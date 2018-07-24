Hitachi Vantara Federal : Enhances Cloud Services Portfolio

Hitachi
Vantara Federal, today announced that its parent company, Hitachi
Vantara, intends to acquire REAN Cloud, a global cloud systems
integrator, managed services provider, and solutions developer of cloud
native applications across big data, machine learning and emerging IoT
spaces.
“The addition of REAN Cloud’s industry-leading cloud solutions to our
robust portfolio will enhance our ability to provide end-to-end data
solutions to the U.S. Federal government” said Dave Turner, President
and Chief Executive Officer, Hitachi Vantara Federal.
Hitachi Vantara Federal will be able to offer these expanded cloud
services qualifications and intellectual property to the Federal market.
REAN Cloud’s industry and domain expertise is currently being deployed
and actively marketed to many of Hitachi Vantara Federal’s existing and
perspective customers.
The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to
customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Financial terms
of the deal are not being disclosed.
About Hitachi Vantara Federal
Hitachi Vantara Federal implements data and analytics solutions that
meet the federal government’s needs today and tomorrow. Hitachi Vantara
Federal provides pathways to the cloud and converged IT systems through
virtualization, storage and DCC to reduce IT complexity and increase the
efficiency of the U.S. government. Hitachi Vantara Federal is able to
offer the best information and operation technology from across the
Hitachi family to provide exceptional value to government agencies.
Hitachi Vantara Federal is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. For more
information, please visit: www.hitachivantarafederal.com.
About Hitachi Vantara
Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., helps
data-driven leaders find and use the value in their data to innovate
intelligently and reach outcomes that matter for business and society.
The company combines technology, intellectual property and industry
knowledge to deliver data-managing solutions that help enterprises
improve their customers' experiences, develop new revenue streams, and
lower the costs of business. Only Hitachi Vantara elevates your
innovation advantage by combining deep information technology (IT),
operational technology (OT) and domain expertise. The company’s experts
work with organizations everywhere to drive data to meaningful outcomes.
Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com.
About Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers
innovations that answer society’s challenges, combining its operational
technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company’s
consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled
9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation
partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees
worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is
deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a
broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy,
Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social
Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit
the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.
About REAN Cloud
REAN Cloud, a global cloud systems integrator and Managed Service
Provider (MSP), is a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web
Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and a Microsoft Azure Silver
Partner. REAN Cloud offers managed and professional services and
solutions for hyperscale integrated IaaS and PaaS providers and is one
the few systems integrators capable of supporting the entire cloud
services lifecycle. Backed by extensive security DNA and deep compliance
IP and expertise, REAN Cloud specializes in helping enterprise customers
that operate in highly regulated environments – Financial Services,
Healthcare/Life Sciences, Education and the Public Sector –to get the
most from their cloud investment while enabling them to accelerate the
value gained from the cloud once there. REAN Cloud’s team has worked
with global organizations including the American Heart Association,
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Ditech Mortgage, Ellucian, Globus Genomics,
Philips, PierianDx, SAP, Symantec, Teradata and Veritas. REAN Cloud
solutions are bundled with advanced security features to help address
clients’ compliance needs.
HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All
other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of
their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005493/en/