Hillard Heintze Begins 2018 with New Global Clients, a Hiring Pipeline that Increases its Workforce by 35%, and its Strongest First Quarter and Annual Revenue Projections in 14 Years

Chicago, Ill., Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillard Heintze announced today that a broad set of leading gauges – including activity since January 1 and current projections for the first quarter and the year in full – indicate that the firm’s achievement of key performance indicators in 2018 will exceed nearly all those it has met since its formation in 2004.

“It’s an exciting time for us,” acknowledges the firm’s founder and CEO, Arnette Heintze. “And it’s not a sudden development. Our growth strategy since inception has been to invest in our base – in the core capabilities that help us deliver superior value to clients. That means how we recruit and promote the best talent. How we protect information. How we document and improve core processes. How we hold ourselves accountable to independentworld‐class standards set by organizations such as ASIS International and the International Organization forStandardization (ISO). This year, a lot of this is coming together.”

Major New Global Engagements

Hillard Heintze’s strong revenue projections are driven, in part, by major new engagements in Asia and Central America. Among other significant assignments, these involve extensive, multi‐phase, strategic risk, threat and vulnerability assessments and threat and violence risk management initiatives for new clients in energy, transportation, financial services, hospitality, and casino and resort management.

Strong Recruitment, New Experts

To meet continued robust growth in client demand this year, Hillard Heintze expects to increase total employees by 35 percent and has already recruited a new cadre of seasoned experts.

Larry Bowman, Vice President – Larry brings more than 25 years of security risk management experience in both the private and public sectors to Hillard Heintze, including over 20 years with the Atlanta Braves. As Vice President of Stadium Operations and Security, he oversaw multi‐million dollar games, ballpark expenses and budgets, first response, emergency medical services, and crisis communication and management. In addition, he developed and implemented standard operating procedures and training programs for safety and security operations based on assessments, audits, and industry standards and best practices.

G. Douglas Bullock, Director – Former U.S. Secret Service Physical Security Specialist Doug Bullock is an experienced client advisor and technical security expert in the design and implementation of technical surveillance countermeasures, physical protection systems, and security surveys and risk assessments. Doug served as the Technical Security Lead Coordinator for presidential and vice presidential protective advances and National Special Security Events. He was responsible for identifying and implementing countermeasures for threats, hazards and vulnerabilities associated with explosives, chemical, biological, radiological, fire and life safety, hazardous materials, and structural integrity.

Also joining the firm, as an investigative analyst, is Matthew Hanan. Matt recently finished his master’s degree in journalism (investigative specialty) and public affairs at the American University School of Communication, and he has interned at The Washington Post. In addition, Hillard Heintze is currently recruiting for six newly created positions in the firm.

Internal Promotions

As the complexity of the firm’s book of business expands, Hillard Heintze has appointed Law Enforcement Consulting Senior Vice President Debra Kirby to the new position of Chief Legal Officer, reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer. In conjunction with a reorganization of the firm’s Strategic Communications, the firm has also promoted Edward Hughes to the position of Vice President.

Multi‐Year Investments in Systems and Infrastructure Paying Off

Further driving Hillard Heintze’s strong start this year are the operating efficiencies emerging from 2017 investments in internal systems and infrastructure, with an acute focus on people, processes and technology.These include:

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management Systems certification and ongoing system‐wide upgrades to IT infrastructure

and ongoing system‐wide upgrades to IT infrastructure Formalization of core Human Resources functions comparable to those of much larger firms

functions comparable to those of much larger firms Approval and implementation of several progressive policies and new benefits for employees in line with the firm’s intent to lead the industry in “ best place to work ” accreditations

” accreditations Implementation of a firm‐wide process documentation system to help reduce costs of delivery, capture operating efficiencies, train staff and create internal opportunities for growth and career advancement

Focusing on Clients

“Everything we are doing – including supporting our people and cultivating a powerful in‐house culture of job satisfaction and employee engagement – benefits our clients directly and indirectly,” says Heintze. “The bottom line is that we are creating a powerful engine of value creation and delivery as part of our vision to be trusted around the world to protect what matters for our clients here in the U.S. and around the globe.”

About Hillard Heintze

Hillard Heintze is one of the leading security risk management firms in the United States. The company helps protect people, performance, interests and reputations. The firm’s core practices – Security Risk Management, Threat & Violence Risk Management, Private Client and Family Office Services, Investigations and Law Enforcement Consulting – provide insight, deliver assurance and instill confidence worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, Hillard Heintze also has operations in Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Florida, Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Arizona as well as operating capabilities across North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. For more information, visit www.hillardheintze.com.

