Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati : Collaboration, innovation and inclusion key to driving growth of the Cincinnati region’s visitor ind

Collaboration, innovation and inclusion key to driving growth of the Cincinnati region's visitor industry

The 2018 Multicultural Travel and Tourism Forum, Cincinnati Music Festival and thousands of visitors make Cincinnati the epicenter of multiculturalism this week.

(CINCINNATI, OH - JULY 26, 2018) - The Cincinnati region is on the leading edge of what's next in tourism as local and national decision-makers gather on Thursday, July 26 for the 2018 Multicultural Travel and Tourism Forum, hosted by the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Held at the Westin Cincinnati, the 2018 Multicultural Travel and Tourism Forum is driven by cross-industry collaborations that fuel growth and innovation for the future of travel in Cincinnati.

With a focus on the intersection of diversity and technology, the Multicultural Travel and Tourism Forum will bring together members of the tech industry and local startup scene alongside leaders in tourism and hospitality. Discussion will focus on the changing demographics of travelers and best practices to create destinations that are inclusive, promote diversity and ensure equity in events and experiences. Speakers and panelists include Evita Robinson, founder of NOMADness Travel Tribe; Greg Deshields, Executive Director at PHLDiversity; Brian Brackeen, CEO of Kairos; and Kobi Wu, CEO of Visuwall.

'When we can come together and embrace people, businesses and ideas of all backgrounds, that's when the Cincinnati region will truly flourish and grow,' said Julie Calvert, President and CEO of the Cincinnati USA CVB. 'The Multicultural Travel and Tourism Forum is one example of how we are working intentionally to position the region for long-term growth and viability as a destination that's welcoming and inclusive.'

The 2018 Multicultural Travel and Tourism Forum is part of a series of innovative and inclusive events hosted by the CVB to complement the Cincinnati Music Festival, presented by P&G. The Cincinnati Music Festival, July 26-28, is the largest urban music festival in the country and draws more than 83,000 people to the Cincinnati region for an economic impact of $107 million.

'The Cincinnati Music Festival weekend is about more than a concert - it's about amplifying the power of people of all backgrounds coming together in one place, at one time, as one collective community,' Calvert said.

Building on the power and impact of the festival, the CVB has created opportunities for locals and visitors to connect to celebrate and promote the growth of a strong, culturally diverse community. Free concerts, the Cincy Soul food festival and various art vendors will come together to create an immersive and inclusive experience at Fountain Square through Vibe Cincinnati, the CVB's multicultural platform.

Community-wide collaborations through Vibe Cincinnati have led to events that create opportunity for future growth and diversification of the region's tourism industry.

Vibe Cincinnati events give minority- and women-owned businesses an opportunity to elevate their profiles in front of large crowds generated by the Cincinnati Music Festival.

Throwback Thursday at the Cincinnati Music Festival, hosted by Vibe Cincinnati, donates a portion of ticket sales to the Dan Lincoln Institute for Hospitality Leadership, a CVB-led program that introduces students of diverse backgrounds to managerial opportunities in tourism and hospitality.

The Vibe Queen City 5K, held on Saturday, July 28, benefits local students by raising money for programs, resources and scholarships in conjunction with the Queen City Foundation and African American Chamber of Commerce.



'The CVB is continuing to focus on becoming a multicultural destination of choice by finding innovative ways for our region to better serve our customers,' said Jason Dunn, Vice President of Multicultural Sales and Community Development at the CVB. 'Cincinnati is the epicenter of multiculturalism this week, and these events and experiences are a testament to the Cincinnati region's commitment to inclusivity.'

Events hosted by the CVB will begin on Thursday, July 26 and will run through Sunday, July 29, primarily at Fountain Square.

The Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau is a sales, marketing and service organization whose primary responsibility is to positively impact Hamilton County's and the City of Cincinnati's economy through convention, trade show and visitor expenditures. The travel and tourism industry traditionally has been a $5 billion industry in Cincinnati USA, employing 77,000 people in a variety of fields and bringing 26.1 million visitors to the region annually. Visit www.cincyusa.com for more.

