Hong Kong Airlines, Jetstar Asia, Japan Airlines and Osaka and Tokyo Haneda Airports Lead Global on-Time Punctuality Rankings

Hong Kong Airlines is the most punctual airline in Asia Pacific, and the
second most punctual carrier worldwide after airBaltic, according to the OAG
Punctuality League 2018, the most comprehensive annual ranking of
on-time performance (OTP) for the world’s airlines and airports. Japan
Airlines (Mega Carriers), Tokyo Haneda Airport (Mega Airports) and Osaka
Airport (Large Airports) all achieved the global top ranking in their
respective categories.
Mayur Patel, Regional Sales Director JAPAC for OAG,
said: “Continuing strong performance by Asia-Pacific airlines and
airports underlines the fierce competition to attract and retain
business and leisure travellers across the region. With demand for air
travel rising exponentially across Asia Pacific, airlines and airports
are investing significantly to elevate performance standards.”
Key results from the OAG Punctuality League 2018, include:
-
Hong Kong Airlines scored 88.83% (up from 74.46% in 2016) to become
the Most Punctual Airline in Asia Pacific, and the 2nd Most
Punctual in the World. Jetstar Asia claims 2nd place in the
Top 20 Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs) ranking with 85.08%, and places 8th
among all airlines globally and 4th in Asia Pacific.
-
Japan Airlines scored 85.27% to rank 1st among the World’s
Mega Airlines for on-time punctuality, and 6th across all
airlines, with All Nippon Airways ranking 7th in Asia
Pacific and 14th overall.
-
6 of the Top 20 Global Airlines for on-time punctuality are LCCs
(including Jetstar Asia from Asia Pacific), up from four in 2016.
-
Hong Kong Airlines heads the Top 10 Chinese Carriers list with 88.83%,
followed by Spring Airlines (73.37%) Cathay Pacific Airways (73.04%),
and Tianjin Airlines (68.39%). Among China’s four major carriers,
Hainan Airlines ranks 6th (64.59%), with China Southern in
7th (64.19%), China Eastern 8th (61.80%) and Air China 9th (60.14%).
-
IndiGo scored 81.22% to rank 9th on the Top 20 Global LCCs
list, and 9th for all airlines in Asia Pacific.
-
6 of the world’s Top 20 Large Airports for on-time punctuality are in
Asia Pacific, with Osaka 1st (88.45%), Sapporo 3rd (84.73%)
and Brisbane 6th (83.71%). Tokyo Haneda ranks 1st
in the Mega Airports category with 86.75%.
To qualify for inclusion in the OAG Punctuality League, the OAG
schedules database must have data for at least 80 percent of all
scheduled flights operated by an airline or for an airport. OAG’s
definition of on-time performance is flights that arrive or depart
within 14 minutes and 59 seconds (under 15 minutes) of their scheduled
arrival/departure times.
View the full results HERE.
About OAG
OAG is the leading global provider of digital flight information and
provides accurate, timely and actionable information and applications
across the travel sector to the world’s airlines, airports, government
agencies, aircraft manufacturers, consultancies and travel related
companies.
OAG has the world’s largest network of air travel data, including the
definitive schedules database of more than 900 airlines and over 4,000
airports. With the most extensive flight status information database in
the market, OAG handles more than 57 million records of flight status
updates per year, processes 1.4 billion requests and delivers more than
35 million dynamic flight status updates daily.
For more information, please visit www.oag.com.
