Houston Sign Company Humble Sign Co is Featured in Article by Sign Builder Illustrated

HUMBLE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / The founder of Humble Sign Co, a top rated Houston sign company, is pleased to announce that they were recently featured in an article by Sign Builder Illustrated.

As the article about Humble Sign Co explained, the Houston sign company is a Jack of all Trades of sign companies?from electrical signs, monuments and industrial signs to vinyl graphics, channel letters, office signs and more, customers can get whatever they are looking for at the top sign company.

"The company does $6 million annually in business, and they have upgraded their leased facility three times and are in the process of getting ready to move into a brand-new, built-from-scratch 20,000-square-foot facility," the article noted.

Current business owner Bart Peterschick told the writer from Sign Builder Illustrated how he went from a small company with no install trucks to one of the larger Texas sign companies that uses four Elliott cranes and two service trucks.

One of the reasons for Peterschick's success, the article noted, is that he finds the right people to do the right job and then allows them to do their work.

"I always felt like I would do better if my employer just set me up and then got out of the way," he said in the article.

Peterschick also understands that as a business owner, it is important to appreciate the people on his company's team. Because of this, he is devoted to recruiting, retaining, and motivating great employees.

"He has improved not only the morale of many of his employees but also their lives," the article noted, adding that Peterschick writes a personal letter to somebody every week?calling it the "play of the week"?pointing out their efforts, thanking them, and giving them a $50 gift card.

