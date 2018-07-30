High Temperature Elastomers: Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast (2013-2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "High Temperature Elastomers Market by Type, by Application, Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global high temperature elastomers market is projected to reach $14,951.4 million by 2023. The market growth is driven by the growing adoption of these elastomers in the automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, and electronics industries.

Based on type, the high temperature elastomers market is categorized into fluorocarbon elastomer, perfluorocarbon elastomer, silicone elastomer, fluorosilicone elastomers, and others; others' include nitrile and polyacrylate. Of these, silicone elastomer was the dominant category in the market, with volume sales of more than 60% in 2017. High demand of silicone elastomer, from the automotive industry, for automobile and its parts to meet the insulating, bonding, and sealing applications, is expected to boost the market growth.

On the basis of application, the high temperature elastomers market is bifurcated into automobile and transportation, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, consumer products, industrial machinery, and others; other' applications include construction and chemical processing. Semiconductor and electronics is expected to be the fastest growing category in the market, advancing at respective volume and value CAGRs of 6.8% and 7.8% during the forecast period.

Key Findings

APAC is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in the market

Increasing demand of high temperature elastomers in developing countries is expected to provide ample opportunities

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

Chapter 5. Global Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 6. North America Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 9. RoW Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

DowDuPont Inc.

KCC Corporation

Solvay SA

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

3M Company

Daikin Industries Ltd.

RTP Company

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

The Chemours Company

BASF SE

