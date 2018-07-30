Log in
Howard Energy Partners Announces Open Season for Its Maverick Channel Pipeline

07/30/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Howard Energy Partners, LLC (HEP) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Maverick Terminals Corpus, LLC (Maverick), is conducting a binding open season for its 12-inch Maverick Channel Pipeline, which will deliver refined petroleum products from refineries in the Corpus Christi area to Maverick’s bulk liquids terminal facility (the Terminal) in the Port of Corpus Christi. The open season commenced today, July 30, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. CDT and will close on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. CDT.

Expected to be in service by the end of the year, the Maverick Channel Pipeline will have an initial capacity of 48,000 barrels per day and will connect to NuStar Energy’s Origin Station in Corpus Christi. The Maverick Channel Pipeline will facilitate access to global markets by providing transportation services of ultra-low sulfur diesel and gasoline blend stock from local refineries to the Terminal. Refined product arriving to the Terminal via the Maverick Channel Pipeline can be stored in the Terminal’s six tanks with an aggregate storage capacity of 480,000 barrels.

Open Season Information

Interested shippers can receive open season documents upon execution of a confidentiality agreement, which is available here. For more information regarding the open season, contact Rod Pullen, HEP’s Vice President of Business Development and Asset Optimization, at (210) 634-1757 or [email protected]. All binding commitments must be received by 5:00 p.m. CDT on August 30, 2018.

About Howard Energy Partners

San Antonio-based Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC, d.b.a. Howard Energy Partners, is an independent midstream energy company, owning and operating natural gas gathering and transportation pipelines, natural gas processing plants, rail facilities, liquid storage terminals, deep-water port facilities and the other related midstream assets in Texas, Pennsylvania and Mexico. The company has corporate offices in San Antonio, Houston and Mexico City. For more information on Howard Energy Partners, please visit our website www.howardenergypartners.com.


© Business Wire 2018
