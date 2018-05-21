Log in
High Voltage Capacitor Procurement Report – Cost-Benefit Analysis by SpendEdge

05/21/2018 | 06:02pm CEST

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their High Voltage Capacitor Market Procurement Research Report.’ This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of high voltage capacitor and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the electrical components category analyze the market for both the buyers’ and suppliers’ perspective. It also offers buyers with information on the pricing models to help the buyers identify the cost-saving opportunities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005819/en/

High Voltage Capacitor Procurement Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Engaging with the suppliers who abide by the delivery schedules is one of the procurement best practices for buyers looking to reduce their spend,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. “Also, suppliers who have the ability to adhere to stipulated delivery timelines are the preferred suppliers among the buyers,” added Tridib.

Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Download a FREE sample

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for high voltage capacitor.

  • Rapid industrial development across emerging markets
  • The adoption and implementation of a technical upgrade in the power market
  • The prevalence of high voltage capacitor in the bulk power transmission

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing.

Report scope snapshot: High voltage capacitor category

Market Insights:

  • Global category spend
  • Category spend growth
  • Spend segmentation by region
  • To know more, download a FREE sample.

Category Pricing Insights:

Cost-Saving Opportunities:

  • Supplier side levers
  • Buyer side levers
  • Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
  • To know more, download a FREE sample.

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.


© Business Wire 2018
