Homeloans : RESIMAC Settles RMBS Transaction

ASX RELEASE
12 January 2018 12:30pm
RESIMAC SETTLES $1BN RMBS TRANSACTION
Homeloans Limited (ASX:HOM) wishes to advise that its wholly owned subsidiary RESIMAC Limited (RESIMAC) has settled a significant funding transaction; RESIMAC Premier Series 2017-3.
Following is a copy of the press release.
Peter Fitzpatrick
Company Secretary
Tel: 02 9248 0304
Homeloans' RESIMAC Closes $1bn Prime RMBS
RESIMAC Premier Series 2017-3
Homeloans' (ASX: HOM) wholly-owned subsidiary RESIMAC Limited ("RESIMAC") is pleased to announce the financial close of an RMBS transaction; RESIMAC Premier Series 2017-3. This is RESIMAC's fifth public transaction for the 2017 period and the first settlement for 2018.
The final details on the notes are as follows:
Note3
Issue SizeCurrencyRepayment
TypeRatings (S&P/Fitch)Initial Credit Support
Coupon
Modelled Weighted Average Life
A
880.00
AUD
Pass through
AAA/AAA
12.0% 1M BBSW + 1.12% 2.7yrs
AB
66.00
AUD
Pass through
AAA/AAA
5.40% 1M BBSW + 1.85% 4.6yrs
B
28.00
AUD
Pass through
AA/NR
2.60% 1M BBSW + 2.15% 4.6yrs
C
11.00
AUD
Pass through
A/NR
1.50% 1M BBSW + 3.15% 4.6yrs
D
10.50
AUD
Pass through
BBB/NR
0.45% 1M BBSW + 6.15% 4.6yrs
E
4.50
AUD
Pass through
NR/NR
Nil
ND 5.1yrs
The senior AAA notes priced at 112bps over 1 month BBSW.
The transaction takes RESIMAC's total issuance for 2017 to $3.7bn across 5 public issuances.
J.P Morgan acted as sole Arranger and Lead Manager.
ENDS
For further information, please contact:
RESIMAC:
Mary Ploughman, +612 9248 0308, [email protected],or Andrew Marsden, +612 9248 6507, [email protected]
About Homeloans Limited
Homeloans is a leading non-bank residential mortgage lender and multi-channel distribution business resulting from the merger with RESIMAC in 2016. It operates under a fully integrated business model comprising origination, servicing and funding prime and non-conforming residential mortgages in Australia and New Zealand. With over 250 people operating across Australia and New Zealand, the Homeloans Group has in excess of 50,000 customers with a portfolio of mortgages on balance sheet of greater than $7bn and assets under management of greater than $10bn.
Through its wholly owned subsidiary, RESIMAC, Homeloans boasts one of Australia's most respected securitisation programs, with access to a diversified funding platform with multiple warehouse lines provided by banks for short term funding and a global securitisation programme to fund its assets longer term. To date, RESIMAC has issued over $24bn across 42 bond transactions in the global fixed income markets and currently has $6bn on issue.