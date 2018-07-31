Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HomeTrust Bancshares : Roberto Aramburu Named Branch Manager at Med Tech Parkway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 12:13pm EDT

Johnson City, TN - HomeTrust Bank has announced the appointment of Roberto Aramburu to Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager of the Med Tech Parkway location here.

'We're excited to have Roberto join our HomeTrust Banking team,' said Tom Goins, Executive Vice President and Consumer Banking Executive. 'He has five years of banking experience, working his way up from part time teller to management. He is a great addition to our staff.'

As branch manager, Aramburu will strengthen current customer relationships, develop new customer relationships, and coach and develop branch personnel.

Disclaimer

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 16:12:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:30pWERNER ENTERPRISES : Logistics Named a 2018 Top 100 3PL Provider
AQ
06:30pSTRATEGY ANALYTICS : Defense and 5G to Propel RF GaN Market Past $1 Billion Milestone
BU
06:30pTova Venture's Target Company Enthusiast Gaming Acquires The Escapist
NE
06:29pLLOYDS BANKING : Lloyd's of London Said Reviewing Operations -- Report
DJ
06:28pNEX : Form 8 (DD) - NEX Group plc
PU
06:28pKEYSTONE LAW : family lawyer Zoë Bloom lands respected Spear’s Wealth Management Award nomination
PU
06:28pPULTEGROUP : Pulte Homes’ Meadows at Palm Creek is Now Open for Sales
PU
06:28pDEEP DOWN, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:28pPENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06:28pMODULATED IMAGING : Receives FDA Clearance for its New Clarifi Imaging System
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung Electronics profit growth slows as Galaxy S9 misses sales targets
2CENTRICA : Centrica 1st Half Pretax Profit Increases Significantly
3SANOFI : SANOFI : Key Figures Decline in Second Quarter
4UMICORE : UMICORE : - Half year results 2018
5BP : Higher oil price boosts BP's recovery, second-quarter profit up four-fold

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.