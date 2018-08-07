Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hortonworks : Distributed Pricing Engine using Dockerized Spark on YARN w/ HDP 3.0

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 04:36am CEST

This is the first blog in a 4-part blog series where we will look at an architectural approach to implementing a distributed compute engine for pricing financial derivatives using Hortonworks Data Platform [HDP] 3.0.

In this blog, we will discuss the problem domain and set the context before we zoom in on the functional and technical aspects.

Modern financial trading and risk platforms employ compute engines for pricing and risk analytics across different asset classes to drive real-time trading decisions and quantitative risk management. Pricing financial instruments involves a range of algorithms from simple cashflow discounting to more analytical methods using stochastic processes such as Black-Scholes and computationally intensive numerical methods such as finite differences, Monte Carlo and Quasi Monte Carlo techniques depending on the instrument being priced - bonds, stocks or their derivatives - options, swaps etc. and the pricing (NPV, Rates etc) and risk (DV01, PV01, higher order greeks such as gamma, vega etc.) metrics being calculated. Quantitative finance libraries, typically written in low level programming languages such as C, C++ leverage efficient data structures and parallel programming constructs to realize the potential of modern multi-core CPU, GPU architectures, and even specialized hardware in the form of FPGAs and ASICs for high performance compute of pricing and risk metrics.

Quantitative and regulatory risk management and reporting imperatives such as valuation adjustment calculations XVA (CVA, DVA, FVA etc.), BCBS239 for FRTB, CCAR, DFAST in the US or MiFID in Europe for instance, necessitate valuation of portfolios of millions of trades across tens of thousands of scenario simulations and aggregation of computed metrics across a vast number and combination of dimensions - a data-intensive distributed computing problem that can benefit from:

  • Distributed compute and data-parallel frameworks such as Apache Spark and Hadoop that offer scale-out, shared-nothing and fault-tolerant architectures that are more portable and have more palatable APIs with a focus on leveraging data locality with commodity hardware as compared to relying high speed interconnects between compute and storage on high end hardware as with HPC frameworks such as MPI, OpenMP etc.
  • Elasticity and operational efficiencies of cloud computing especially with burst compute semantics for these use cases augmented by the use of OS virtualization through containers and lean DevOps practices

In part 2, of the 4 part blog series, we will look at the representative pricing semantics and the technical architecture to help capture the very essence of this problem space through a trivial implementation of the compute engine that combines the facilities of parallel programming using QuantLib, an open source library for quantitative finance embedded in a distributed computing framework Apache Spark running in an OS virtualized environment throughDockercontainers onApache Hadoop YARN as the resource scheduler and the distributed data operating system provisioned, orchestrated and managed in OpenStack private cloud through Hortonworks Cloudbreak all through a singular platform in the form of HDP 3.0!!

Disclaimer

Hortonworks Inc. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 02:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:31aHARBOUR BIOMED : and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Sign Agreement for Greater China to Develop GBR 1302, a First-in-Class Bispecific Antibody for Treatment of HER2-Positive Cancers
BU
05:26aHUON AQUACULTURE : proposal to temporarily harvest salmon in Norfolk Bay
PU
05:21aSKYWEST : American Airlines to connect Cheyenne to Dallas-Fort Worth
AQ
05:21aHYLEA METALS : Tenements Held Confirmation
PU
05:21aIDT AUSTRALIA : 07.08.18 - IDT to partner with Cann Group on Medicinal Cannabis Product Manufacture.
PU
05:20aBRITANNIA INDUSTRIES : to shift dairy plant to Andhra Pradesh
AQ
05:20aINDIAN BANK : Markets float higher as banking stocks rise
AQ
05:16aJUSTICE DEPARTMENT : Judge ignored 'common sense' in AT&T-Time Warner ruling
AQ
05:16aRules rein in shadow banking
AQ
05:16aMourinho looking to solidify his lineup ahead of EPL opener
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Facebook in talks with banks to expand customer service
2APPLE : Apple, YouTube, and others drop conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
3Asian stocks struggle as trade anxiety weighs
4ICAHN TO SEND LETTER TO OPPOSE CIGNA-EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEAL: WSJ
5HSBC HOLDINGS : HSBC : Rising costs and U.S. settlement crimp HSBC's first-half profit

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.