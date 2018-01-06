Log in
Hong Kong Airlines, Jetstar Asia, Japan Airlines and Osaka and Tokyo Haneda Airports Lead Global on-Time Punctuality Rankings

01/06/2018 | 02:01am CET

The OAG Punctuality League 2018 confirms the ascending global importance of Asia Pacific’s airports and airlines.

Hong Kong Airlines is the most punctual airline in Asia Pacific, and the second most punctual carrier worldwide after airBaltic, according to the OAG Punctuality League 2018, the most comprehensive annual ranking of on-time performance (OTP) for the world’s airlines and airports. Japan Airlines (Mega Carriers), Tokyo Haneda Airport (Mega Airports) and Osaka Airport (Large Airports) all achieved the global top ranking in their respective categories.

Mayur Patel, Regional Sales Director JAPAC for OAG, said: “Continuing strong performance by Asia-Pacific airlines and airports underlines the fierce competition to attract and retain business and leisure travellers across the region. With demand for air travel rising exponentially across Asia Pacific, airlines and airports are investing significantly to elevate performance standards.”

Key results from the OAG Punctuality League 2018, include:

  • Hong Kong Airlines scored 88.83% (up from 74.46% in 2016) to become the Most Punctual Airline in Asia Pacific, and the 2nd Most Punctual in the World. Jetstar Asia claims 2nd place in the Top 20 Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs) ranking with 85.08%, and places 8th among all airlines globally and 4th in Asia Pacific.
  • Japan Airlines scored 85.27% to rank 1st among the World’s Mega Airlines for on-time punctuality, and 6th across all airlines, with All Nippon Airways ranking 7th in Asia Pacific and 14th overall.
  • 6 of the Top 20 Global Airlines for on-time punctuality are LCCs (including Jetstar Asia from Asia Pacific), up from four in 2016.
  • Hong Kong Airlines heads the Top 10 Chinese Carriers list with 88.83%, followed by Spring Airlines (73.37%) Cathay Pacific Airways (73.04%), and Tianjin Airlines (68.39%). Among China’s four major carriers, Hainan Airlines ranks 6th (64.59%), with China Southern in 7th (64.19%), China Eastern 8th (61.80%) and Air China 9th (60.14%).
  • IndiGo scored 81.22% to rank 9th on the Top 20 Global LCCs list, and 9th for all airlines in Asia Pacific.
  • 6 of the world’s Top 20 Large Airports for on-time punctuality are in Asia Pacific, with Osaka 1st (88.45%), Sapporo 3rd (84.73%) and Brisbane 6th (83.71%). Tokyo Haneda ranks 1st in the Mega Airports category with 86.75%.

To qualify for inclusion in the OAG Punctuality League, the OAG schedules database must have data for at least 80 percent of all scheduled flights operated by an airline or for an airport. OAG’s definition of on-time performance is flights that arrive or depart within 14 minutes and 59 seconds (under 15 minutes) of their scheduled arrival/departure times.

View the full results HERE.

About OAG

OAG is the leading global provider of digital flight information and provides accurate, timely and actionable information and applications across the travel sector to the world’s airlines, airports, government agencies, aircraft manufacturers, consultancies and travel related companies.

OAG has the world’s largest network of air travel data, including the definitive schedules database of more than 900 airlines and over 4,000 airports. With the most extensive flight status information database in the market, OAG handles more than 57 million records of flight status updates per year, processes 1.4 billion requests and delivers more than 35 million dynamic flight status updates daily.

For more information, please visit www.oag.com.


© Business Wire 2018
