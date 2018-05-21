High Voltage Capacitor Procurement Report – Cost-Benefit Analysis by SpendEdge

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge,
has announced the release of their ‘High
Voltage Capacitor Market Procurement Research Report.’ This
report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of high
voltage capacitor and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable
smarter procurement. Our reports from the electrical
components category analyze the market for both the buyers’ and
suppliers’ perspective. It also offers buyers with information on the
pricing models to help the buyers identify the cost-saving opportunities.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005819/en/
High Voltage Capacitor Procurement Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Engaging with the suppliers who abide by the delivery schedules is
one of the procurement best practices for buyers looking to
reduce their spend,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora.
“Also, suppliers who have the ability to adhere to stipulated delivery
timelines are the preferred suppliers among the buyers,” added Tridib.
Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a
key role in influencing the global category spend for high
voltage capacitor.
-
Rapid industrial development across emerging markets
-
The adoption and implementation of a technical upgrade in the power
market
-
The prevalence of high voltage capacitor in the bulk power transmission
Report scope snapshot: High voltage capacitor category
Market Insights:
-
Global category spend
-
Category spend growth
-
Spend segmentation by region
-
Category Pricing Insights:
Cost-Saving Opportunities:
-
Supplier side levers
-
Buyer side levers
-
Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
-
