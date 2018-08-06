Holy Stone : Monthly Report –July 2018

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of July as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1,694 million, up 11.46% MoM and 64.34% YoY. Accumulated consolidated revenue for the last 7 months totaled NT$9,358 million, up 27.46% YoY.

The sales of passive components increased again in July compared to June, and it took up over 50% of the monthly consolidated revenue. Looking to the future, Holy Stone will continually increase the production capacity to expand market penetration on high-end niche products for power supplies, such as on automotive, industrial control, and chargers, along with adjusting product mix flexibly to meet market demand and serve customers with high-value products and service.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts July 2018* June 2018* Growth Rate (MoM) July 2017 Growth Rate (YoY) Revenue 1,694,421 1,520,248 11.46% $1,031,070 64.34% Accumulated Revenue (Jan. - July) $9,357,926 - - $7,341,937 27.46%

*Self-consolidated Revenue