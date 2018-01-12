Homeloans : RESIMAC Settles RMBS Transaction

ASX RELEASE

12 January 2018 12:30pm

RESIMAC SETTLES $1BN RMBS TRANSACTION

Homeloans Limited (ASX:HOM) wishes to advise that its wholly owned subsidiary RESIMAC Limited (RESIMAC) has settled a significant funding transaction; RESIMAC Premier Series 2017-3.

Peter Fitzpatrick

Company Secretary

Tel: 02 9248 0304

Homeloans' RESIMAC Closes $1bn Prime RMBS

RESIMAC Premier Series 2017-3

Homeloans' (ASX: HOM) wholly-owned subsidiary RESIMAC Limited ("RESIMAC") is pleased to announce the financial close of an RMBS transaction; RESIMAC Premier Series 2017-3. This is RESIMAC's fifth public transaction for the 2017 period and the first settlement for 2018.

The final details on the notes are as follows:

Note3

Issue SizeCurrencyRepayment

($m)

TypeRatings (S&P/Fitch)Initial Credit Support

Coupon

Modelled Weighted Average Life

A

880.00

AUD

Pass through

AAA/AAA

12.0% 1M BBSW + 1.12% 2.7yrs

AB

66.00

AUD

Pass through

AAA/AAA

5.40% 1M BBSW + 1.85% 4.6yrs

B

28.00

AUD

Pass through

AA/NR

2.60% 1M BBSW + 2.15% 4.6yrs

C

11.00

AUD

Pass through

A/NR

1.50% 1M BBSW + 3.15% 4.6yrs

D

10.50

AUD

Pass through

BBB/NR

0.45% 1M BBSW + 6.15% 4.6yrs

E

4.50

AUD

Pass through

NR/NR

Nil

ND 5.1yrs

The senior AAA notes priced at 112bps over 1 month BBSW.

The transaction takes RESIMAC's total issuance for 2017 to $3.7bn across 5 public issuances.

J.P Morgan acted as sole Arranger and Lead Manager.

RESIMAC:

Mary Ploughman, +612 9248 0308, [email protected],or Andrew Marsden, +612 9248 6507, [email protected]

About Homeloans Limited

Homeloans is a leading non-bank residential mortgage lender and multi-channel distribution business resulting from the merger with RESIMAC in 2016. It operates under a fully integrated business model comprising origination, servicing and funding prime and non-conforming residential mortgages in Australia and New Zealand. With over 250 people operating across Australia and New Zealand, the Homeloans Group has in excess of 50,000 customers with a portfolio of mortgages on balance sheet of greater than $7bn and assets under management of greater than $10bn.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, RESIMAC, Homeloans boasts one of Australia's most respected securitisation programs, with access to a diversified funding platform with multiple warehouse lines provided by banks for short term funding and a global securitisation programme to fund its assets longer term. To date, RESIMAC has issued over $24bn across 42 bond transactions in the global fixed income markets and currently has $6bn on issue.