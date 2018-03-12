Hilliard Lyons : Unveils New Brand and Logo in Ohio

Wealth Management Firm Rebrands in Ohio

Hilliard Lyons, a wealth management firm headquartered in Louisville, is unveiling a new brand and logo firm-wide. The 4 branches in Ohio will reveal the new Hilliard Lyons logo this week in their exterior signage. Hilliard Lyons employs 43 Wealth Advisors, Client Service Associates, and other staff in Ohio.

“We are really excited to reveal our new branding,” said Hilliard Lyons President Tom Kessinger. “For more than 160 years, our number one priority has been clients’ success – and that is not changing. But our new branding reflects how our firm has evolved from a traditional brokerage firm to a comprehensive wealth management firm with deep roots in each community we serve. We’ve embraced the latest technology to help clients meet their financial goals more effectively. Yet our advisors remain intent on learning each client’s story so they can create wealth management strategies unique to each client. Now we’re refreshing our brand to match our forward-facing commitment to our clients and their families.”

The new logo and branding elements are a dramatic departure from the firm’s former bull-and-bear-and-tickertape logo, which the firm has used since 1973. The new logo, incorporating a golden “pathway” and a bold, modern typeface, will be the most visible part of the firm’s redefined brand. While the logo makes a nod to the firm’s long heritage by including “EST. 1854,” it is a cleaner, more forward-looking mark. The firm has rebranded everything that the public will see, including letterhead, business cards, statements, the firm’s website, and websites for Wealth Advisors. The changes are rolling out across the firm’s geographic footprint over five weeks from mid-March to mid-April.

“We can’t wait to introduce our clients – and the market – to the new logo and transformed Hilliard Lyons,” Terrence Hosty of the Cincinnati, OH branch said. “Our Wealth Advisors really strive to learn clients’ stories. We make our expertise accessible to them and encourage them as we work together to reach their financial goals. We really believe in their success. Our new logo implies a confident, encouraging path to the future in a way that our prior logo did not.”

ABOUT HILLIARD LYONS: The Wealth Advisors of Hilliard Lyons (hilliard.com) get to know clients deeply, understand their goals and ambitions, then build personal financial roadmaps that will allow them to reach their goals. Building on industry best practices and leveraging the acumen of our Home Office staff, they guide clients through all the stages of their financial lives to help them achieve long-term peace of mind.

J.J.B. Hilliard, W.L. Lyons, LLC is a member of the New York Stock Exchange, FINRA, and SIPC. Founded in 1854, the firm currently has 70 branches in 12 states.

