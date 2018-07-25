Highlights - In-depth analysis: potential tool and policy actions to combat fake news - Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection

Austrian Presidency

12-07-2018 - 09:20

On 11 July, IMCO heard a presentation of the Council Presidency's Programme by Mrs Margarete Schramböck, Austrian Federal Minister of Economy. The Austrian Presidency will give priority to dossiers which contribute to the completion of the Digital Single Market, such as the dossier on platform-to-business trading (P2B). They will strive to achieve progress in the negotiations on the Directive on digital content and to further develop the proposal for a Directive on online sales of goods.

