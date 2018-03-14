Hitachi INS Software and Zoomdata Partner to Develop Big Data Analytics Market in Japan

SAN MATEO, Calif. and TOKYO, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoomdata, developers of the world's fastest visual analytics platform for big and streaming data, today announced the formation of a partnership with Hitachi INS Software to help develop the big data analytics market in Japan.



“Leading IT Services organizations like Hitachi INS Software recognize the tremendous value in big data analytics,” said Nick Halsey, CEO of Zoomdata. “With further expansion of Japanese digital transformation utilizing IoT and AI systems, the Japanese market size is forecast to expand at an annual growth rate of 10.8%, reaching US$13.0 billion market size in 2021. We are pleased the Hitachi Group has joined with Zoomdata to help grow the big data analytics market in Japan.”

“Japanese businesses are constantly seeking out cutting edge technology, and Zoomdata is at the forefront of modern business intelligence for big data,” said Yasushi Ishiki, General Manager, Hitachi INS Software. “We are excited to partner with Zoomdata to grow the big data analytics market in Japan, and introduce their advanced modern business intelligence platform to our group companies and customers.”

Zoomdata has announced it will deliver a localized version of it’s product in Japanese by mid-2018. The Tokyo office has seen strong interest coming from the Automotive, IoT, Financial Services, and Telecommunications industries.

Zoomdata’s market traction and technology innovations have garnered widespread recognition. Zoomdata debuted in the visionary quadrant in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms and Gartner also named Zoomdata a 2016 Cool Vendor. Zoomdata received the #1 ranking in both the 2017 and 2016 annual Big Data Analytics Market Study from Dresner Advisory Services, an independent, non-sponsored and crowd-sourced market research firm. In addition, Zoomdata was named a Ventana Research 2016 Technology Innovation Award for Operational Intelligence, and was recognized as a 2017 Hot Vendor in Streaming Analytics by Aragon Research.

About Zoomdata, Inc.

Zoomdata develops the world's fastest visual analytics solution for big and streaming data. Using patented data sharpening and micro-query technologies, Zoomdata empowers business users to visually consume data in seconds, even across tens of billions of rows of data. Zoomdata Fusion enables interactive analytics across disparate data sources, bridging modern and legacy data architectures, blending real-time streams and historical data, and unifying enterprise data with data in the cloud. Delivered in a microservices architecture for elastic scalability, Zoomdata runs on premises, in the cloud or embedded in an application. Zoomdata is venture-backed by Accel, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Comcast Ventures, Goldman Sachs, NEA and Razor's Edge.

About Hitachi INS Software, Ltd.

Hitachi INS Software, Ltd., headquartered in Yokohama, Japan (owned 80% by Hitachi Ltd. and 20% by Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.) delivers ICT business solutions, software development and packaged/component software solutions to a wide range of NTT, NTT Group companies, Hitachi, and Hitachi Group companies within finance, government, manufacturing, distribution, and publishing industries on a global basis. Hitachi INS has approximately 1,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.hitachi-ins.com/global/.

