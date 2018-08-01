Hoist & Carrier Truck/Body Manufacturing Market in North America to 2022 - Growth in the Construction Industry and Replacement Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hoist & Carrier Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America - Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook Underlying the Manufacture of Hoists & Carrier Truck/Bodies - 2017-2022 Analysis & Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a rigorous investigation and analysis of manufacturers and markets for hoist and container truck/body production in the United States and Canada, providing estimates of market sizing, key segmentation, demand factors, trends and outlook for each of four truck/body types used to collect and transport material in the waste, recycling, scrap and demolition industries: roll-off cable hoists, hooklift hoists, load luggers and container carriers.

Estimated shipments of truck-mounted roll-off/cable hoists, hooklift hoists, and container carrier bodies in North America in 2017 were valued at $224 million.

Two types of truck-mounted hoists are analyzed in this report: roll-off cable hoists and hooklift hoists.

Two additional types of container handling equipment are discussed: load luggers and container carriers.

Growth in the construction industry and replacement demand are expected to drive demand in this segment. For the share of hoists and container handling trucks servicing the waste collection industry, growth rates are expected to follow those of refuse collection loaders.

These and other topics are the subject of this report. The report can be put to immediate use for sales and market planning, M&A identification, competitive share analysis, alliances and technology transfer considerations.

Included with this report is an Excel file with nine worksheets containing data from the report's tables.

Key Topics Covered

1 Scope

2 Product Types

3 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2017

4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

5 Market Shares: By Type

6 Market Analysis

7 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors

8 Outlook 2018-2022

9 Production by Region

10 Key Manufacturer Data

11 Manufacturer Profiles (26 Companies Profiled)

