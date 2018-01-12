Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Homeloans : RESIMAC Settles RMBS Transaction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2018 | 04:14am CET

ASX RELEASE

12 January 2018 12:30pm

RESIMAC SETTLES $1BN RMBS TRANSACTION

Homeloans Limited (ASX:HOM) wishes to advise that its wholly owned subsidiary RESIMAC Limited (RESIMAC) has settled a significant funding transaction; RESIMAC Premier Series 2017-3.

Following is a copy of the press release.

Peter Fitzpatrick

Company Secretary

Tel: 02 9248 0304

Homeloans' RESIMAC Closes $1bn Prime RMBS

RESIMAC Premier Series 2017-3

Homeloans' (ASX: HOM) wholly-owned subsidiary RESIMAC Limited ("RESIMAC") is pleased to announce the financial close of an RMBS transaction; RESIMAC Premier Series 2017-3. This is RESIMAC's fifth public transaction for the 2017 period and the first settlement for 2018.

The final details on the notes are as follows:

Update below

Note3

Issue SizeCurrencyRepayment

($m)

TypeRatings (S&P/Fitch)Initial Credit Support

Coupon

Modelled Weighted Average Life

A

880.00

AUD

Pass through

AAA/AAA

12.0% 1M BBSW + 1.12% 2.7yrs

AB

66.00

AUD

Pass through

AAA/AAA

5.40% 1M BBSW + 1.85% 4.6yrs

B

28.00

AUD

Pass through

AA/NR

2.60% 1M BBSW + 2.15% 4.6yrs

C

11.00

AUD

Pass through

A/NR

1.50% 1M BBSW + 3.15% 4.6yrs

D

10.50

AUD

Pass through

BBB/NR

0.45% 1M BBSW + 6.15% 4.6yrs

E

4.50

AUD

Pass through

NR/NR

Nil

ND 5.1yrs

The senior AAA notes priced at 112bps over 1 month BBSW.

The transaction takes RESIMAC's total issuance for 2017 to $3.7bn across 5 public issuances.

J.P Morgan acted as sole Arranger and Lead Manager.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

RESIMAC:

Mary Ploughman, +612 9248 0308, [email protected],or Andrew Marsden, +612 9248 6507, [email protected]

About Homeloans Limited

Homeloans is a leading non-bank residential mortgage lender and multi-channel distribution business resulting from the merger with RESIMAC in 2016. It operates under a fully integrated business model comprising origination, servicing and funding prime and non-conforming residential mortgages in Australia and New Zealand. With over 250 people operating across Australia and New Zealand, the Homeloans Group has in excess of 50,000 customers with a portfolio of mortgages on balance sheet of greater than $7bn and assets under management of greater than $10bn.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, RESIMAC, Homeloans boasts one of Australia's most respected securitisation programs, with access to a diversified funding platform with multiple warehouse lines provided by banks for short term funding and a global securitisation programme to fund its assets longer term. To date, RESIMAC has issued over $24bn across 42 bond transactions in the global fixed income markets and currently has $6bn on issue.

Homeloans Limited published this content on 12 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2018 03:14:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:52a MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : China orders Marriott to suspend website, app in map furor
12:49a PROGRAMMED MAINTENANCE SERVICES : Joins Forces with CDAA
12:48a TESLA : Model 3 hits showroom for first time ever -- in Palo Alto
12:41a Oil dips away from levels last seen in late 2014, but analysts say market supported
12:35a HNA's financial sector push suffers new blow as ANZ axes unit's sale deal
12:30a Coupa Prices $200 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023
12:29a PANASONIC EL WORKS : Starts Mass Production of Telematics Control Unit, a New Product Jointly Developed with Ficosa
12:24a TATNEFT' : Figures Demonstrating Results of Operations during Twelve Months of 2017
12:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
12:11a FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : to move production of trucks from Mexico to US
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DST SYSTEMS, INC. : DST : SS&C boosts banking software heft with $5.4 billion DST deal
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Fiat Chrysler to invest $1 billion in Michigan plant, add 2,500 jobs
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Makes More Management Moves Following Elevation of Abel, Jain -- Upd..
4INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM names James Kavanaugh as CFO, rep..
5More layoffs at Indiana factory Trump made deal to keep open

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.