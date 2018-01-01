Log in
Hillsborough Community College and Partner to Address Future Educational Challenges

01/01/2018

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillsborough Community College (HCC) has hired CTI to facilitate a visioning and strategic planning process to map out the college’s future. The process is set to launch in January 2018 in Tampa.

Because of the ever-changing educational landscape, HCC and CTI hope to develop a long-term strategy to accomplish the following:

  • Identify trends and emerging educational methods and technologies.
  • Identify labor market needs versus current HCC offerings.
  • Develop a bold new vision and define college and community goals to achieve that vision.

Using its exclusive Terrain-Based Strategy Mapping System™, CTI will help HCC with assessing current and future conditions, identifying strategic growth opportunities and challenges, and creating a flexible and adoptable strategy map. The system also includes communication, operational alignment and accountability, execution and monitoring tools.

“As HCC prepares to enter our fifth decade of service to this community, it is important that we take time to reflect on what we have done well and build upon those strengths to move our college forward to ensure continued excellence in all that we do.  We are excited about embarking on this journey and engaging our various constituencies to establish a shared vision for our next 50 years,” said HCC President Dr. Ken Atwater. 

HCC’s mission is to deliver teaching and learning opportunities that empower students to achieve their educational goals and become contributing members of the local community and a global society. CTI’s experienced facilitators will lead the HCC team through a strategic and visioning process that will ensure HCC’s continued success in the community it serves for the foreseeable future.

CTI is a transformation company that partners with clients to achieve success through five foundational practices – leadership, culture, strategy, innovation and performance.

CTI customizes its engagements for the client's unique terrain resulting in significant, sustainable and measurable improvements. CTI specializes in partnering with health care, education and government industries.

For more information contact:
Julie Bedford, CTI
813.333.1401
[email protected]


Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.