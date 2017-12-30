Holiday Magic Continues at the Queen Mary’s All-New CHILL through January 7, 2018

Experience Family Entertainment at America’s First Ice Adventure Park

Christy Carlson Romano, Gary Oldman, Brec Bassinger, Bridget Marquardt, Asia Monet, Emily Skinner, Loren Gray and Many More Celebrities Celebrate Holiday Fun at CHILL

The holiday spirit will continue at the Queen Mary’s all-new CHILL with family fun activities, live entertainment and tasty-treats through January 7, 2018. Featuring the first-ever Ice Adventure Park in the U.S., the newly-inspired CHILL offers a rush of icy family fun with nightly entertainment throughout the park including international cultural celebrations, live music, dance performances by the ‘Chillettes’, fireworks, choreographed light shows, DJs, dancing, delectable food, a nightly Christmas tree lighting ceremony and much more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171229005418/en/

America's First Ice Adventure Park at the Queen Mary's All-New CHILL (Photo: Business Wire)

Since opening December 13, 2017, some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities have visited CHILL including Nickelodeon star, Brec Bassigner (Bella and the Bulldog, Haunted Hathaways), who joyfully played with friends on the bumper boats; and E! reality star, Bridget Marquardt, who visited with close friends on opening night. Gary Oldman, star of 2017 hit film Darkest Hour, joined in the CHILL festivities with loved ones. Dancer and actress, Asia Monet Ray (Dance Moms), experienced the cultural Christmas fun with family and friends gliding through each region on the CHILL ice track. Multiple Disney stars have experienced the winter magic including Emily Skinner (Andi Mack), Joshua Bassett and Lulu Lambros (Stuck in the Middle), Lela Brown (Radio Disney Host and DJ), and Kim Possible and Even Stevens star: Christy Carlson Romano.

The Queen Mary’s all-new CHILL celebrates unity while honoring holidays from around the globe as guests embark on an international expedition to six different regions of the world. Embark in traditional Chinese entertainment in CHILL’s version of the Forbidden City with nightly performances by Chinese Acrobat troupe and experience first-hand the beautiful rhythmic movements of the traditional Lion Dance and a spectacular firework show on Sunday, January 7. Take in the traditions of Germany and raise a stein to the nightly live tunes from the authentic Alpine Band, meet the ethereal Kristkindle, the German gift bringer and bearer of lights, and shop traditional holiday trinkets and souvenirs at the nightly festive market. Cozy up in Switzerland’s Alpine Square by roasting marshmallows and building gooey s’mores at the toasty fire pit or dine in the Alpine Lodge, open nightly.

Show off your best grooves as the DJ spins today’s top hits at the Russian Disco in CHILL’s Blizzard Boulevard. Experience the magic of the Northern Lights Show offered nightly at the Aurora Borealis Light show with nightly aerialist performers, and meet the gift bringers of Russia, Father Frost and The Princess. Holland’s Windmill Way offers nightly shows on the Illumination stage with hourly performances by CHILL’s Rockettes-style dancers, the ‘Chillettes’, and a nightly tree lighting ceremony and light show. Skate over to America’s fabled North Pole for a visit with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and the chance to decorate your own stocking.

All SoCal Firefighters can show their badge at the CHILL ticketing booth for a free Grand Expedition pass, and up to 50% off Grand Expedition passes for their families to experience CHILL in appreciation for their efforts during the recent fire season. CHILL pricing starts at $29.00 for adults (ages 9+) and $19.00 for kids. Ultimate Expedition tickets are also available starting at $79.00 for adults (ages 9+) and $69.00 for kids. The NEW Premium Express tickets start at $129 per person (adults and kids) and offer a privately-guided tour with front of the line access and a food or drink passport. CHILL is open 12/27, 12/28, 12/29, 12/30, 1/1, 1/2, 1/3, 1/4, 1/5, 1/6, and 1/7. For more information, including an entertainment schedule, hours of operation and to purchase tickets online, visit http://queenmary.com/chill/.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171229005418/en/