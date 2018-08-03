Log in
HitGen Launching Initiative to Discover New Medicines to Combat Tuberculosis and Malaria

08/03/2018 | 02:01am CEST

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HitGen Ltd., a privately held biotech company, announced today a three-year grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The grant will be focused on the application of HitGen’s DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology to discover potential new therapies to combat tuberculosis and malaria.

HitGen’s technology platform, centered around the design, synthesis, and interrogation of multi-billion component libraries of DNA encoded small molecules, will be deployed to identify new small-molecule leads for therapeutic targets identified by the collaboration. Science leaders and disease experts at the foundation and their partners will provide target materials, and biologic and chemistry expertise and resources to the collaboration.

“We are excited to collaborate with our colleagues at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as a strategic partner for these discovery efforts: we acknowledge their philanthropic mission, and are indeed privileged to be able to contribute to their remarkable vision and effort,” said Dr. Jin Li, Founder, Chairman & CEO of HitGen Ltd. He added that “HitGen continues to grow as a world-class drug discovery organization. In addition to our collaborations with industry partners, we are keenly focused on engaging with world-leading philanthropic and academic institutions to provide new solutions for patients with unmet medical needs.”

About HitGen Ltd.

HitGen is an innovation driven life-science company with headquarters and main research facilities based in Chengdu, China and with laboratory in USA. HitGen has established an unprecedented platform for early-stage drug discovery. Our DNA encoded libraries currently contain over 200 billion diverse drug-like small molecules. These libraries are assembled with rigorous chemistries, and populated with many hundreds of distinct chemical scaffolds. These libraries have been validated by yielding tractable lead series against targets from both known and novel protein classes.

For further information, please visit www.hitgen.com or contact:

Dr. Jin Li, Founder, Chairman & CEO, HitGen Ltd. Tel: +86 028 85197385(Ext. 8001)

Dr. Barry Morgan, Chief Scientific Officer, HitGen Ltd. Tel: +1 508 840 9646


© GlobeNewswire 2018
