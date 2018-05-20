BOISE, Idaho, May 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Flatt became well known on the International scene after his books and dietary systems were proven by their results to be highly successful with all body types.



How To Lose Stubborn Belly Fat Naturally With The 4 Week Diet Plan By Brian Flatt





He has completed a massive amount of research and has launched the one diet plan in the world that can and does have the ability to take control of the roller coaster ride that hormones take on the human body. Certain hormones, like Insulin, Adiponectin, Ghrelin, Leptin and Cortisol have everything to do with weight gain or weight loss. What people eat also can increase or decrease cellular inflammation. This is a critical observation because every major disease known to mankind includes such systemic (body-wide) inflammation. In a study from the Journal of Obesity, people who focused on hormonal balance lost more weight compared to those that used calorie counting... as in 65% more weight.

In fact, after just 4 weeks of transforming their metabolism using similar methods to what’s inside The 4 Week Diet Program, they also had a 34% decrease in their waist size alone. Brian’s 4 Week Diet has introduced a new paradigm into the world of how to lose weight fast. Imagine being on a diet and not feeling like you are starving, and not having enough energy to start the day with vigor.

Well, according to users of The 4 Week Diet, those days are over. Sure, there are rules with every diet, but these make sense and are easy to follow. Users are not left out in the cold to go it alone, not with this plan. If a diet could be any easier, it would be magic, yet people claim results with this diet that are truly magical.

The 4 Week Diet System removes all barriers to weight loss as it actively:

stops cravings for sugary and fatty foods

curbs appetite

reduces new fat storage

burns more ugly fat on the waist, hips, thighs and arms

helps boost mood and energy as you eat more nutritious foods

The 4 Week Diet does in only 28 days what takes other diets 2-3 months.

Users of this diet have reported:

24-32 pounds (10 to 16 kgs) of body fat gone.

2-3 dress sizes reduced in just 2 weeks.

2-4 inches vanished from their waistline.

An increase in toned muscle.

Decreased cellulite without painful surgery or injections.

Increased energy....awaken ready to enjoy the day.

Lowered cholesterol levels.

Healthier, more youthful hair & radiant skin.

sleeping. And there’s more health benefits.

The 4 Week Diet has won accolades from weight loss industry professionals. Thousands of consumers swear by it. It is one of the most researched diet systems on the planet. One of the reasons for its success is the tremendous support that comes with the diet. Everything is in writing and organized for easy reference. With the 4 Guidebooks provided, it's like having a personal diet coach on call 24-hours a day.

The Launch Handbook: Far more than just an introduction. It gives you a complete look at the science behind gaining and losing weight.





In The Diet Handbook: Pounds lost with this system are pounds lost forever. You get simple instructions personalized for your unique body. You'll know exactly what to eat, how much, and when to eat it.





The Activity Handbook can nearly double your results. It was created specifically for people with busy schedules who need a practical workout routine that they can follow at home, or anywhere else. All that is needed is 20 minutes a day, 3-4 days per week. That’s all it takes to nearly double your weight loss.





The Motivation Handbook: Master your mind with scientifically proven techniques for focus and control. With the right mindset and motivation, you can conquer any challenge and overcome any obstacle.

The great thing about The 4 Week Diet Program is that you can actually begin the program in the next few minutes because Brian has made all four handbooks available in PDF form.

