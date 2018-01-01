How assessURhealth™ worked to #EndTheStigma in 2017

Tampa, Jan. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- assessURhealth, LLC , a leading provider of mental and behavioral health screening software, took their mission to new heights in 2017. Expanding their integration capabilities to provide physicians with real-time mission critical data within four EHR systems, including athenahealth and Greenway Health. These EHR partnerships enabled a 170% increase in client growth while reaching over one million patient lives.

With Tampa, Florida being the new Technology hub on the East Coast, assessURhealth has selected it as their new North American headquarters and experienced another record double-digit year-over-year increase in revenue.

“We are committed to growth,” said Mallory Tai Taylor, Cofounder and Chief Operating Officer of assessURhealth. “There is nothing more gratifying than watching an idea turn into a reality that saves lives. The providers we partner with have been the backbone of our mission, getting our product into the hands of the people.”

Approximately one million people die a year globally from suicide and opioid overdose combined. assessURhealth is working to reduce unnecessary fatalities by allowing physicians to provide the prevention tools needed for those seeking help for mental & behavioral health worldwide. With an increased global footprint, assessURhealth continues to bring these tools and awareness to the market worldwide.

To help facilitate its record expansion, assessURhealth added to their team this year, with a notable addition to their top leadership team, Taylor Precourt, Director of Operations. This hire compliments the already accomplished executive team, including Mallory Tai Taylor who achieved individual recognition in 2017 by becoming a finalist for Businesswoman of the Year and Technology Leader of the Year.

assessURhealth looks forward to continuing growth and advancement in 2018 with additional EHR interfaces, an increased global footprint, and a new version release. The new release will have several enhancements including additional custom assessments, added languages, data analytics, and a client portal. The release will be featured in their booth (3268) at HIMSS18 this March in Las Vegas, NV, along with a powerful #EndTheStigma pledge wall.

