House Passes Stopgap Budget Bill; Senate Resistance Remains as Shutdown Looms -- 2nd Update

WASHINGTON -- The threat of a partial government shutdown intensified as senators signaled opposition to a short-term spending bill that the House passed Thursday evening.

Senate Democrats indicated on Thursday they had the votes to block the measure to keep the government funded through Feb. 16, according to multiple congressional aides. At least two Republican senators also opposed the bill. Republicans control 51 Senate seats but need at least 60 votes to clear procedural hurdles, a tall order if Democrats stay unified and some Republicans defect.

The House on Thursday evening voted 230-197 to approve a short-term spending bill, after House leaders worked to wrangle GOP lawmakers during the day. Six Democrats voted in favor of the measure; 11 Republicans opposed it.

Democrats were opposed to the bill because they said it left many other issues unresolved. They have been seeking to use their leverage in the spending negotiations to reach a deal on the fate of Dreamers, young illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. by their parents.

The Senate began considering the bill Thursday night. The first vote, to open debate on the measure, was supported by Democrats to buy more time to reach a better deal on immigration, a congressional aide said.

House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said, "We want to move forward. We want to get something done."

If a deal doesn't emerge by 12:01 a.m. EST Saturday, the government would partially shut down.

Congressional leaders, unable to resolve differences over an array of policy fights that are tied to spending, already have passed three interim funding bills this fiscal year, including two in December. Now, some members of both parties are growing weary of such short-term extensions, for varying reasons.

Republican defense hawks want a deal that raises spending caps on the Pentagon. On the Democratic side, lawmakers say they want more stability in programs such as the Children's Health Insurance Program and more money for areas affected by natural disasters, and also hope to capitalize on leverage to get a broader immigration deal.

The upshot is that while stopgap measures have helped lawmakers kick tougher fights down the road, more lawmakers seem ready to engage in the battle.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R., N.C.), chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of the most conservative House members, said he reached a deal with House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday to later vote on "provisions that have to do with our military readiness." Shortly after that, the caucus announced support for the bill.

House Democrats, for their part, held firm in opposing the spending bill unless other priorities were resolved.

"This is like giving you a bowl of doggy doo, put a cherry on top and call it a chocolate sundae," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said earlier Thursday.

Immediately after the House passed the short-term bill, GOP leaders sought to direct any blame for a shutdown on Senate Democrats, whose votes are needed in that chamber. "Whether there is a government shutdown or not is entirely up to them," Mr. Ryan told reporters.

A partial shutdown would mean federal workers who are deemed nonessential would be furloughed, many federal contracts with businesses would be suspended and government services that support private firms would be halted. Other functions, such as law enforcement, air-travel security and Social Security payments, would continue.

President Donald Trump injected uncertainty into the debate early Thursday when he appeared to criticize House GOP leaders' decision to include a six-year reauthorization of the Children's Health Insurance Program, known as CHIP, in the one-month spending bill. Funding for that program, which covers about nine million low-income children, ended last September.

"CHIP should be part of a long term solution, not a 30 Day, or short term, extension!" Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Ryan said he had spoken to Mr. Trump Thursday and that the president supported the spending bill, which the White House later confirmed.

Immigration has become part of the fight since Mr. Trump in September ended an Obama-era program shielding so-called Dreamers, immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, from deportation. He gave Congress until March to negotiate a replacement to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, and some Democrats, knowing their votes are needed for spending bills, have been pushing to reach a broader immigration agreement that protects such Dreamers.

Talks over immigration continued Thursday night, as the Trump administration pushed for policy changes that would limit the rights of asylum seekers and unaccompanied children who cross the U.S. border, as well as for more money for the president's promised border wall. While Democrats oppose all these elements, people in both parties suggested the shutdown threat was an incentive to negotiate.

Senate Democrats who are up for re-election this year in states that Mr. Trump won in 2016 are facing particular pressure to avoid a shutdown. While many say they are undecided, so far only Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has said he would support the stopgap measure.

But more Democrats, even those who backed the short-term spending bill in December, were opposing the House bill. Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, who represent a large number of federal employees whose jobs could be disrupted if the government partially shuts down, voiced opposition.

The House bill "punts budget discussions until mid-February," Messrs. Kaine and Warner said in a joint statement Thursday. "Congress should remain in session with no recess until we work out a long-term bipartisan budget deal that addresses all issues." They added that they would back a very short-term bill that would extend funding for a few days while Congress addresses other issues.

In the Senate, Republicans Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Rand Paul of Kentucky have all opposed the stopgap bill. Sen. John McCain (R., Ariz.) is absent due to brain cancer, so GOP leaders would need at least 12 Democratic votes.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah voted against the last continuing resolution to extend funding and generally opposes such stopgap measures. He has declined to voice his support for this bill.

Senate Republicans said Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made clear at a lunch Thursday that he didn't favor a one- or two-day spending patch. Keeping the pressure on could favor Democrats tactically, a Senate GOP aide said.

