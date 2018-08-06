Log in
Holy Stone : Monthly Report –July 2018

08/06/2018 | 08:41am CEST

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of July as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1,694 million, up 11.46% MoM and 64.34% YoY. Accumulated consolidated revenue for the last 7 months totaled NT$9,358 million, up 27.46% YoY.

The sales of passive components increased again in July compared to June, and it took up over 50% of the monthly consolidated revenue. Looking to the future, Holy Stone will continually increase the production capacity to expand market penetration on high-end niche products for power supplies, such as on automotive, industrial control, and chargers, along with adjusting product mix flexibly to meet market demand and serve customers with high-value products and service.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts

July

2018*

June

2018*

Growth

Rate

(MoM)

July

2017

Growth

Rate

(YoY)

Revenue

1,694,421

1,520,248

11.46%

$1,031,070

64.34%

Accumulated Revenue

(Jan. - July)

$9,357,926

-

-

$7,341,937

27.46%

*Self-consolidated Revenue

Disclaimer

Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 06:40:05 UTC
