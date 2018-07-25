Hitachi Vantara Federal Marketplace, powered by ViON, Launches to Expand Access to as-a-Service Solutions

ViON
Corporation, a cloud service provider and market leader in the
design, delivery and maintenance of mission-critical IT infrastructure
solutions, announced today the launch of a new custom platform with
Hitachi Vantara Federal, which enables customers to shop, compare,
procure and manage IT infrastructure using ViON’s recently launched
Marketplace. With the Hitachi Vantara Federal Marketplace, powered by
ViON, customers can now access technical information and purchase – on a
consumption basis – a range of infrastructure, data analytics and
Artificial Intelligence solutions that enable government agencies to
move IT modernization efforts forward faster.
“The launch of the custom Hitachi Vantara Federal Marketplace, powered
by ViON, marks a shift across the channel in how manufacturers reach
their customers with as-a-Service capabilities,” said Tom Frana, ViON
Chairman and CEO. “With the Hitachi Vantara Federal Marketplace, powered
by ViON, we provide a fully customizable online portal that streamlines
and supports the entire customer journey from research to procurement
and management.”
“Hitachi Vantara Federal is committed to providing our full spectrum of
solutions to our partners and customers on an as-a-Service basis. The
Hitachi Vantara Federal Marketplace, powered by ViON, is one of those
key mechanisms to access those solutions,” said Dave Turner, Hitachi
Vantara Federal President and CEO.
Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Marketplace, powered by ViON, leverages the
ViON Marketplace platform designed to improve the customer buying
experience, provide access to the next generation technology, and manage
a modern data center. Customers can now research an array of Hitachi
Vantara Federal solutions, built to solve complex challenges related to
Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data analytics, storage, cloud platforms,
converged systems, data protection and data center management. Customers
can also tap into an Information Technology Infrastructure Library
(ITIL) governance framework for service and delivery support, dashboards
for key performance indicators and extensive service level reporting.
The Hitachi Vantara Federal Marketplace, powered by ViON, provides
intelligent information to government agencies enabling informed
decision making, improved customer experiences, lower operating costs
ultimately supporting the mission of the agency.
About Hitachi Vantara Federal
Hitachi Vantara Federal
Corporation implements data and analytics solutions that meet the
federal government’s needs today and tomorrow. Hitachi Vantara Federal
provides pathways to the cloud and converged IT systems through
virtualization, storage and DCC to reduce IT complexity and increase the
efficiency of the U.S. government. Hitachi Vantara Federal is able to
offer the best information and operation technology from across the
Hitachi family to provide exceptional value to government agencies.
Hitachi Vantara Federal Corporation is headquartered in Reston,
Virginia. For more information, please visit: www.hitachivantarafederal.com.
About ViON Corporation
ViON Corporation is a cloud service
provider with over 37 years’ experience designing and delivering
enterprise data center solutions to government agencies and commercial
businesses. The company provides IT as-a-Service solutions including
on-premise public cloud capabilities to simplify the challenges facing
business leaders and agency executives. Focused on supporting the
customer’s evolution to the next generation data center, ViON’s Data
Center as-a-Service offering provides innovative solutions from OEMs and
disruptive technology providers via a consumption-based model. ViON
delivers expertise and an outstanding customer experience at every step
with professional and managed services, backed by highly-trained,
cleared resources. A veteran-owned company based in Herndon, Virginia,
the company has field offices throughout the U.S. (www.vion.com).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005558/en/