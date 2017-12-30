Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Holiday Magic Continues at the Queen Mary’s All-New CHILL through January 7, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/30/2017 | 12:40am CET

Experience Family Entertainment at America’s First Ice Adventure Park

Christy Carlson Romano, Gary Oldman, Brec Bassinger, Bridget Marquardt, Asia Monet, Emily Skinner, Loren Gray and Many More Celebrities Celebrate Holiday Fun at CHILL

The holiday spirit will continue at the Queen Mary’s all-new CHILL with family fun activities, live entertainment and tasty-treats through January 7, 2018. Featuring the first-ever Ice Adventure Park in the U.S., the newly-inspired CHILL offers a rush of icy family fun with nightly entertainment throughout the park including international cultural celebrations, live music, dance performances by the ‘Chillettes’, fireworks, choreographed light shows, DJs, dancing, delectable food, a nightly Christmas tree lighting ceremony and much more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171229005418/en/

America's First Ice Adventure Park at the Queen Mary's All-New CHILL (Photo: Business Wire)

America's First Ice Adventure Park at the Queen Mary's All-New CHILL (Photo: Business Wire)

Since opening December 13, 2017, some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities have visited CHILL including Nickelodeon star, Brec Bassigner (Bella and the Bulldog, Haunted Hathaways), who joyfully played with friends on the bumper boats; and E! reality star, Bridget Marquardt, who visited with close friends on opening night. Gary Oldman, star of 2017 hit film Darkest Hour, joined in the CHILL festivities with loved ones. Dancer and actress, Asia Monet Ray (Dance Moms), experienced the cultural Christmas fun with family and friends gliding through each region on the CHILL ice track. Multiple Disney stars have experienced the winter magic including Emily Skinner (Andi Mack), Joshua Bassett and Lulu Lambros (Stuck in the Middle), Lela Brown (Radio Disney Host and DJ), and Kim Possible and Even Stevens star: Christy Carlson Romano.

The Queen Mary’s all-new CHILL celebrates unity while honoring holidays from around the globe as guests embark on an international expedition to six different regions of the world. Embark in traditional Chinese entertainment in CHILL’s version of the Forbidden City with nightly performances by Chinese Acrobat troupe and experience first-hand the beautiful rhythmic movements of the traditional Lion Dance and a spectacular firework show on Sunday, January 7. Take in the traditions of Germany and raise a stein to the nightly live tunes from the authentic Alpine Band, meet the ethereal Kristkindle, the German gift bringer and bearer of lights, and shop traditional holiday trinkets and souvenirs at the nightly festive market. Cozy up in Switzerland’s Alpine Square by roasting marshmallows and building gooey s’mores at the toasty fire pit or dine in the Alpine Lodge, open nightly.

Show off your best grooves as the DJ spins today’s top hits at the Russian Disco in CHILL’s Blizzard Boulevard. Experience the magic of the Northern Lights Show offered nightly at the Aurora Borealis Light show with nightly aerialist performers, and meet the gift bringers of Russia, Father Frost and The Princess. Holland’s Windmill Way offers nightly shows on the Illumination stage with hourly performances by CHILL’s Rockettes-style dancers, the ‘Chillettes’, and a nightly tree lighting ceremony and light show. Skate over to America’s fabled North Pole for a visit with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and the chance to decorate your own stocking.

All SoCal Firefighters can show their badge at the CHILL ticketing booth for a free Grand Expedition pass, and up to 50% off Grand Expedition passes for their families to experience CHILL in appreciation for their efforts during the recent fire season. CHILL pricing starts at $29.00 for adults (ages 9+) and $19.00 for kids. Ultimate Expedition tickets are also available starting at $79.00 for adults (ages 9+) and $69.00 for kids. The NEW Premium Express tickets start at $129 per person (adults and kids) and offer a privately-guided tour with front of the line access and a food or drink passport. CHILL is open 12/27, 12/28, 12/29, 12/30, 1/1, 1/2, 1/3, 1/4, 1/5, 1/6, and 1/7. For more information, including an entertainment schedule, hours of operation and to purchase tickets online, visit http://queenmary.com/chill/.


© Business Wire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:15a ROSEDALE HOTEL : to buy Dongyuan resort property at Rmb280m
05:15a HUIYIN SMART COMMUNITY : Comm names Yuan Li as new Chairman
05:09a THUNDERBIRD RESORTS : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Results and Election of Officers and Committee Members
05:04a RANA SUGARS LIMITED : - Reply to Clarification- Financial results
05:04a PTC INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES : announces appointment of director
05:04a MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA : to convene board meeting
05:04a SHARON BIO-MEDICINE LIMITED : - Reply to Clarification - Financial results
05:04a UNION BANK OF INDIA : - Change in Auditors
05:04a Indian ADRs end higher; Infosys, Wipro fall
05:04a Hybrid Financial Services to discuss results
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Trump wants Postal Service to charge 'much more' for Amazon shipments
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : ’ receives 190 MW order in the U.S. and passes 10.5 GW in global ord..
3GOLD : Gold soars toward largest annual gain since 2010 on dollar boost
4KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED : KEPPEL O&M SANCTIONED 17 CURRENT, FORMER EMPLOYEES OVER BRAZIL BRIBERY CASE: docu..
5DELL TECHNOLOGIES : DELL TECHNOLOGIES : Alexa Dell gets engaged in Hawai'i over holiday break with 12 carat ri..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.