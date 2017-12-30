Holiday Magic Continues at the Queen Mary’s All-New CHILL through January 7, 2018

The holiday spirit will continue at the Queen Mary’s all-new CHILL with
family fun activities, live entertainment and tasty-treats through
January 7, 2018. Featuring the first-ever Ice Adventure Park in the
U.S., the newly-inspired CHILL offers a rush of icy family fun with
nightly entertainment throughout the park including international
cultural celebrations, live music, dance performances by the
‘Chillettes’, fireworks, choreographed light shows, DJs, dancing,
delectable food, a nightly Christmas tree lighting ceremony and much
more.
Since opening December 13, 2017, some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities
have visited CHILL including Nickelodeon star, Brec Bassigner (Bella
and the Bulldog, Haunted Hathaways), who joyfully played with
friends on the bumper boats; and E! reality star, Bridget Marquardt,
who visited with close friends on opening night. Gary Oldman,
star of 2017 hit film Darkest Hour, joined in the CHILL
festivities with loved ones. Dancer and actress, Asia Monet Ray (Dance
Moms), experienced the cultural Christmas fun with family and
friends gliding through each region on the CHILL ice track. Multiple
Disney stars have experienced the winter magic including Emily Skinner
(Andi Mack), Joshua Bassett and Lulu Lambros (Stuck
in the Middle), Lela Brown (Radio Disney Host and DJ),
and Kim Possible and Even Stevens star: Christy Carlson
Romano.
The Queen Mary’s all-new CHILL celebrates unity while honoring holidays
from around the globe as guests embark on an international expedition to
six different regions of the world. Embark in traditional Chinese
entertainment in CHILL’s version of the Forbidden City with nightly
performances by Chinese Acrobat troupe and experience first-hand the
beautiful rhythmic movements of the traditional Lion Dance and a
spectacular firework show on Sunday, January 7. Take in the traditions
of Germany and raise a stein to the nightly live tunes from the
authentic Alpine Band, meet the ethereal Kristkindle, the German gift
bringer and bearer of lights, and shop traditional holiday trinkets and
souvenirs at the nightly festive market. Cozy up in Switzerland’s
Alpine Square by roasting marshmallows and building gooey s’mores at the
toasty fire pit or dine in the Alpine Lodge, open nightly.
Show off your best grooves as the DJ spins today’s top hits at the Russian
Disco in CHILL’s Blizzard Boulevard. Experience the magic of the
Northern Lights Show offered nightly at the Aurora Borealis Light show
with nightly aerialist performers, and meet the gift bringers of Russia,
Father Frost and The Princess. Holland’s Windmill Way offers
nightly shows on the Illumination stage with hourly performances by
CHILL’s Rockettes-style dancers, the ‘Chillettes’, and a nightly tree
lighting ceremony and light show. Skate over to America’s fabled North
Pole for a visit with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and the chance to
decorate your own stocking.
All SoCal Firefighters can show their badge at the CHILL ticketing booth
for a free Grand Expedition pass, and up to 50% off Grand Expedition
passes for their families to experience CHILL in appreciation for their
efforts during the recent fire season. CHILL pricing starts at $29.00
for adults (ages 9+) and $19.00 for kids. Ultimate Expedition tickets
are also available starting at $79.00 for adults (ages 9+) and $69.00
for kids. The NEW Premium Express tickets start at $129 per person
(adults and kids) and offer a privately-guided tour with front of the
line access and a food or drink passport. CHILL is open 12/27, 12/28,
12/29, 12/30, 1/1, 1/2, 1/3, 1/4, 1/5, 1/6, and 1/7. For more
information, including an entertainment schedule, hours of operation and
to purchase tickets online, visit http://queenmary.com/chill/.
