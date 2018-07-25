Hitachi Vantara Federal Marketplace, powered by ViON, Launches to Expand Access to as-a-Service Solutions

Hitachi Vantara Federal and ViON launch new platform to enhance as-a-Service infrastructure procurement

ViON Corporation, a cloud service provider and market leader in the design, delivery and maintenance of mission-critical IT infrastructure solutions, announced today the launch of a new custom platform with Hitachi Vantara Federal, which enables customers to shop, compare, procure and manage IT infrastructure using ViON’s recently launched Marketplace. With the Hitachi Vantara Federal Marketplace, powered by ViON, customers can now access technical information and purchase – on a consumption basis – a range of infrastructure, data analytics and Artificial Intelligence solutions that enable government agencies to move IT modernization efforts forward faster.

“The launch of the custom Hitachi Vantara Federal Marketplace, powered by ViON, marks a shift across the channel in how manufacturers reach their customers with as-a-Service capabilities,” said Tom Frana, ViON Chairman and CEO. “With the Hitachi Vantara Federal Marketplace, powered by ViON, we provide a fully customizable online portal that streamlines and supports the entire customer journey from research to procurement and management.”

“Hitachi Vantara Federal is committed to providing our full spectrum of solutions to our partners and customers on an as-a-Service basis. The Hitachi Vantara Federal Marketplace, powered by ViON, is one of those key mechanisms to access those solutions,” said Dave Turner, Hitachi Vantara Federal President and CEO.

Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Marketplace, powered by ViON, leverages the ViON Marketplace platform designed to improve the customer buying experience, provide access to the next generation technology, and manage a modern data center. Customers can now research an array of Hitachi Vantara Federal solutions, built to solve complex challenges related to Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data analytics, storage, cloud platforms, converged systems, data protection and data center management. Customers can also tap into an Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) governance framework for service and delivery support, dashboards for key performance indicators and extensive service level reporting. The Hitachi Vantara Federal Marketplace, powered by ViON, provides intelligent information to government agencies enabling informed decision making, improved customer experiences, lower operating costs ultimately supporting the mission of the agency.

About Hitachi Vantara Federal

Hitachi Vantara Federal Corporation implements data and analytics solutions that meet the federal government’s needs today and tomorrow. Hitachi Vantara Federal provides pathways to the cloud and converged IT systems through virtualization, storage and DCC to reduce IT complexity and increase the efficiency of the U.S. government. Hitachi Vantara Federal is able to offer the best information and operation technology from across the Hitachi family to provide exceptional value to government agencies. Hitachi Vantara Federal Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. For more information, please visit: www.hitachivantarafederal.com.

About ViON Corporation

ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 37 years’ experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions to government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides IT as-a-Service solutions including on-premise public cloud capabilities to simplify the challenges facing business leaders and agency executives. Focused on supporting the customer’s evolution to the next generation data center, ViON’s Data Center as-a-Service offering provides innovative solutions from OEMs and disruptive technology providers via a consumption-based model. ViON delivers expertise and an outstanding customer experience at every step with professional and managed services, backed by highly-trained, cleared resources. A veteran-owned company based in Herndon, Virginia, the company has field offices throughout the U.S. (www.vion.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005558/en/