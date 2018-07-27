Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hua Hong Semiconductor : Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 05:02am CEST

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited

華虹半導體有限公司

(Stock code: 1347.HK)

Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Please Join Hua HongSemiconductor's Earnings Conference Call, with:

<![if !supportLists]>Ÿ <![endif]>Mr. Yu WANG, President and Executive Director

Ÿ Mr. Daniel WANG,Executive Vice Presidentand CFO

The second quarter 2018 results will be available at http://www.huahonggrace.com

after the close of trading on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

Details of the webcast / conference call are as follows:

Date:

August 8,2018(Wednesday)

Time:

04:00P.M. (Shanghai and Hong Kong)

04:00 A.M. (New York, Wednesday, August 8,2018)

Webcast:

The call will be webcast live with audio and slides at: http://www.huahonggrace.com/html/investor_webcast.php or
https://engage.vevent.com/rt/huahongsemiconductor~2q_2018_earnings_call

(Note: registration is required to access the webcast.)

CONTACT:

For those without internet access,

you may participate in the conference by dialing the following numbers:

Dial-in Details:

International

+65 6713 5521

China

+86 800 870 0531

+86 400 624 0406

Hong Kong

+852 3018 6768

Taiwan

+886 277 031 751

United States,New York

+1 347 549 4095

Conference ID:

6598664
Passcode:

HUAHONG

Replay:

Recording will be available for replay at

http://www.huahonggrace.com/s/investor_webcast.php about 24 hours after the event, and will be valid for 12 months.



Investor Relations

+86 21 38829909 # 66770 / 66088

[email protected]

Disclaimer

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 03:01:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:47aSUNFONDA : Benz summer door-to-door delivery service is now fully open! ...
PU
05:42aATLAS IRON : Redstone Notice of Status of Defeating Conditions
PU
05:42aATLAS IRON : Redstone Notice Declaring Offer Free of Defeating Conditions
PU
05:38aPG&E : The Bee wins right to cover PG&E explosion trial Fresno County wanted closed
AQ
05:37aMACY'S : Grandmother charged after 4-year-old girl was left in car at Peachtree Mall
AQ
05:36aMITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Reaches Final Investment Decision on Quellaveco Copper Mine Project
AQ
05:35aIMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Analogic Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
05:32aKINGFISH : Results of Annual Shareholdersâ™ Meeting held 27 July 2018
PU
05:27aBARRAMUNDI : BRM - Issue of Securities - 27 July 2018
PU
05:27aBARRAMUNDI : pays performance fee
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : reports cooling quarterly growth and pares outlook
4Intel data centre results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
5Oil markets slip after three days of gains; U.S.-Europe trade tension eases

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.