Hilliard Lyons : Unveils New Brand and Logo in Ohio

Hilliard Lyons, a wealth management firm headquartered in Louisville, is
unveiling a new brand and logo firm-wide. The 4 branches in Ohio will
reveal the new Hilliard Lyons logo this week in their exterior signage.
Hilliard Lyons employs 43 Wealth Advisors, Client Service Associates,
and other staff in Ohio.
“We are really excited to reveal our new branding,” said Hilliard Lyons
President Tom Kessinger. “For more than 160 years, our number one
priority has been clients’ success – and that is not changing. But our
new branding reflects how our firm has evolved from a traditional
brokerage firm to a comprehensive wealth management firm with deep roots
in each community we serve. We’ve embraced the latest technology to help
clients meet their financial goals more effectively. Yet our advisors
remain intent on learning each client’s story so they can create wealth
management strategies unique to each client. Now we’re refreshing our
brand to match our forward-facing commitment to our clients and their
families.”
The new logo and branding elements are a dramatic departure from the
firm’s former bull-and-bear-and-tickertape logo, which the firm has used
since 1973. The new logo, incorporating a golden “pathway” and a bold,
modern typeface, will be the most visible part of the firm’s redefined
brand. While the logo makes a nod to the firm’s long heritage by
including “EST. 1854,” it is a cleaner, more forward-looking mark. The
firm has rebranded everything that the public will see, including
letterhead, business cards, statements, the firm’s website, and websites
for Wealth Advisors. The changes are rolling out across the firm’s
geographic footprint over five weeks from mid-March to mid-April.
“We can’t wait to introduce our clients – and the market – to the new
logo and transformed Hilliard Lyons,” Terrence Hosty of the Cincinnati,
OH branch said. “Our Wealth Advisors really strive to learn clients’
stories. We make our expertise accessible to them and encourage them as
we work together to reach their financial goals. We really believe in
their success. Our new logo implies a confident, encouraging path to the
future in a way that our prior logo did not.”
ABOUT HILLIARD LYONS: The Wealth Advisors of Hilliard Lyons (hilliard.com)
get to know clients deeply, understand their goals and ambitions, then
build personal financial roadmaps that will allow them to reach their
goals. Building on industry best practices and leveraging the acumen of
our Home Office staff, they guide clients through all the stages of
their financial lives to help them achieve long-term peace of mind.
J.J.B. Hilliard, W.L. Lyons, LLC is a member of the New York Stock
Exchange, FINRA, and SIPC. Founded in 1854, the firm currently has 70
branches in 12 states.
