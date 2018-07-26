Log in
Hua Hong Semiconductor : Announcements and Notices - Notification of Board Meeting

07/26/2018 | 10:41am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUA HONG SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 華虹半導體有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1347)

Notification of Board Meeting

The board of directors (the "Board") of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 7 August 2018 at 288 Halei Road, Shanghai at 10:00 am for the following purposes:

  • 1. to consider and approve the publication of the second quarter unaudited financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three months period from 1 April 2018 to 30 June 2018.

  • 2. to consider and approve the publication of the unaudited interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018; and

  • 3. to transact any other business, if any.

By order of the Board

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited

Mr. Suxin Zhang

Chairman and Executive Director

Shanghai, 26 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors

Suxin Zhang (Chairman)

Yu Wang (President)

Non-executive Directors Jianbo Chen

Yuchuan Ma Takayuki Morita Jun Ye

Independent Non-executive Directors Stephen Tso Tung Chang

Kwai Huen Wong, JP Long Fei Ye

Disclaimer

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 08:40:05 UTC
