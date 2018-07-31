Log in
Houston TX Pain Management Doctor Physical Therapist Injury Service Announced

07/31/2018 | 06:53am CEST

Performance Pain & Sports Medicine has announced it can offer patients cutting edge pain management services in Houston, TX. It offers custom physical therapy and pain management services to get back to peak fitness faster

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / A leading pain management physician in Houston, Texas, has announced it can help patients to manage pain and injuries with personalized treatment plans. Performance Pain & Sports Medicine understands that each patient reacts differently to every approach, and designs custom plans to ensure each patient gets the results they need.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/507488/pain_managment.jpg

More information can be found at:https://performancepainhouston.com

The site explains that anyone around the Houston area in need of an advanced, holistic approach to healthcare can get in touch with Performance Pain & Sports Medicine. The center is known for its patient-centered approach and high quality service.

Everyone experiences injuries on some level, whether they're through sports, dance, or even something simple like walking down the street. Injuries can occur at any time and range from sprains and strains to torn muscles.

Using an advanced holistic approach to pain management and injury treatment can help patients to get back to peak fitness faster. The expert team uses the most advanced equipment and modern offices to provide patients with the best service.

The specially trained staff is made up of physicians, physical therapists, chiropractors, and acupuncturists who can help patients to leave pain behind and improve their quality of life.

A full list of services is provided on the Performance Pain & Sports Medicine website. The team offers advanced patient care using the best technology available today.

It is known for its effective, non invasive and non surgical procedures, along with physical therapy to help patients recover from their injuries in the most effective way. The team can rehabilitate injuries and also treat pain with expert approaches.

Performance Pain & Sports Medicine states: "As a fully comprehensive medical practice that has state of the art equipment, advanced technology and a diverse group of highly skilled medical professionals, we strive for excellence."

It adds: "We work to provide you with the absolute best medical care available in this day and age. When you leave our office, we want you to feel the difference."

Full details of the benefits of its services and procedures can be found on the URL above.

Contact Info:
Name: Matt Wiederholz
Email: [email protected]
Organization: Performance Pain & Sports Medicine
Address: 4126 Southwest Freeway Suite # 1300, Houston, TX 77027, United States
Phone: +1-346-217-1111

For more information, please visit https://www.performancepainhouston.com/

SOURCE: Performance Pain & Sports Medicine


© Accesswire 2018
