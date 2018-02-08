|
Hollysys Automation Technologies Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half Year and the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2017
First Half Year of Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Highlights
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $58.2 million, an increase of 72.4% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Total revenues were $272.9 million, an increase of 34.7% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was at 38.2%, compared to 29.2% for the comparable prior year period.
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS were at $0.96, an increase of 71.4% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $72.1 million for the current period.
- DSO of 166 days, compared to 203 days for the comparable prior year period.
- Inventory turnover days of 52 days, compared to 48 days for the comparable prior year period.
Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Highlights
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $36.3 million, an increase of 229.4% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Total revenues were $157.4 million, an increase of 58.8% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was at 39.4%, compared to 28.7% for the comparable prior year period.
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS were at $0.60, an increase of 233.3% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $36.1 million for the current quarter.
- DSO of 147 days, compared to 208 days for the comparable prior year period.
- Inventory turnover days of 48 days, compared to 52 days for the comparable prior year period.
BEIJING, Feb 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("Hollysys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and the first half of fiscal year 2018 ended December 31, 2017 (see attached tables). The management of Hollysys, stated:
Industrial automation remained on the track of recovery, with revenue recording a 25.9% year-over-year growth, at $57.6 million. Management team has adhered to the low-to-high end market expansion strategy in industries such as chemical and petro-chemical, etc. while building comprehensive service capacity to address the substantial aftersales potential from the entire customer base and seeking new opportunities from existing end-users. On the chemical industry, we signed a contract with Jinan Taixing Fine Chemicals Company to provide system for their polyphosphazene project, a contract with Jiangsu Jingshen Salt & Chemical Industry Co., Ltd to provide Manufacturing Execution System for information integration of their salt packaging and distribution center. On the petro-chemical industry, we signed a contract with China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation to provide DCS and instruments for their liquid chemical wharf project. We entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with CEET, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation to collectively push forward the localization of core equipment on offshore oil platform. In the new energy and food-beverage area, we signed a contract to provide system for Chia Tai Group's recycling of waste project and a contract with Lihua Starch Co., Ltd for their sorbitol project.
Our demonstration-for-further-application strategy in factory automation has brought us more market recognition. We earned government level recognition as we were listed as one of the 23 intelligent manufacturing system solution providers recommended by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. We continued to focus on several key industries and cooperate with renowned players. On white-goods, our cooperation with Haier went further as we signed contracts on their Tianjin-based and Qingdao-based washing machine factories. On food beverage area, we are dedicated to provide innovative solution to address safety and efficiency issues. Upon the successful delivery of the first project, our relationship with Hai Di Lao went deeper, with regular communication mechanism set. We expect broader cooperation with them and more clients in the future.
The performance of high speed rail was prominent in this quarter, with revenue recording a 199.0% year-over-year growth at $69.6 million. One of the contributors is the significant increase in aftersales order, including ATP maintenance and replacement contracts. Signing 80 sets of automatic train protection (ATP) to high speed trains in 300-350km/h also contributed greatly to the revenue because of the tightening delivery schedule to secure the Spring Festival Travel. Breakthrough has been made in our new product as we signed our first tract circuit contract for Chengdu-Ya'an regular speed railway line. In subway, we signed SCADA contract for Chengdu Subway Line 5. We will adhere to the expansion strategy to win SCADA contracts in more cities and work closely with subway authorities to promote our SCADA system and subway signaling technologies in future. Management team will adhere to the diversity strategy to create revenue stream from more new products and services, and to maintain a stable and healthy growth into the future.
In oversea business, we signed several EPC contracts with domestic companies, including a contract with Shandong Ludian Co. Ltd to provide DCS for 2X350MW power station in Indonesia. Mechanical and electrical installation services recorded a 0.4% revenue growth at $30.2 million. We continued to address operation, management and risk control issue to ensure that projects can be delivered in good quality, while closely following economic and political circumstances in South East Asia and Middle East. Concord and Bond remained active in seeking business opportunities and we believe that their strategic value as customer resources and international sales channels remains significant.
First Half Year and the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2017 Unaudited Financial Results Summary
To facilitate a clear understanding of Hollysys' operational results, a summary of unaudited non-GAAP financial results is shown as below:
|
(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2017
|
Dec 31, 2016
|
%
Change
|
|
Dec 31, 2017
|
Dec 31, 2016
|
%
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$
|
157,404
|
99,137
|
58.8%
|
$
|
272,914
|
202,679
|
34.7%
|
Integrated contract revenue
|
$
|
134,419
|
89,535
|
50.1%
|
$
|
230,109
|
182,600
|
26.0%
|
Products sales
|
$
|
9,717
|
6,057
|
60.4%
|
$
|
19,177
|
14,370
|
33.5%
|
Service rendered
|
$
|
13,268
|
3,545
|
274.3%
|
$
|
23,628
|
5,709
|
313.9%
|
Cost of revenues
|
$
|
95,424
|
70,704
|
35.0%
|
$
|
168,663
|
143,588
|
17.5%
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
61,980
|
28,433
|
118.0%
|
$
|
104,251
|
59,091
|
76.4%
|
Total operating expenses
|
$
|
21,072
|
17,236
|
22.3%
|
$
|
40,278
|
30,543
|
31.9%
|
Selling
|
$
|
7,740
|
6,307
|
22.7%
|
$
|
14,438
|
11,858
|
21.8%
|
General and administrative
|
$
|
12,177
|
10,819
|
12.6%
|
$
|
23,135
|
20,493
|
12.9%
|
Research and development
|
$
|
10,585
|
8,293
|
27.6%
|
$
|
19,216
|
15,990
|
20.2%
|
VAT refunds and government subsidies
|
$
|
(9,430)
|
(8,183)
|
15.2%
|
$
|
(16,511)
|
(17,798)
|
(7.2)%
|
Income from operations
|
$
|
40,908
|
11,197
|
265.3%
|
$
|
63,973
|
28,548
|
124.1%
|
Other income, net
|
$
|
2,271
|
866
|
162.2%
|
$
|
2,710
|
1,260
|
115.1%
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
$
|
29
|
(715)
|
104.1%
|
$
|
(1,104)
|
(635)
|
73.9%
|
Share of net income of equity investees
|
$
|
1,337
|
970
|
37.8%
|
$
|
2,273
|
2,279
|
(0.3)%
|
Gains on deconsolidation of the Company's interests in Beijing Hollycon Electronic Technology Co., Ltd
|
$
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
6,005
|
(100.0)%
|
Dividend income from a cost investee
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
$
|
1,057
|
-
|
-
|
Interest income
|
$
|
1,560
|
512
|
204.7%
|
$
|
3,036
|
1,257
|
141.5%
|
Interest expenses
|
$
|
(497)
|
(271)
|
83.4%
|
$
|
(634)
|
(400)
|
58.5%
|
Income tax expenses
|
$
|
9,295
|
1,559
|
496.2%
|
$
|
13,031
|
4,570
|
185.1%
|
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|
$
|
52
|
(9)
|
(677.8)%
|
$
|
86
|
(13)
|
(761.5)%
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.
|
$
|
36,261
|
11,009
|
229.4%
|
$
|
58,194
|
33,757
|
72.4%
|
Non-GAAP basic EPS
|
$
|
0.60
|
0.18
|
233.3%
|
$
|
0.96
|
0.56
|
71.4%
|
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
|
$
|
0.60
|
0.18
|
233.3%
|
$
|
0.96
|
0.56
|
71.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
$
|
(67)
|
918
|
(107.3)%
|
$
|
324
|
1,837
|
(82.4)%
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
$
|
101
|
122
|
(17.2)%
|
$
|
279
|
263
|
6.1%
|
GAAP Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.
|
$
|
36,227
|
9,969
|
263.4%
|
$
|
57,591
|
31,657
|
81.9%
|
GAAP basic EPS
|
$
|
0.60
|
0.17
|
252.9%
|
$
|
0.95
|
0.53
|
79.2%
|
GAAP diluted EPS
|
$
|
0.60
|
0.17
|
252.9%
|
$
|
0.95
|
0.52
|
79.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
60,431,250
|
60,070,218
|
0.6%
|
|
60,428,431
|
59,976,132
|
0.8%
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
61,251,116
|
60,895,404
|
0.6%
|
|
61,241,092
|
61,023,669
|
0.4%
Operational Results Analysis for the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2017
Comparing to the second quarter of the prior fiscal year, the total revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2017 increased from $99.1 million to $157.4 million, representing an increase of 58.8%. Broken down by the revenue types, services revenue increased by 274.3% to $13.3 million, products sales revenue increased by 60.4% to $9.7 million, and integrated contracts revenue increased by 50.1% to $134.4 million.
The Company's total revenues can also be presented in segments as shown in the following chart:
|
(In USD thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended Dec 31,
|
|
Six months ended Dec 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
$
|
% to Total Revenue
|
|
$
|
% to Total Revenue
|
|
$
|
% to Total Revenue
|
|
$
|
% to Total Revenue
|
Industrial Automation
|
|
57,647
|
36.6%
|
|
45,792
|
46.2%
|
|
115,130
|
42.2%
|
|
90,831
|
44.8%
|
Rail Transportation Automation
|
|
69,550
|
44.2%
|
|
23,263
|
23.5%
|
|
104,745
|
38.4%
|
|
56,297
|
27.8%
|
Mechanical and Electrical Solution
|
|
30,207
|
19.2%
|
|
30,082
|
30.3%
|
|
53,039
|
19.4%
|
|
55,462
|
27.4%
|
Miscellaneous
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
89
|
0.0%
|
Total
|
|
157,404
|
100.0%
|
|
99,137
|
100.0%
|
|
272,914
|
100.0%
|
|
202,679
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall gross margin excluding non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles (non-GAAP gross margin) was 39.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2017, as compared to 28.7% for the same period of the prior year. The non-GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and services rendered were 34.5%, 67.4% and 68.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2017, as compared to 24.3%, 72.1% and 64.9% for the same period of the prior year respectively. The gross margin fluctuation was mainly due to the different revenue mix with different margin. The GAAP overall gross margin which includes non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles was 39.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2017, as compared to 28.6% for the same period of the prior year. The GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and service rendered were 34.4%, 67.4% and 68.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2017, as compared to 24.2%, 72.1% and 64.9% for the same period of the prior year respectively.
Selling expenses were $7.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017, representing an increase of $1.4 million or 22.7% compared to $6.3 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, selling expenses were 4.9% and 6.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2017, and 2016, respectively.
General and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP G&A expenses), were $12.2 million and $10.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, and 2016, respectively. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, non-GAAP G&A expenses were 7.7% and 10.9% for quarters ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 respectively. The GAAP G&A expenses which include the non-cash share-based compensation expenses were $12.1 million and $11.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively.
Research and development expenses were $10.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017, representing an increase of $2.3 million or 27.6% compared to $8.3 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, R&D expenses were 6.7% and 8.4% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively.
The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $9.4 million for three months ended December 31, 2017, as compared to $8.2 million for the same period in the prior year, representing a $1.2 million or 15.2% increase.
The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $9.3 million and 20.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2017, as compared to $1.6 million and 13.5% for comparable prior year period. The effective tax rate fluctuation was mainly due to the different pre-tax income mix with different tax rates, as the Company's subsidiaries apply to different tax rates.
The non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys, which excludes the non-cash share-based compensation expenses, which is calculated based on the number of shares or options granted and the fair value as of the grant date, amortization of acquired intangible assets, fair value adjustments of acquisition-related consideration, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative was $36.3 million or $0.60 per diluted share based on 61.3 million shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2017. This represents a 229.4% increase over the $11.0 million or $0.18 per share based on 60.9 million shares outstanding reported in the comparable prior year period. On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to Hollysys was $36.2 million or $0.60 per diluted share representing an increase of 263.4% over the $10.0 million or $0.17 per diluted share reported in the comparable prior year period.
Contracts and Backlog Highlights
Hollysys achieved $220.0 million new contracts for the three months ended December 31, 2017. And the backlog as of December 31, 2017 was $547.6 million. The detailed breakdown of the new contracts and backlog by segments is shown below:
|
(In USD thousands)
|
|
New contracts achieved
|
|
Backlog
|
|
|
for the three months
ended Dec 31, 2017
|
|
as of
Dec 31, 2017
|
|
|
$
|
% to Total
Contract
|
|
$
|
% to Total
Backlog
|
Industrial Automation
|
|
45,799
|
20.8%
|
|
152,602
|
27.9%
|
Rail Transportation
|
|
143,784
|
65.4%
|
|
272,154
|
49.7%
|
Mechanical and Electrical Solutions
|
|
30,386
|
13.8%
|
|
122,798
|
22.4%
|
Total
|
|
219,969
|
100.0%
|
|
547,554
|
100.0%
Cash Flow Highlights
For the three months ended December 31, 2017, the total net cash outflow was $13.8 million. The net cash provided by operating activities was $36.1 million. The net cash used in investing activities was $45.5 million, mainly consisted of $92.6 million time deposits placed with banks, which was partially offset by $47.8 million maturity of time deposits. The net cash used in financing activities was $7.2 million, mainly consisted of $7.2 million payment of dividends.
Balance Sheet Highlights
The total amount of cash and cash equivalents and time deposits with original maturities over three months were $365.4 million, $331.5 million, and $285.4 million as of December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively. As of December 31, 2017, the company held $231.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $134.4 million in time deposits with original maturities over three months.
For the three months ended December 31, 2017, DSO was 147 days, as compared to 208 days for the comparable prior year period and 196 days for the last quarter; and inventory turnover was 48 days, as compared to 52 days for the comparable prior year period and 61 days for the last quarter.
Outlook for FY 2018
The management concluded, "Based on our backlog currently on-hand and sales pipeline envisioned so far, we reiterate our guidance for fiscal year 2018 with revenue in the range of $500 million to $530 million and non-GAAP net income in the range of $100 million to $110 million."
About Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI)
Hollysys Automation Technologies is a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China that enables its diversified industry and utility customers to improve operating safety, reliability, and efficiency. Founded in 1993, Hollysys has approximately 3,200 employees with nationwide presence in over 60 cities in China, with subsidiaries and offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, India, and serves over 10,000 customers more than 25,000 projects in the industrial, railway, subway & nuclear industries in China, South-East Asia, and the Middle East. Its proprietary technologies are applied in its industrial automation solution suite including DCS (Distributed Control System), PLC (Programmable Logic Controller), RMIS (Real-time Management Information System), HAMS (HolliAS Asset Management System), OTS (Operator Training System), HolliAS BATCH (Batch Application Package), HolliAS APC Suite (Advanced Process Control Package), SIS (Safety Instrumentation System), high-speed railway signaling system of TCC (Train Control Center), ATP (Automatic Train Protection), Subway Supervisory and Control platform, SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition), nuclear power plant automation and control system and other products.
|
HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
(In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
Dec 31,
|
|
Six months ended
Dec 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Integrated contract revenue
|
$
|
134,419
|
$
|
89,535
|
$
|
230,109
|
$
|
182,600
|
Products sales
|
|
9,717
|
|
6,057
|
|
19,177
|
|
14,370
|
Revenue from services
|
|
13,268
|
|
3,545
|
|
23,628
|
|
5,709
|
Total net revenues
|
|
157,404
|
|
99,137
|
|
272,914
|
|
202,679
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of integrated contracts
|
|
88,186
|
|
67,896
|
|
155,998
|
|
137,810
|
Cost of products sold
|
|
3,167
|
|
1,687
|
|
5,834
|
|
4,143
|
Costs of services rendered
|
|
4,172
|
|
1,243
|
|
7,110
|
|
1,898
|
Gross profit
|
|
61,879
|
|
28,311
|
|
103,972
|
|
58,828
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling
|
|
7,740
|
|
6,307
|
|
14,438
|
|
11,858
|
General and administrative
|
|
12,110
|
|
11,737
|
|
23,459
|
|
22,330
|
Research and development
|
|
10,585
|
|
8,293
|
|
19,216
|
|
15,990
|
VAT refunds and government subsidies
|
|
(9,430)
|
|
(8,183)
|
|
(16,511)
|
|
(17,798)
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
21,005
|
|
18,154
|
|
40,602
|
|
32,380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
40,874
|
|
10,157
|
|
63,370
|
|
26,448
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income , net
|
|
2,271
|
|
866
|
|
2,710
|
|
1,260
|
Foreign exchange income (loss)
|
|
29
|
|
(715)
|
|
(1,104)
|
|
(635)
|
Share of net income of equity investees
|
|
1,337
|
|
970
|
|
2,273
|
|
2,279
|
Gains on deconsolidation of the Company's interests in Beijing Hollycon Electronic Technology Co., Ltd
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
6,005
|
Dividend income from a cost investee
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,057
|
|
-
|
Interest income
|
|
1,560
|
|
512
|
|
3,036
|
|
1,257
|
Interest expenses
|
|
(497)
|
|
(271)
|
|
(634)
|
|
(400)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
45,574
|
|
11,519
|
|
70,708
|
|
36,214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes expenses
|
|
9,295
|
|
1,559
|
|
13,031
|
|
4,570
|
Net income
|
|
36,279
|
|
9,960
|
|
57,677
|
|
31,644
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|
52
|
|
(9)
|
|
86
|
|
(13)
|
Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.
|
$
|
36,227
|
$
|
9,969
|
$
|
57,591
|
$
|
31,657
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Translation adjustments
|
|
17,512
|
|
(29,683)
|
|
32,270
|
|
(42,108)
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
53,791
|
|
(19,723)
|
|
89,947
|
|
(10,464)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|
54
|
|
(11)
|
|
87
|
|
(8,518)
|
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.
|
$
|
53,737
|
$
|
(19,712)
|
$
|
89,860
|
$
|
(1,946)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per ordinary share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
0.60
|
|
0.17
|
|
0.95
|
|
0.53
|
Diluted
|
|
0.60
|
|
0.17
|
|
0.95
|
|
0.52
|
Shares used in income per share computation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|
60,431,250
|
|
60,070,218
|
|
60,428,431
|
|
59,976,132
|
Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares
|
61,251,116
|
|
60,895,404
|
|
61,241,092
|
|
61,023,669
|
HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
231,070
|
$
|
244,838
|
|
|
Time deposits with maturities over three months
|
|
134,379
|
|
86,628
|
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
35,986
|
|
28,192
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $49,041 and $48,709 as of December 31,2017 and September 30, 2017, respectively
|
|
257,611
|
|
255,359
|
|
|
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $12,472 and $10,788 as of December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, respectively
|
|
199,736
|
|
169,495
|
|
|
Other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,568 and $1,454 as of December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, respectively
|
|
16,857
|
|
15,713
|
|
|
Advances to suppliers
|
|
8,523
|
|
14,108
|
|
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
|
28,642
|
|
31,341
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
47,602
|
|
50,112
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
797
|
|
548
|
|
|
Income tax recoverable
|
|
170
|
|
5,704
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
8,559
|
|
8,085
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
969,932
|
|
910,123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
461
|
|
533
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
8
|
|
1
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
84,025
|
|
81,705
|
|
|
Prepaid land leases
|
|
10,472
|
|
10,321
|
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
1,602
|
|
1,761
|
|
|
Investments in equity investees
|
|
58,219
|
|
49,138
|
|
|
Investments in cost investees
|
|
4,191
|
|
4,105
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
51,175
|
|
50,118
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
24
|
|
1,333
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
210,177
|
|
199,015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
1,180,109
|
|
1,109,138
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative financial liability
|
|
487
|
|
487
|
|
|
Short-term bank loans
|
|
7,859
|
|
8,929
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term loans
|
|
401
|
|
393
|
|
|
Dividends payable
|
|
-
|
|
7,241
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
126,095
|
|
116,998
|
|
|
Construction costs payable
|
|
167
|
|
213
|
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
130,451
|
|
120,570
|
|
|
Accrued payroll and related expenses
|
|
17,724
|
|
15,458
|
|
|
Income tax payable
|
|
5,237
|
|
3,548
|
|
|
Warranty liabilities
|
|
6,136
|
|
5,511
|
|
|
Other tax payables
|
|
11,052
|
|
9,646
|
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
22,062
|
|
26,595
|
|
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
|
3,169
|
|
3,440
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
3,381
|
|
3,642
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
334,221
|
|
322,671
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
9,155
|
|
3,955
|
|
|
Long-term loans
|
|
21,064
|
|
20,786
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
6,457
|
|
6,674
|
|
|
Warranty liabilities
|
|
2,642
|
|
2,207
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
39,318
|
|
33,622
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
373,539
|
|
356,293
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 60,342,099 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017
|
|
60
|
|
60
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
222,514
|
|
222,581
|
|
|
Statutory reserves
|
|
41,131
|
|
41,131
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
533,347
|
|
497,120
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
9,409
|
|
(8,102)
|
|
Total Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholder's equity
|
|
806,461
|
|
752,790
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
109
|
|
55
|
|
Total equity
|
|
806,570
|
|
752,845
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
1,180,109
|
$
|
1,109,138
|
HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In USD thousands)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
Dec 31, 2017
|
|
Dec 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
36,279
|
$
|
57,677
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
|
1,558
|
|
4,226
|
|
Amortization of prepaid land leases
|
|
63
|
|
130
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
141
|
|
279
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
874
|
|
4,187
|
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
48
|
|
48
|
|
Share of net income from equity investees
|
|
(1,337)
|
|
(2,273)
|
|
Dividends received from a cost investee
|
|
-
|
|
(1,057)
|
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
|
(67)
|
|
325
|
|
Deferred income tax (benefit) expenses
|
|
382
|
|
(754)
|
|
Accretion of convertible bond
|
|
200
|
|
258
|
|
Gain from the derecognition of nonfinancial assets
|
|
(2,345)
|
|
(2,345)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
5,109
|
|
847
|
|
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings
|
|
(28,234)
|
|
(34,461)
|
|
Inventories
|
|
3,456
|
|
(44)
|
|
Advances to suppliers
|
|
1,908
|
|
(62)
|
|
Other receivables
|
|
(909)
|
|
3,806
|
|
Deposits and other assets
|
|
(7,105)
|
|
4,975
|
|
Due from related parties
|
|
3,265
|
|
7,834
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
6,042
|
|
158
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
7,357
|
|
18,353
|
|
Accruals and other payables
|
|
1,426
|
|
2,352
|
|
Due to related parties
|
|
(325)
|
|
757
|
|
Income tax payable
|
|
7,124
|
|
6,806
|
|
Other tax payables
|
|
1,168
|
|
126
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
36,078
|
|
72,148
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Time deposits placed with banks
|
|
(92,648)
|
|
(119,741)
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(509)
|
|
(611)
|
|
Maturity of time deposits
|
|
47,806
|
|
86,215
|
|
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
20
|
|
50
|
|
Investment of an equity investee
|
|
(151)
|
|
(4,212)
|
|
Acquisition of a subsidiary, net of cash acquired
|
|
-
|
|
(583)
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(45,482)
|
|
(38,882)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
|
|
-
|
|
1,052
|
|
Repayments of short-term bank loans
|
|
-
|
|
(1,554)
|
|
Proceeds from long-term bank loans
|
|
202
|
|
536
|
|
Repayments of long-term bank loans
|
|
(133)
|
|
(362)
|
|
Payment of Dividends
|
|
(7,241)
|
|
(7,241)
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(7,172)
|
|
(7,569)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
|
|
2,808
|
|
7,733
|
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
(13,768)
|
$
|
33,431
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
$
|
244,838
|
$
|
197,640
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
231,070
|
|
231,070
Non-GAAP Measures
In evaluating our results, the non-GAAP measures of "Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses", "Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholders", "Non-GAAP basic earnings per share", and "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share" serve as additional indicators of our operating performance and not as a replacement for other measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as they exclude the non-cash share-based compensation expenses, which is calculated based on the number of shares or options granted and the fair value as of the grant date, amortization of acquired intangible assets, fair value adjustments of acquisition-related consideration, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative. They will not result in any cash inflows or outflows. We believe that using non-GAAP measures help our shareholders to have a better understanding of our operating results and growth prospects. In addition, given the business nature of the Company, it has been a common practice for investors to use such non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company.
The following table provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP measures to the non-GAAP measures for the periods indicated:
|
(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of integrated contracts
|
$
|
88,186
|
$
|
67,896
|
$
|
155,998
|
$
|
137,810
|
Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
101
|
|
122
|
|
279
|
|
263
|
Non-GAAP cost of integrated contracts
|
$
|
88,085
|
$
|
67,774
|
$
|
155,719
|
$
|
137,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
$
|
12,110
|
$
|
11,737
|
$
|
23,459
|
$
|
22,330
|
Less: Share-based compensation expenses
|
|
(67)
|
|
918
|
|
324
|
|
1,837
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses
|
$
|
12,177
|
$
|
10,819
|
$
|
23,135
|
$
|
20,493
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.
|
$
|
36,227
|
$
|
9,969
|
$
|
57,591
|
$
|
31,657
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
|
(67)
|
|
918
|
|
324
|
|
1,837
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
101
|
|
122
|
|
279
|
|
263
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.
|
$
|
36,261
|
$
|
11,009
|
$
|
58,194
|
$
|
33,757
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of basic ordinary shares
|
60,431,250
|
|
60,070,218
|
|
60,428,431
|
|
59,976,132
|
|
Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares
|
61,251,116
|
|
60,895,404
|
|
61,241,092
|
|
61,023,669
|
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.60
|
$
|
0.18
|
$
|
0.96
|
$
|
0.56
|
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.60
|
$
|
0.18
|
$
|
0.96
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|