Honey Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016-2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/23/2018 | 04:26pm CEST

The "Honey - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Honey in Tons.

The report profiles 116 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Barkman Honey, LLC (USA)
  • Bee Maid Honey Limited (Canada)
  • Billy Bee Honey Products Company (Canada)
  • Capilano Honey Limited (Australia)
  • Comvita Limited (New Zealand)
  • Dabur India Limited (India)
  • Dalian Sangdi Honeybee Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Dutch Gold Honey, Inc. (USA)
  • Golden Acres Honey Products Ltd. (Canada)
  • HoneyLab Ltd. (New Zealand)
  • Little Bee Impex Private Limited (India)
  • PA & SC Steens Ltd. (New Zealand)
  • Polar-Honey Finland (Lappi-Hunaja) (Finland)
  • Rowse Honey Limited (UK)
  • Savannah Bee Company (USA)
  • Shanghai Guanshengyuan Food Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Sioux Honey Association, Cooperative (USA)
  • Sweet Harvest Foods Inc. (USA)
  • Yanbian Baolixiang Beekeeping Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Zhejiang Jiangshan Bee Enterprise Co., Ltd. (China)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions

2. Industry Overview

3. Market Trends, Issues & Drivers

4. Product Overview

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Global Market Perspective

7. Regional Market Perspective

8. Company Profiles

Total Companies Profiled: 116 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 119)

  • The United States (28)
  • Canada (7)
  • Japan (2)
  • Europe (34)
    • France (1)
    • Germany (5)
    • The United Kingdom (4)
    • Italy (4)
    • Spain (3)
    • Rest of Europe (17)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (46)
  • Africa (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/655wwc/honey_market?w=4

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.


© Business Wire 2018
