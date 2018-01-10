Log in
Hilong : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcement

01/10/2018 | 05:29am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibilities for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hilong Holding Limited ऎඤછٰϞࠢʮ̡*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1623)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated January 10, 2018 in relation to the proposed additional issue of senior notes (the "Announcement"). Terms defined in the Announcement should have the same meaning when used herein.

The Company would like to clarify that due to a clerical error, the proposed additional issue of senior notes should be "due 2020" instead of "due 2022" in the Announcement. All references in the Announcement to "due 2022" should be read as "due 2020".

Save as disclosed above, all other information in the Announcement remain the same.

By order of the Board of

Hilong Holding Limited

ZHANG Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 January 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Jun and Mr. WANG Tao (ӓᏹ ); the non-executive directors are Ms. ZHANG Shuman, Mr. YUAN Pengbin, Mr. LI Huaiqi and Mr. YANG Qingli; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. WANG Tao (ˮᏹ ), Mr. WONG Man Chung Francis, Mr. LIU Haisheng and Mr. SHI Zheyan.

*

For identification purposes only

Hilong Holding Limited published this content on 10 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2018 04:29:09 UTC.

