HomeServe USA : Honored with 18 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service in 2018

HomeServe
USA (HomeServe), a leading provider of home emergency repair service
plans, was presented with 6 Gold, 8 Silver and 3 Bronze Stevie® Awards
at the 12th annual Stevie
Awards for Sales & Customer Service. HomeServe also received a
“Grand Stevie Award,” recognizing the company as the third most honored
organization in the competition that included 2,500 nominations. This is
the fifth time HomeServe has been recognized with the Stevie Award for
Sales and Customer Service category.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228005708/en/
HomeServe USA winners at the 12th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service on Friday, Feb. 23 in Las Vegas. Winners are, from left, Ashley Shiwarski, TaNesha Townsend, Jimmy Patterson, Fred Rodriquez, Rachael Barrow, Tisha Hulburd, Shirley Epstein, Ken Mahon, Monica Edelen, Rob Judson. (Photo: Business Wire)
HomeServe won Gold in the following
categories:
1. Customer Service Management Team of the Year
2. Sales
Representative of the Year - All Other Industries
3. Front-Line
Customer Service Professional of the Year - Other Service Industries
4.
Best Use of Technology in Customer Service - All Other Industries
5.
Contact Center Professional of the Year
6. Back-Office Customer
Service Team of the Year - Business Services Industries
In addition, HomeServe earned Silver in
the following categories:
1. Contact Center of the Year (Over 100 Seats) - All Other Industries
2.
Customer Service Department of the Year - All Other Industries
3.
Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year - All Other Industries
4.
Sales Operations Team of the Year
5. Best Use of Technology in
Customer Service - All Other Industries
6. Best Use of Technology
in Customer Service - All Other Industries
7. Award for Innovation
in Customer Service - All Other Industries
8. Back-Office Customer
Service Professional of the Year - All Other Industries
HomeServe also received Bronze
recognition in the following categories:
1. Relationship Management Solution – New Version
2. Customer
Service Complaints Team of the Year - All Other Industries
3.
Back-Office Customer Service Team of the Year - All Other Industries
Since 2003, HomeServe has served homeowners in the U.S. and Canada,
providing its over 3.4 million customers with a best-in-class customer
service experience. The Customer Service Contact Center team, located in
Chattanooga, Tennessee, exemplifies HomeServe’s core mission and values
of giving back to the community, and going beyond the call of duty to
ensure every customer has a positive, seamless experience. HomeServe’s
mission is rooted in its number one value -- to keep the customer at the
heart of everything it does.
“We are honored to once again be recognized by the Stevie Awards for our
commitment to quality and experience in sales and customer service,”
said Tom Rusin, CEO of HomeServe USA. “HomeServe’s mission is to free
our customers from the worry and inconvenience of home emergencies. This
recognition reflects on our ongoing efforts to raise the standard of
excellence for the services we provide.”
“All of our Stevie Award winners should be proud of their achievements.
Independent professionals around the world have agreed that their
accomplishments are worthy of our public recognition,” said Stevie
Awards president Michael Gallagher.
The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet on Friday,
Feb. 23 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 600 executives
from the U.S. and around the world attended.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie
Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The
International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers,
the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales
& Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000
entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring
organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the
Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.
Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
About HomeServe
HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair
solutions serving 3.4 million customers across the US and Canada under
the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line
Warranties of America (SLWA) and Service Line Warranties of Canada
(SLWC) names. Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners
against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC
and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair
coverage and quality local service. As an A+ rated Better Business
Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a
customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other
services to consumers directly and through over 500 leading municipal,
utility and association partners. For more information about HomeServe,
a 2017 Connecticut Top Workplace winner and recipient of eighteen 2018
Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, please go to www.homeserveusa.com.
To connect with HomeServe on Twitter and Facebook, please visit www.twitter.com/homeserveusa
and www.facebook.com/HomeServeUSA.
