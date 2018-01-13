Join Red Carpet Hosts Ross Mathews and Sarina Morales for a Night of Glitz, Glam and Fashion Faux-Paws

One-Hour Celebrity Event Premieres Sunday, March 4, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Nat Geo WILD, With Streaming Simulcast on Time Inc.’s PeopleTV

Call the pup-arazzi! Nat Geo WILD is rolling out the red carpet at this year’s Pawscars Awards to celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night, in Nat Geo WILD From the Red Carpet. Tune in for a wild night of lights, cameras, catty comments and fashion faux-paws as the world’s most famous celebrities flock to tinseltown.

The one-hour star-studded event premieres on Sunday, March 4, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Nat Geo WILD. (Yes, this is the same night as that other awards show … but our red carpet is guaranteed to be wild!)

Produced and hosted by veteran red carpet host and pop culture expert Ross Mathews and co-hosted by animal-loving television personality Sarina Morales, Nat Geo WILD From the Red Carpet will feature exclusive interviews with some of the world’s biggest celebrities, like Meryl Sheep, Jimmy Kibble, Cat Damon, Cobra Winfrey, Sloth Rogen, KangaRooney Mara, Bunnifer Lawrence and more.

“One of my favorite actresses, ViOWLa Davis, gave me a heads-up that this year’s red carpet is going to be the hoo’s hoo of the animal kingdom, so I’m looking forward to chatting with these A-listers,” said Mathews. “It’s been a wild year in Hollywood, so viewers can expect ferocious fashions and celebrity surprises. Get the popcorn ready, because this year’s red carpet is going to be a total zoo!”

In addition to cameras that will capture every moment of the night, Nat Geo WILD is also teaming up with PeopleTV to give viewers insider access to the animal kingdom’s hottest fashions from the red carpet, with the PeopleTV Glambot. Beginning at 3 p.m. ET, Nat Geo WILD From the Red Carpet will also have a special online simulcast streaming on PeopleTV. To watch, go to PeopleTV.com or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device.

