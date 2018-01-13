Call the pup-arazzi! Nat Geo WILD is rolling out the red carpet at this
year’s Pawscars Awards to celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night, in Nat
Geo WILD From the Red Carpet. Tune in for a wild night of lights,
cameras, catty comments and fashion faux-paws as the world’s most famous
celebrities flock to tinseltown.
The one-hour star-studded event premieres on Sunday, March 4, at 7 p.m.
ET/4 p.m. PT on Nat Geo WILD. (Yes, this is the same night as that other
awards show … but our red carpet is guaranteed to be wild!)
Produced and hosted by veteran red carpet host and pop culture expert
Ross Mathews and co-hosted by animal-loving television personality
Sarina Morales, Nat Geo WILD From the Red Carpet will feature
exclusive interviews with some of the world’s biggest celebrities, like
Meryl Sheep, Jimmy Kibble, Cat Damon, Cobra Winfrey, Sloth Rogen,
KangaRooney Mara, Bunnifer Lawrence and more.
“One of my favorite actresses, ViOWLa Davis, gave me a heads-up that
this year’s red carpet is going to be the hoo’s hoo of the animal
kingdom, so I’m looking forward to chatting with these A-listers,” said
Mathews. “It’s been a wild year in Hollywood, so viewers can expect
ferocious fashions and celebrity surprises. Get the popcorn ready,
because this year’s red carpet is going to be a total zoo!”
In addition to cameras that will capture every moment of the night, Nat
Geo WILD is also teaming up with PeopleTV to give viewers insider access
to the animal kingdom’s hottest fashions from the red carpet, with the
PeopleTV Glambot. Beginning at 3 p.m. ET, Nat Geo WILD From the Red
Carpet will also have a special online simulcast streaming on PeopleTV.
To watch, go to PeopleTV.com or download the PeopleTV app on your
favorite mobile or connected TV device.
About National Geographic Partners LLC
National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between National
Geographic and 21st Century Fox, is committed to bringing the world
premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled
portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic
television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo
MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and
consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines;
National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms;
books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include
travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and
e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our
world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 130 years,
and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going
further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the
world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP
returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic
Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation
and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or
nationalgeographic.com, or find us
on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.
ABOUT PeopleTV
PeopleTV is a free, advertiser-supported, OTT streaming service from
Time Inc. PeopleTV’s quality programming features original series and
specials, which encompass celebrity, pop culture, lifestyle and
human-interest genres. Since launching in 2016, PeopleTV has garnered
more than 2 million downloads. Viewers have unlimited, daily access to
an expansive slate of on-demand programming, which includes live red
carpet coverage and real-time, socially interactive fan forums, as well
as exclusive, behind-the-scenes access into magazine cover stories,
popular cast reunions and high-profile one-on-one celebrity interviews.
PeopleTV is available on connected TV and mobile devices, in addition to
PeopleTV.com. Download the free app on Apple TV, Roku Players, Amazon
Fire TV, PlutoTV, Xumo, Chromecast and Xfinity, as well as iOS and
Android devices. Follow @PeopleTV to join the conversation. PeopleTV is
a division of Time Inc. (NYSE: TIME).
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180113005009/en/