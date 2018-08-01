Huabang Financial : CHANGE OF DATE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3638)

CHANGE OF DATE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND

BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

Reference is made to the announcement of Huabang Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 21 June 2018 relating to, among others, the annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2018 (the "Results Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Results Announcement.

CHANGE OF THE DATE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

As disclosed in the Results Announcement, the forthcoming AGM was initially scheduled to be held on Friday, 24 August 2018. The board of the Company (the "Board") announces that the date of the forthcoming AGM is now rescheduled to Friday, 31 August 2018.

CHANGE OF PERIOD OF CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS FOR DETERMINING ENTITLEMENT TO ATTEND AND VOTE AT THE FORTHCOMING AGM

In respect of the change of date of the forthcoming AGM, the period of closure of the register of members of the Company for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to attend and vote at the forthcoming AGM is changed from Tuesday, 21 August 2018 to Friday, 24 August 2018 (both days inclusive) to Tuesday, 28 August 2018 to Friday, 31 August 2018 (both days inclusive), and during such period, no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the forthcoming AGM, all share transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 27 August 2018.

Except for the changes of the dates and book closure periods as stated herein above, all other information and contents as set out in the Results Announcement remain unchanged. A notice of the

AGM will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company and published on the websites of the Company (www.huabangfinancial.com) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) in due course.

By order of the Board

Huabang Financial Holdings Limited

George Lu

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 1 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. George Lu and Ms. Lau Wing Sze; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Pang Chung Fai Benny, Mr. Lau Wan Po and Mr. Yeung Wai Fai Andrew; and the independent non-executive Directors of the

Company are Mr. Loo Hong Shing, Vincent, Mr. Shin Yick Fabian and Mr. Lam Allan Loc.