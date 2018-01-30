Hootsuite Announces Scheduling and Publishing for Instagram

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hootsuite, the most widely used social media management platform, announced a deeper integration with Instagram, providing Hootsuite customers direct scheduling and publishing on Instagram through the Hootsuite dashboard.



“Scheduling and publishing of Instagram content has been the number one request for our 16 million customers," said Ryan Holmes, CEO of Hootsuite. "Now, they can manage large volumes of content, multiple team members, and multiple Instagram accounts with ease and security. Hootsuite is excited to launch our new integration with Instagram to help our customers achieve their business goals and succeed with social.”

With more than two million photos and videos shared every month via Hootsuite, Instagram has proven to be the fastest growing social network on the Hootsuite platform. Through the new features in the Instagram Graph API, Hootsuite customers will now be able to schedule and post photo content directly through their Hootsuite dashboard. This allows for brands to schedule and publish across all supported social networks through a single, secured and integrated workflow experience.

The newly available features roll out today for all Hootsuite customers that operate a registered Instagram business profile. Read more about becoming an Instagram business profile.

Further information regarding the updates to Instagram’s Graph API can be found on Instagram’s blog post.

