Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hootsuite Announces Scheduling and Publishing for Instagram

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2018 | 09:01pm CET

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hootsuite, the most widely used social media management platform, announced a deeper integration with Instagram, providing Hootsuite customers direct scheduling and publishing on Instagram through the Hootsuite dashboard.

“Scheduling and publishing of Instagram content has been the number one request for our 16 million customers," said Ryan Holmes, CEO of Hootsuite. "Now, they can manage large volumes of content, multiple team members, and multiple Instagram accounts with ease and security. Hootsuite is excited to launch our new integration with Instagram to help our customers achieve their business goals and succeed with social.”

With more than two million photos and videos shared every month via Hootsuite, Instagram has proven to be the fastest growing social network on the Hootsuite platform. Through the new features in the Instagram Graph API, Hootsuite customers will now be able to schedule and post photo content directly through their Hootsuite dashboard. This allows for brands to schedule and publish across all supported social networks through a single, secured and integrated workflow experience.

The newly available features roll out today for all Hootsuite customers that operate a registered Instagram business profile. Read more about becoming an Instagram business profile.

Further information regarding the updates to Instagram’s Graph API can be found on Instagram’s blog post.

More Information:

About Hootsuite
Hootsuite is the most widely used social media management platform, trusted by more than 16 million people and employees at 80% of the Fortune 1000. Hootsuite's unparalleled expertise, customer insights at scale, and collaborative ecosystem, uniquely help people and organizations to succeed with social. To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com.

Contact:
Ryan Tessier, @HootTessier
Corporate Communications
[email protected]

 


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:41p Global Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Demand for Treatment of Wastewater Backed by Growing Health and Environmental Awareness - ResearchAndMarkets.com
09:40p TEGMA GESTAO LOGISTICA : reports sale of relevant shareholder position
09:40p CAPITEC BANK : #Viceroy say they will respond to Capitec’s statement soon
09:40p INDUSTRIAS ROMI : Consulta à CVM
09:40p NOBLE ENERGY : Tamar Petroleum buying 7.5% of Tamar field from Noble Energy
09:40p AZURA VASCULAR CARE : brand expands to Northern New Jersey with a center name change for Verona Veins at Access Care Physicians
09:39p CAPITEC BANK : #Capitec responds to Viceroy's 'loan shark' report
09:39p BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Driver escapes fresh rock throwing
09:39p FACEBOOK : to focus on Local news in the Newsfeed
09:39p Frutarom share price up 70% over past year
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANGLO AMERICAN : Cyclical reversal dents European shares as results roll in
2LONDON COFFEE : Keurig Bets $19 Billion on Soda -- WSJ
3Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan partner to cut U.S. healthcare costs
4DOLLAR INDEX : Oil settles lower after dollar strengthens, rising U.S. output
5APPLE : APPLE : Amid angst over iPhone X, Wall Street braces for weak forecast from Apple

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.