4 million by 2023. The market growth is driven by the growing
adoption of these elastomers in the automotive, healthcare, consumer
goods, and electronics industries.
Based on type, the high temperature elastomers market is categorized
into fluorocarbon elastomer, perfluorocarbon elastomer, silicone
elastomer, fluorosilicone elastomers, and others; others' include
nitrile and polyacrylate. Of these, silicone elastomer was the dominant
category in the market, with volume sales of more than 60% in 2017. High
demand of silicone elastomer, from the automotive industry, for
automobile and its parts to meet the insulating, bonding, and sealing
applications, is expected to boost the market growth.
On the basis of application, the high temperature elastomers market is
bifurcated into automobile and transportation, semiconductor and
electronics, healthcare, consumer products, industrial machinery, and
others; other' applications include construction and chemical
processing. Semiconductor and electronics is expected to be the fastest
growing category in the market, advancing at respective volume and value
CAGRs of 6.8% and 7.8% during the forecast period.
Key Findings
-
APAC is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in the market
-
Increasing demand of high temperature elastomers in developing
countries is expected to provide ample opportunities
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Research Background
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
Chapter 5. Global Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 6. North America Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 7. Europe Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 8. APAC Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 9. RoW Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
-
DowDuPont Inc.
-
KCC Corporation
-
Solvay SA
-
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
-
Wacker Chemie AG
-
3M Company
-
Daikin Industries Ltd.
-
RTP Company
-
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
-
The Chemours Company
-
BASF SE
