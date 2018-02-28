HomeServe USA : Honored with 18 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service in 2018

HomeServe USA (HomeServe), a leading provider of home emergency repair service plans, was presented with 6 Gold, 8 Silver and 3 Bronze Stevie® Awards at the 12th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. HomeServe also received a “Grand Stevie Award,” recognizing the company as the third most honored organization in the competition that included 2,500 nominations. This is the fifth time HomeServe has been recognized with the Stevie Award for Sales and Customer Service category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228005708/en/

HomeServe USA winners at the 12th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service on Friday, Feb. 23 in Las Vegas. Winners are, from left, Ashley Shiwarski, TaNesha Townsend, Jimmy Patterson, Fred Rodriquez, Rachael Barrow, Tisha Hulburd, Shirley Epstein, Ken Mahon, Monica Edelen, Rob Judson. (Photo: Business Wire)

HomeServe won Gold in the following categories:

1. Customer Service Management Team of the Year

2. Sales Representative of the Year - All Other Industries

3. Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year - Other Service Industries

4. Best Use of Technology in Customer Service - All Other Industries

5. Contact Center Professional of the Year

6. Back-Office Customer Service Team of the Year - Business Services Industries

In addition, HomeServe earned Silver in the following categories:

1. Contact Center of the Year (Over 100 Seats) - All Other Industries

2. Customer Service Department of the Year - All Other Industries

3. Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year - All Other Industries

4. Sales Operations Team of the Year

5. Best Use of Technology in Customer Service - All Other Industries

6. Best Use of Technology in Customer Service - All Other Industries

7. Award for Innovation in Customer Service - All Other Industries

8. Back-Office Customer Service Professional of the Year - All Other Industries

HomeServe also received Bronze recognition in the following categories:

1. Relationship Management Solution – New Version

2. Customer Service Complaints Team of the Year - All Other Industries

3. Back-Office Customer Service Team of the Year - All Other Industries

Since 2003, HomeServe has served homeowners in the U.S. and Canada, providing its over 3.4 million customers with a best-in-class customer service experience. The Customer Service Contact Center team, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, exemplifies HomeServe’s core mission and values of giving back to the community, and going beyond the call of duty to ensure every customer has a positive, seamless experience. HomeServe’s mission is rooted in its number one value -- to keep the customer at the heart of everything it does.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by the Stevie Awards for our commitment to quality and experience in sales and customer service,” said Tom Rusin, CEO of HomeServe USA. “HomeServe’s mission is to free our customers from the worry and inconvenience of home emergencies. This recognition reflects on our ongoing efforts to raise the standard of excellence for the services we provide.”

“All of our Stevie Award winners should be proud of their achievements. Independent professionals around the world have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of our public recognition,” said Stevie Awards president Michael Gallagher.

The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet on Friday, Feb. 23 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 600 executives from the U.S. and around the world attended.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving 3.4 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names. Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage and quality local service. As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 500 leading municipal, utility and association partners. For more information about HomeServe, a 2017 Connecticut Top Workplace winner and recipient of eighteen 2018 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, please go to www.homeserveusa.com. To connect with HomeServe on Twitter and Facebook, please visit www.twitter.com/homeserveusa and www.facebook.com/HomeServeUSA.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228005708/en/