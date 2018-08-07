7 August 2018

Hills appoints new Head of Health business

Hills Ltd (ASX:HIL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Hall as Head of Hills Health Solutions, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

Based in Melbourne, Mr Hall will be responsible for leading Hills' health technology business which provides nurse call and patient engagement solutions.

Mr Hall joined Hills in early February 2017 as General Manager of Health Sales, having previously worked with Rauland Australia for over 12 years as National Sales and Business Development Manager and prior to that as General Manager, overseeing nurse call and patient entertainment businesses. During this time, he delivered contract wins for major projects across Australia, including Austin Hospital, Mercy Hospital for Women, and the Royal Women's Hospital and Royal Children's Hospital in Victoria, Liverpool Hospital and Chris O'Brien Lifehouse in New South Wales, and the Gold Coast University Hospital and Sunshine Coast University Hospital in Queensland.

CEO and Managing Director, David Lenz, said that Mr Hall's industry expertise and proven leadership abilities would be invaluable as Hills health business looks to build on strong momentum.

"Under Andy's leadership, the nurse call business has gone from strength to strength, with Hills securing new contracts and creating a strong pipeline of work to be delivered during the year," Mr Lenz said.

"Over the past 17 months, Andy has been responsible for reshaping our sales team and driving strategy to focus on early customer engagement. He has introduced a high-level approach to customer service and customer life cycle management around our nurse call platform with strong sales results.

"With his experience, track record of success and passion for the health care industry, he will play a key role in optimising our sales processes and developing the strategy for the next phase of growth for the health business," Mr Lenz said.

Mr Hall said he looked forward to building upon Hills' current leadership position as a trusted supplier for nurse call and patient engagement solutions.

"With wins across a number of major projects, including the recently announced contract to supply a nurse call solution to the new Central Acute Services Building as part of the Westmead Redevelopment project in NSW, Hills has demonstrated its ability to deliver projects of any size and complexity," Mr Hall said.

"Hills is uniquely positioned to provide a customised, scalable solution," Mr Hall added. "Ownership and local development of the nurse call product sets Hills apart from the competition and creates a significant opportunity to drive sales across ANZ."

ENDS

Media Contact: Carole Calleia 0450 041 307

Email:[email protected]