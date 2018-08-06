Log in
Hortonworks : Introduction to RSR

08/06/2018

The traditional retail business model is evolving rapidly right before our eyes, as early retail e-commerce sites once effectively emulated stores with the assumption that consumers would begin and end their shopping trip in that channel, just as they did in the store. Fast forward to today, and all that has changed in the digital economy we all are now part of - where supply chain 'networks' are evolving into more complex fulfillment 'nodes' in an omni-channel retail business model striving for profitable outcomes.

As Brian Kilcourse, Managing Partner at RSR in partnership with Hortonworks writes in a recent prospective view Bringing It Home: The Omni-Channel Supply Chain's Fulfillment Opportunity

'Now, consumers can carry 'the store' around in their pockets and purses. The focus has changed from what the retailer wants to sell, to what the consumer wants to buy (and how they want it delivered).'

As big data and analytics begin to take root in helping retailers to optimize their supply chain and fulfillment strategies, Brian offers prospective into business implications and technology enablers retail and consumer goods companies are leveraging in omni-channel fulfillment.

The Omni-channel Fulfillment Opportunity, across:

  • Drop-ship
  • Distribution Centers
  • The Store

Enabling Profitable Fulfillment, considering:

  • Demand Forecasts
  • Originating Channels
  • Inventory Visibility

Please take a look at RSR's Bringing It Home: The Omni-Channel Supply Chain's Fulfillment Opportunity, I think you will find the prospective view informative, insightful and timely!

Disclaimer

Hortonworks Inc. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 16:15:04 UTC
