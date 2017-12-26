Home Prices Jump in October

By Imani Moise

Home prices continued to rise in October marking more than 12 consecutive months of growth.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures prices for typical single family homes across the country, rose 6.2% in the 12 months ended in October, up slightly from a 6.1% year-over-year increase reported in September.

As the rising cost of buying a home outpaces inflation, the pace of home sales have slowed. Sales of existing homes dropped 6.1% from March through September. Sales bounced back 8.4% in November.

"Since home prices are rising faster than wages, salaries, and inflation, some areas could see potential home buyers compelled to look at renting, " said David Blitzer, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Economists have said they aren't concerned about waning demand because prices are continuing to rise so briskly.

The 10-city index gained 6% year over year, up from 5.7% in September. The 20-city index gained 6.4%, up from 6.2% the previous month. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected the 20-city index to rise 6.2% in September.

The average rate for a 30-year mortgage touched 3.94% last week, up from a year earlier when it averaged 4.3%, according to Freddie Mac.

Seattle reported the highest increase in home prices, jumping 12.7% year-over-year.

Month-over-month, the U.S. Index rose 0.2% in October before seasonal adjustment, with the 10-city and 20-city index rising by the same amount.

After seasonal adjustment, each of the indices rose by 0.7%.

