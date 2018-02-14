Huabang Financial : CHANGE OF AUDITORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE OF AUDITORS

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Huabang Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board announces that PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC") has resigned as the auditor of the Company with effect from 14 February 2018 as the Company and PwC could not reach a mutual agreement in respect of the audit fee for the year ending 31 March 2018. The Board further announces that, the Board, with the recommendation from the audit committee of the Company, has resolved to appoint Ernst & Young ("E&Y") as the new auditor of the Company with effect from 14

February 2018 to fill the casual vacancy arising therefrom and to hold office until the conclusion of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company.

The Company is incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands and to the knowledge of the Board there is no requirement under the laws of Cayman Islands for the resigning auditor to confirm whether or not there is any circumstances connected with their resignation which they consider should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. PwC has therefore not issued such confirmation. The Board and the audit committee of the Company believed that the change of the auditor will not have any impact on the annual audit of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the financial year ending 31 March 2018. The Board and the audit committee of the Company also confirmed that there is no disagreement between the Company and PwC (save as to the audit fee), and there are no matters or circumstances in respect of the change of the auditor that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Company would like to extend its sincere gratitude to PwC for its professional services rendered to the Group in the past years.

