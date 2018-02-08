Hollysys Automation Technologies Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half Year and the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2017

First Half Year of Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Highlights

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $58.2 million , an increase of 72.4% compared to the comparable prior year period.

was , an increase of 72.4% compared to the comparable prior year period. Total revenues were $272.9 million , an increase of 34.7% compared to the comparable prior year period.

were , an increase of 34.7% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was at 38.2%, compared to 29.2% for the comparable prior year period.

was at 38.2%, compared to 29.2% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted EPS were at $0.96 , an increase of 71.4% compared to the comparable prior year period.

were at , an increase of 71.4% compared to the comparable prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities was $72.1 million for the current period.

was for the current period. DSO of 166 days, compared to 203 days for the comparable prior year period.

of 166 days, compared to 203 days for the comparable prior year period. Inventory turnover days of 52 days, compared to 48 days for the comparable prior year period.

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Highlights

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $36.3 million , an increase of 229.4% compared to the comparable prior year period.

was , an increase of 229.4% compared to the comparable prior year period. Total revenues were $157.4 million , an increase of 58.8% compared to the comparable prior year period.

were , an increase of 58.8% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was at 39.4%, compared to 28.7% for the comparable prior year period.

was at 39.4%, compared to 28.7% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted EPS were at $0.60 , an increase of 233.3% compared to the comparable prior year period.

were at , an increase of 233.3% compared to the comparable prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities was $36.1 million for the current quarter.

was for the current quarter. DSO of 147 days, compared to 208 days for the comparable prior year period.

of 147 days, compared to 208 days for the comparable prior year period. Inventory turnover days of 48 days, compared to 52 days for the comparable prior year period.

BEIJING, Feb 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("Hollysys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and the first half of fiscal year 2018 ended December 31, 2017 (see attached tables). The management of Hollysys, stated:

Industrial automation remained on the track of recovery, with revenue recording a 25.9% year-over-year growth, at $57.6 million. Management team has adhered to the low-to-high end market expansion strategy in industries such as chemical and petro-chemical, etc. while building comprehensive service capacity to address the substantial aftersales potential from the entire customer base and seeking new opportunities from existing end-users. On the chemical industry, we signed a contract with Jinan Taixing Fine Chemicals Company to provide system for their polyphosphazene project, a contract with Jiangsu Jingshen Salt & Chemical Industry Co., Ltd to provide Manufacturing Execution System for information integration of their salt packaging and distribution center. On the petro-chemical industry, we signed a contract with China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation to provide DCS and instruments for their liquid chemical wharf project. We entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with CEET, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation to collectively push forward the localization of core equipment on offshore oil platform. In the new energy and food-beverage area, we signed a contract to provide system for Chia Tai Group's recycling of waste project and a contract with Lihua Starch Co., Ltd for their sorbitol project.

Our demonstration-for-further-application strategy in factory automation has brought us more market recognition. We earned government level recognition as we were listed as one of the 23 intelligent manufacturing system solution providers recommended by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. We continued to focus on several key industries and cooperate with renowned players. On white-goods, our cooperation with Haier went further as we signed contracts on their Tianjin-based and Qingdao-based washing machine factories. On food beverage area, we are dedicated to provide innovative solution to address safety and efficiency issues. Upon the successful delivery of the first project, our relationship with Hai Di Lao went deeper, with regular communication mechanism set. We expect broader cooperation with them and more clients in the future.

The performance of high speed rail was prominent in this quarter, with revenue recording a 199.0% year-over-year growth at $69.6 million. One of the contributors is the significant increase in aftersales order, including ATP maintenance and replacement contracts. Signing 80 sets of automatic train protection (ATP) to high speed trains in 300-350km/h also contributed greatly to the revenue because of the tightening delivery schedule to secure the Spring Festival Travel. Breakthrough has been made in our new product as we signed our first tract circuit contract for Chengdu-Ya'an regular speed railway line. In subway, we signed SCADA contract for Chengdu Subway Line 5. We will adhere to the expansion strategy to win SCADA contracts in more cities and work closely with subway authorities to promote our SCADA system and subway signaling technologies in future. Management team will adhere to the diversity strategy to create revenue stream from more new products and services, and to maintain a stable and healthy growth into the future.

In oversea business, we signed several EPC contracts with domestic companies, including a contract with Shandong Ludian Co. Ltd to provide DCS for 2X350MW power station in Indonesia. Mechanical and electrical installation services recorded a 0.4% revenue growth at $30.2 million. We continued to address operation, management and risk control issue to ensure that projects can be delivered in good quality, while closely following economic and political circumstances in South East Asia and Middle East. Concord and Bond remained active in seeking business opportunities and we believe that their strategic value as customer resources and international sales channels remains significant.

First Half Year and the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2017 Unaudited Financial Results Summary

To facilitate a clear understanding of Hollysys' operational results, a summary of unaudited non-GAAP financial results is shown as below:

(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)













Three months ended

Six months ended



Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2016 %

Change

Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2016 %

Change

















Revenues $ 157,404 99,137 58.8% $ 272,914 202,679 34.7% Integrated contract revenue $ 134,419 89,535 50.1% $ 230,109 182,600 26.0% Products sales $ 9,717 6,057 60.4% $ 19,177 14,370 33.5% Service rendered $ 13,268 3,545 274.3% $ 23,628 5,709 313.9% Cost of revenues $ 95,424 70,704 35.0% $ 168,663 143,588 17.5% Gross profit $ 61,980 28,433 118.0% $ 104,251 59,091 76.4% Total operating expenses $ 21,072 17,236 22.3% $ 40,278 30,543 31.9% Selling $ 7,740 6,307 22.7% $ 14,438 11,858 21.8% General and administrative $ 12,177 10,819 12.6% $ 23,135 20,493 12.9% Research and development $ 10,585 8,293 27.6% $ 19,216 15,990 20.2% VAT refunds and government subsidies $ (9,430) (8,183) 15.2% $ (16,511) (17,798) (7.2)% Income from operations $ 40,908 11,197 265.3% $ 63,973 28,548 124.1% Other income, net $ 2,271 866 162.2% $ 2,710 1,260 115.1% Foreign exchange gain (loss) $ 29 (715) 104.1% $ (1,104) (635) 73.9% Share of net income of equity investees $ 1,337 970 37.8% $ 2,273 2,279 (0.3)% Gains on deconsolidation of the Company's interests in Beijing Hollycon Electronic Technology Co., Ltd $ - - - $ - 6,005 (100.0)% Dividend income from a cost investee

- - - $ 1,057 - - Interest income $ 1,560 512 204.7% $ 3,036 1,257 141.5% Interest expenses $ (497) (271) 83.4% $ (634) (400) 58.5% Income tax expenses $ 9,295 1,559 496.2% $ 13,031 4,570 185.1% Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests $ 52 (9) (677.8)% $ 86 (13) (761.5)% Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 36,261 11,009 229.4% $ 58,194 33,757 72.4% Non-GAAP basic EPS $ 0.60 0.18 233.3% $ 0.96 0.56 71.4% Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.60 0.18 233.3% $ 0.96 0.56 71.4%

















Share-based compensation expenses $ (67) 918 (107.3)% $ 324 1,837 (82.4)% Amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 101 122 (17.2)% $ 279 263 6.1% GAAP Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 36,227 9,969 263.4% $ 57,591 31,657 81.9% GAAP basic EPS $ 0.60 0.17 252.9% $ 0.95 0.53 79.2% GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.60 0.17 252.9% $ 0.95 0.52 79.2%











- -

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

60,431,250 60,070,218 0.6%

60,428,431 59,976,132 0.8% Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

61,251,116 60,895,404 0.6%

61,241,092 61,023,669 0.4%

Operational Results Analysis for the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2017

Comparing to the second quarter of the prior fiscal year, the total revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2017 increased from $99.1 million to $157.4 million, representing an increase of 58.8%. Broken down by the revenue types, services revenue increased by 274.3% to $13.3 million, products sales revenue increased by 60.4% to $9.7 million, and integrated contracts revenue increased by 50.1% to $134.4 million.

The Company's total revenues can also be presented in segments as shown in the following chart:

(In USD thousands)

























Three months ended Dec 31,

Six months ended Dec 31,





2017

2016

2017

2016





$ % to Total Revenue

$ % to Total Revenue

$ % to Total Revenue

$ % to Total Revenue

Industrial Automation

57,647 36.6%

45,792 46.2%

115,130 42.2%

90,831 44.8%

Rail Transportation Automation

69,550 44.2%

23,263 23.5%

104,745 38.4%

56,297 27.8%

Mechanical and Electrical Solution

30,207 19.2%

30,082 30.3%

53,039 19.4%

55,462 27.4%

Miscellaneous

- -

- -

- -

89 0.0%

Total

157,404 100.0%

99,137 100.0%

272,914 100.0%

202,679 100.0%









































Overall gross margin excluding non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles (non-GAAP gross margin) was 39.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2017, as compared to 28.7% for the same period of the prior year. The non-GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and services rendered were 34.5%, 67.4% and 68.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2017, as compared to 24.3%, 72.1% and 64.9% for the same period of the prior year respectively. The gross margin fluctuation was mainly due to the different revenue mix with different margin. The GAAP overall gross margin which includes non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles was 39.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2017, as compared to 28.6% for the same period of the prior year. The GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and service rendered were 34.4%, 67.4% and 68.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2017, as compared to 24.2%, 72.1% and 64.9% for the same period of the prior year respectively.

Selling expenses were $7.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017, representing an increase of $1.4 million or 22.7% compared to $6.3 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, selling expenses were 4.9% and 6.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2017, and 2016, respectively.

General and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP G&A expenses), were $12.2 million and $10.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, and 2016, respectively. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, non-GAAP G&A expenses were 7.7% and 10.9% for quarters ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 respectively. The GAAP G&A expenses which include the non-cash share-based compensation expenses were $12.1 million and $11.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Research and development expenses were $10.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017, representing an increase of $2.3 million or 27.6% compared to $8.3 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, R&D expenses were 6.7% and 8.4% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively.

The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $9.4 million for three months ended December 31, 2017, as compared to $8.2 million for the same period in the prior year, representing a $1.2 million or 15.2% increase.

The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $9.3 million and 20.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2017, as compared to $1.6 million and 13.5% for comparable prior year period. The effective tax rate fluctuation was mainly due to the different pre-tax income mix with different tax rates, as the Company's subsidiaries apply to different tax rates.

The non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys, which excludes the non-cash share-based compensation expenses, which is calculated based on the number of shares or options granted and the fair value as of the grant date, amortization of acquired intangible assets, fair value adjustments of acquisition-related consideration, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative was $36.3 million or $0.60 per diluted share based on 61.3 million shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2017. This represents a 229.4% increase over the $11.0 million or $0.18 per share based on 60.9 million shares outstanding reported in the comparable prior year period. On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to Hollysys was $36.2 million or $0.60 per diluted share representing an increase of 263.4% over the $10.0 million or $0.17 per diluted share reported in the comparable prior year period.

Contracts and Backlog Highlights

Hollysys achieved $220.0 million new contracts for the three months ended December 31, 2017. And the backlog as of December 31, 2017 was $547.6 million. The detailed breakdown of the new contracts and backlog by segments is shown below:

(In USD thousands)

New contracts achieved

Backlog



for the three months ended Dec 31, 2017

as of

Dec 31, 2017



$ % to Total

Contract

$ % to Total

Backlog Industrial Automation

45,799 20.8%

152,602 27.9% Rail Transportation

143,784 65.4%

272,154 49.7% Mechanical and Electrical Solutions

30,386 13.8%

122,798 22.4% Total

219,969 100.0%

547,554 100.0%

Ca sh Flow Highlights

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, the total net cash outflow was $13.8 million. The net cash provided by operating activities was $36.1 million. The net cash used in investing activities was $45.5 million, mainly consisted of $92.6 million time deposits placed with banks, which was partially offset by $47.8 million maturity of time deposits. The net cash used in financing activities was $7.2 million, mainly consisted of $7.2 million payment of dividends.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The total amount of cash and cash equivalents and time deposits with original maturities over three months were $365.4 million, $331.5 million, and $285.4 million as of December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively. As of December 31, 2017, the company held $231.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $134.4 million in time deposits with original maturities over three months.

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, DSO was 147 days, as compared to 208 days for the comparable prior year period and 196 days for the last quarter; and inventory turnover was 48 days, as compared to 52 days for the comparable prior year period and 61 days for the last quarter.

Outlook for FY 201 8

The management concluded, "Based on our backlog currently on-hand and sales pipeline envisioned so far, we reiterate our guidance for fiscal year 2018 with revenue in the range of $500 million to $530 million and non-GAAP net income in the range of $100 million to $110 million."

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 pm February 8, 2018 U.S. Eastern Time / 9:00 am February 9, 2018 Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 ended December 31, 2017 and business outlook.

To participate, please call the following numbers ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call identification number is 7722722.

1 800 573 793 (Australia) +61 (0)2 9193 3706 (Australia, Sydney) 4001 209 101 (China) +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74 (France) +49 (0)69 2222 13420 (Germany) 800 961 105 (Hong Kong) +852 3008 1527 (Hong Kong) 0120 001 836 (Japan) 007 9814 2032 546 (Korea, Republic of) 1800 806 802 (Malaysia) +65 6320 9025 (Singapore) +46 (0)8 5033 6574 (Sweden) +41 (0)22 567 5729 (Switzerland) 0800 868 298 (Taiwan, Province of China) 0800 358 6377 (United Kingdom) +44 (0)330 336 9105 (United Kingdom, Local) 800 281 7973 (United States/Canada) +1 323 794 2093 (United States, Los Angeles)

In addition, a recording of the conference call will be accessible within 48 hours via Hollysys' website at: http://hollysys.investorroom.com

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)





















Three months ended

Dec 31,

Six months ended

Dec 31,



2017

2016

2017

2016



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net revenues















Integrated contract revenue $ 134,419 $ 89,535 $ 230,109 $ 182,600 Products sales

9,717

6,057

19,177

14,370 Revenue from services

13,268

3,545

23,628

5,709 Total net revenues

157,404

99,137

272,914

202,679

















Cost of integrated contracts

88,186

67,896

155,998

137,810 Cost of products sold

3,167

1,687

5,834

4,143 Costs of services rendered

4,172

1,243

7,110

1,898 Gross profit

61,879

28,311

103,972

58,828

















Operating expenses















Selling

7,740

6,307

14,438

11,858 General and administrative

12,110

11,737

23,459

22,330 Research and development

10,585

8,293

19,216

15,990 VAT refunds and government subsidies

(9,430)

(8,183)

(16,511)

(17,798) Total operating expenses

21,005

18,154

40,602

32,380

















Income from operations

40,874

10,157

63,370

26,448

















Other income , net

2,271

866

2,710

1,260 Foreign exchange income (loss)

29

(715)

(1,104)

(635) Share of net income of equity investees

1,337

970

2,273

2,279 Gains on deconsolidation of the Company's interests in Beijing Hollycon Electronic Technology Co., Ltd -

-

-

6,005 Dividend income from a cost investee

-

-

1,057

- Interest income

1,560

512

3,036

1,257 Interest expenses

(497)

(271)

(634)

(400) Income before income taxes

45,574

11,519

70,708

36,214

















Income taxes expenses

9,295

1,559

13,031

4,570 Net income

36,279

9,960

57,677

31,644

















Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 52

(9)

86

(13) Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 36,227 $ 9,969 $ 57,591 $ 31,657

















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil













Translation adjustments

17,512

(29,683)

32,270

(42,108) Comprehensive income

53,791

(19,723)

89,947

(10,464)

















Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 54

(11)

87

(8,518) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 53,737 $ (19,712) $ 89,860 $ (1,946)

















Net income per ordinary share:















Basic

0.60

0.17

0.95

0.53 Diluted

0.60

0.17

0.95

0.52 Shares used in income per share computation:















Weighted average number of ordinary shares 60,431,250

60,070,218

60,428,431

59,976,132 Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares 61,251,116

60,895,404

61,241,092

61,023,669



HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)





















Dec 31,

Sep 30,







2017

2017







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) ASSETS









Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,070 $ 244,838



Time deposits with maturities over three months

134,379

86,628



Restricted cash

35,986

28,192



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $49,041 and $48,709 as of December 31,2017 and September 30, 2017, respectively

257,611

255,359



Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $12,472 and $10,788 as of December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, respectively

199,736

169,495



Other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,568 and $1,454 as of December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, respectively

16,857

15,713



Advances to suppliers

8,523

14,108



Amounts due from related parties

28,642

31,341



Inventories

47,602

50,112



Prepaid expenses

797

548



Income tax recoverable

170

5,704



Deferred tax assets

8,559

8,085

Total current assets

969,932

910,123













Non-current assets











Restricted cash

461

533



Prepaid expenses

8

1



Property, plant and equipment, net

84,025

81,705



Prepaid land leases

10,472

10,321



Intangible assets, net

1,602

1,761



Investments in equity investees

58,219

49,138



Investments in cost investees

4,191

4,105



Goodwill

51,175

50,118



Deferred tax assets

24

1,333

Total non-current assets

210,177

199,015













Total assets

1,180,109

1,109,138













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities











Derivative financial liability

487

487



Short-term bank loans

7,859

8,929



Current portion of long-term loans

401

393



Dividends payable

-

7,241



Accounts payable

126,095

116,998



Construction costs payable

167

213



Deferred revenue

130,451

120,570



Accrued payroll and related expenses

17,724

15,458



Income tax payable

5,237

3,548



Warranty liabilities

6,136

5,511



Other tax payables

11,052

9,646



Accrued liabilities

22,062

26,595



Amounts due to related parties

3,169

3,440



Deferred tax liabilities

3,381

3,642

Total current liabilities

334,221

322,671













Non-current liabilities











Accrued liabilities

9,155

3,955



Long-term loans

21,064

20,786



Deferred tax liabilities

6,457

6,674



Warranty liabilities

2,642

2,207

Total non-current liabilities

39,318

33,622













Total liabilities

373,539

356,293















Commitments and contingencies

-

-















Stockholders' equity:











Ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 60,342,099 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017

60

60



Additional paid-in capital

222,514

222,581



Statutory reserves

41,131

41,131



Retained earnings

533,347

497,120



Accumulated other comprehensive income

9,409

(8,102)

Total Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholder's equity

806,461

752,790

















Non-controlling interests

109

55

Total equity

806,570

752,845















Total liabilities and equity $ 1,180,109 $ 1,109,138

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In USD thousands)





Three months ended

Six months ended Dec 31, 2017

Dec 31, 2017





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 36,279 $ 57,677 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

1,558

4,226

Amortization of prepaid land leases

63

130

Amortization of intangible assets

141

279

Allowance for doubtful accounts

874

4,187

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

48

48

Share of net income from equity investees

(1,337)

(2,273)

Dividends received from a cost investee

-

(1,057)

Share-based compensation expenses

(67)

325

Deferred income tax (benefit) expenses

382

(754)

Accretion of convertible bond

200

258

Gain from the derecognition of nonfinancial assets

(2,345)

(2,345) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

5,109

847

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

(28,234)

(34,461)

Inventories

3,456

(44)

Advances to suppliers

1,908

(62)

Other receivables

(909)

3,806

Deposits and other assets

(7,105)

4,975

Due from related parties

3,265

7,834

Accounts payable

6,042

158

Deferred revenue

7,357

18,353

Accruals and other payables

1,426

2,352

Due to related parties

(325)

757

Income tax payable

7,124

6,806

Other tax payables

1,168

126

Net cash provided by operating activities

36,078

72,148











Cash flows from investing activities:









Time deposits placed with banks

(92,648)

(119,741)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(509)

(611)

Maturity of time deposits

47,806

86,215

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

20

50

Investment of an equity investee

(151)

(4,212)

Acquisition of a subsidiary, net of cash acquired

-

(583)

Net cash used in investing activities

(45,482)

(38,882)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from short-term bank loans

-

1,052

Repayments of short-term bank loans

-

(1,554)

Proceeds from long-term bank loans

202

536

Repayments of long-term bank loans

(133)

(362)

Payment of Dividends

(7,241)

(7,241)

Net cash used in financing activities

(7,172)

(7,569)













Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

2,808

7,733

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (13,768) $ 33,431













Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 244,838 $ 197,640

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

231,070

231,070

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating our results, the non-GAAP measures of "Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses", "Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholders", "Non-GAAP basic earnings per share", and "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share" serve as additional indicators of our operating performance and not as a replacement for other measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as they exclude the non-cash share-based compensation expenses, which is calculated based on the number of shares or options granted and the fair value as of the grant date, amortization of acquired intangible assets, fair value adjustments of acquisition-related consideration, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative. They will not result in any cash inflows or outflows. We believe that using non-GAAP measures help our shareholders to have a better understanding of our operating results and growth prospects. In addition, given the business nature of the Company, it has been a common practice for investors to use such non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company.

The following table provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP measures to the non-GAAP measures for the periods indicated:

(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)





Three months ended

Six months ended





Dec 31,

Dec 31,





2017

2016

2017

2016





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



















Cost of integrated contracts $ 88,186 $ 67,896 $ 155,998 $ 137,810 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

101

122

279

263 Non-GAAP cost of integrated contracts $ 88,085 $ 67,774 $ 155,719 $ 137,547



















General and administrative expenses $ 12,110 $ 11,737 $ 23,459 $ 22,330 Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(67)

918

324

1,837 Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 12,177 $ 10,819 $ 23,135 $ 20,493



















Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 36,227 $ 9,969 $ 57,591 $ 31,657 Add:

















Share-based compensation expenses

(67)

918

324

1,837

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

101

122

279

263 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 36,261 $ 11,009 $ 58,194 $ 33,757





















Weighted average number of basic ordinary shares 60,431,250

60,070,218

60,428,431

59,976,132

Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares 61,251,116

60,895,404

61,241,092

61,023,669 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 0.18 $ 0.96 $ 0.56 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 0.18 $ 0.96 $ 0.55























