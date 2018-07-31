Log in
Homes & Holiday AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/31/2018 | 04:35pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.07.2018 / 16:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Carl-Peter
Last name(s): Gerlach

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Homes & Holiday AG

b) LEI
3912001V2X8OOFAOY470 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS5M9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.05 EUR 5118.85 EUR
2.13 EUR 6.39 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.05 EUR 5125.24 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-07-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


31.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Homes & Holiday AG
Ludwigstraße 8
80539 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.homes-holiday.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44037  31.07.2018 


© EQS 2018
