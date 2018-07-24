Hitachi Vantara Federal : Enhances Cloud Services Portfolio

Hitachi Vantara Federal, today announced that its parent company, Hitachi Vantara, intends to acquire REAN Cloud, a global cloud systems integrator, managed services provider, and solutions developer of cloud native applications across big data, machine learning and emerging IoT spaces.

“The addition of REAN Cloud’s industry-leading cloud solutions to our robust portfolio will enhance our ability to provide end-to-end data solutions to the U.S. Federal government” said Dave Turner, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hitachi Vantara Federal.

Hitachi Vantara Federal will be able to offer these expanded cloud services qualifications and intellectual property to the Federal market. REAN Cloud’s industry and domain expertise is currently being deployed and actively marketed to many of Hitachi Vantara Federal’s existing and perspective customers.

The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

About Hitachi Vantara Federal

Hitachi Vantara Federal implements data and analytics solutions that meet the federal government’s needs today and tomorrow. Hitachi Vantara Federal provides pathways to the cloud and converged IT systems through virtualization, storage and DCC to reduce IT complexity and increase the efficiency of the U.S. government. Hitachi Vantara Federal is able to offer the best information and operation technology from across the Hitachi family to provide exceptional value to government agencies. Hitachi Vantara Federal is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. For more information, please visit: www.hitachivantarafederal.com.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., helps data-driven leaders find and use the value in their data to innovate intelligently and reach outcomes that matter for business and society. The company combines technology, intellectual property and industry knowledge to deliver data-managing solutions that help enterprises improve their customers' experiences, develop new revenue streams, and lower the costs of business. Only Hitachi Vantara elevates your innovation advantage by combining deep information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and domain expertise. The company’s experts work with organizations everywhere to drive data to meaningful outcomes. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society’s challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.

About REAN Cloud

REAN Cloud, a global cloud systems integrator and Managed Service Provider (MSP), is a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and a Microsoft Azure Silver Partner. REAN Cloud offers managed and professional services and solutions for hyperscale integrated IaaS and PaaS providers and is one the few systems integrators capable of supporting the entire cloud services lifecycle. Backed by extensive security DNA and deep compliance IP and expertise, REAN Cloud specializes in helping enterprise customers that operate in highly regulated environments – Financial Services, Healthcare/Life Sciences, Education and the Public Sector –to get the most from their cloud investment while enabling them to accelerate the value gained from the cloud once there. REAN Cloud’s team has worked with global organizations including the American Heart Association, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Ditech Mortgage, Ellucian, Globus Genomics, Philips, PierianDx, SAP, Symantec, Teradata and Veritas. REAN Cloud solutions are bundled with advanced security features to help address clients’ compliance needs.

