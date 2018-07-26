Log in
Hospital & Healthsystem Association of Pennsyl : Providers Weigh In on MACRA during U.S. House E&C Hearing

07/26/2018 | 10:37pm CEST

July 26, 2018

Today, the U.S. House Energy and Commerce (E&C) Health Subcommittee held the fourth hearing on progress in the implementation of Medicare payment reforms under the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA) of 2015.

MACRA repealed the Sustainable Growth Rate (SGR) formula and put into place a value-oriented payment system for physicians. The act required the development of the Quality Payment Program, intended to help transition clinicians from Medicare payments based on volume to payments based on value. The program has two paths:

  • The Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS)
  • Alternative Payment Models (APM)

The subcommittee heard provider testimony on how Medicare payment reforms contained within MACRA are being carried out.

Members of the subcommittee were particularly interested in:

  • Provider community interest in continuing MIPS
  • Administrative burdens resulting from the current structure of MIPS
  • Impact of the significant number of providers excluded from participating
  • Impact of the current design of the Quality Payment Program on small and rural providers

HAP continues to advocate for the implementation of new programs resulting from MACRA in a way that:

  • Measures providers fairly
  • Minimizes administrative burden
  • Focuses on important quality issues
  • Promotes collaboration across the silos of the health care delivery system

Pennsylvania's perspective will be important to MACRA implementation given the strong alignment between physicians and health systems in the commonwealth.

For additional information, contact Kate Slatt, HAP's senior director, innovative payment and care delivery.

Disclaimer

The Hospital & Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 20:36:08 UTC
