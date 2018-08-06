Holy Stone : Monthly Report –July 2018

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of July as follows：
The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1,694 million, up 11.46% MoM and 64.34% YoY. Accumulated consolidated revenue for the last 7 months totaled NT$9,358 million, up 27.46% YoY.
The sales of passive components increased again in July compared to June, and it took up over 50% of the monthly consolidated revenue. Looking to the future, Holy Stone will continually increase the production capacity to expand market penetration on high-end niche products for power supplies, such as on automotive, industrial control, and chargers, along with adjusting product mix flexibly to meet market demand and serve customers with high-value products and service.
Please see details below:
Unit: Thousand of NTD
|
Accounts
|
July
2018*
|
June
2018*
|
Growth
Rate
(MoM)
|
July
2017
|
Growth
Rate
(YoY)
|
Revenue
|
1,694,421
|
1,520,248
|
11.46%
|
$1,031,070
|
64.34%
|
Accumulated Revenue
(Jan. - July)
|
$9,357,926
|
-
|
-
|
$7,341,937
|
27.46%
*Self-consolidated Revenue
Disclaimer
Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 06:40:05 UTC