Home Point Financial Selects CloudGenix SD-WAN to Build Unified Application Fabric

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Point Financial Corporation (“Home Point”), a national, multi-channel mortgage originator and servicer based in Ann Arbor, MI, has selected CloudGenix SD-WAN to deploy a unified application fabric, improve application performance and gain better visibility into their networks and applications.



Home Point Financial selected CloudGenix AppFabric SD-WAN because of its unique ability to enable support for heterogeneous remote office architectures, diverse application deployment scenarios (cloud, data center, SaaS), exceptional visibility into networks, applications and for its ability to improve application performance. Prior to CloudGenix, Home Point Financial had excessive hardware sprawl in remote offices, complicated management of a diverse set of devices and difficulty in identifying the root cause of performance problems.

Zach Malmgren, Director of Network Services at Home Point, said, “We selected CloudGenix to help simplify our network by deploying a unified application fabric. We needed a solution that allowed us to interconnect all of our sites, where some had different application needs and different WAN connectivity. With CloudGenix, we have a WAN that’s easier to maintain and provides better performance for our applications. When a problem occurs, we have the tools needed to quickly diagnose the root cause and provide a remedy.”

CloudGenix AppFabric SD-WAN is a revolutionary solution that allows businesses to interconnect remote sites with applications deployed anywhere – in the cloud, data center, or SaaS – using a business-centric set of policies for performance, security and compliance. CloudGenix uses metrics collected from both the network and application transactions to provide the best possible user experience over any WAN transport including broadband, MPLS and LTE. Additionally, AppFabric exposes critical key performance indicators for both networks and applications to help improve management, monitoring and troubleshooting.

About Home Point Financial

Home Point Financial is a national multi-channel mortgage originator and servicer. With the goal of providing a superior customer experience, Home Point has an innovative approach to lending, focusing on speed, quality and consistency for customers and partners. Home Point's operating philosophy is defined by the simple but very impactful statement – "We Care".

Located in Ann Arbor, MI, Home Point Financial is a subsidiary of Home Point Capital LP, a financial services holding company founded in 2014 and owned by members of management and by investment funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC. For further information about Home Point Financial, please visit www.homepointfinancial.com.



About CloudGenix

CloudGenix (www.cloudgenix.com) is the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, revolutionizing networking by transforming legacy WANs into a radically simplified, secure, application-defined fabric and unified hybrid WAN. Enabling application-specific, service-level agreements (SLAs), CloudGenix controls network application performance based upon application-performance SLAs and business priority. CloudGenix ION (Instant-On Network) simplifies how WANs are designed and managed, enabling customers to build “networks without networking,” and achieve more than twice the performance at less than half the cost while extending data center-class security to the network edge. Founded in 2013 by a team that has delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations.

