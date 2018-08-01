Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Huabang Financial : CHANGE OF DATE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 11:48am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3638)

CHANGE OF DATE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND

BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

Reference is made to the announcement of Huabang Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 21 June 2018 relating to, among others, the annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2018 (the "Results Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Results Announcement.

CHANGE OF THE DATE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

As disclosed in the Results Announcement, the forthcoming AGM was initially scheduled to be held on Friday, 24 August 2018. The board of the Company (the "Board") announces that the date of the forthcoming AGM is now rescheduled to Friday, 31 August 2018.

CHANGE OF PERIOD OF CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS FOR DETERMINING ENTITLEMENT TO ATTEND AND VOTE AT THE FORTHCOMING AGM

In respect of the change of date of the forthcoming AGM, the period of closure of the register of members of the Company for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to attend and vote at the forthcoming AGM is changed from Tuesday, 21 August 2018 to Friday, 24 August 2018 (both days inclusive) to Tuesday, 28 August 2018 to Friday, 31 August 2018 (both days inclusive), and during such period, no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the forthcoming AGM, all share transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 27 August 2018.

Except for the changes of the dates and book closure periods as stated herein above, all other information and contents as set out in the Results Announcement remain unchanged. A notice of the

AGM will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company and published on the websites of the Company (www.huabangfinancial.com) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) in due course.

By order of the Board

Huabang Financial Holdings Limited

George Lu

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 1 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. George Lu and Ms. Lau Wing Sze; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Pang Chung Fai Benny, Mr. Lau Wan Po and Mr. Yeung Wai Fai Andrew; and the independent non-executive Directors of the

Company are Mr. Loo Hong Shing, Vincent, Mr. Shin Yick Fabian and Mr. Lam Allan Loc.

Disclaimer

Huabang Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 09:47:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:17pAIR LIQUIDE : Governor Wolf Announces Creation of Up to 188 New Jobs Through Air Liquide Expansion in Northampton County
AQ
12:17pBEST OF BEST : BKD Named to IPA's 2018 Best of the Best Accounting Firms
AQ
12:17pTEJON RANCH : Judge Rules Against Tejon Ranch Company's Damaging Grapevine Development
AQ
12:17pALLIANZ : Life's Chasing Retirement Study Finds Half of Retirement Savers Are 'Chasers' Who Are Behind on Savings Goals
AQ
12:17pPFIZER : Receives European Approval for Oncology Biosimilar, TRAZIMERA (trastuzumab)
AQ
12:17pEDGE THERAPEUTICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:17pHANESBRANDS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:16pEUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Media Group Ukraine Partners With Eutelsat to Broadcast Its 'Xtra TV' Television Platform
AQ
12:16pINVESTMENT IN THE COLORS & EFFECTS PORTFOLIO : BASF Boosts Capacity for Highly Chromatic Yellow Pigments
AQ
12:16pTIMKEN : Sen. Brown Fights for Ohio Steel Bearings Manufacturer at ITC
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Reports Higher 2Q After-Tax Profit, Sales, Despite Diesel Hit
2BAIDU : China Baidu's second quarter exceeds expectations, powered by ad sales growth
3S&P 500 : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : 2Q Net Profit Largely Stable, Beating Expectations
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Bank optimistic about economy as profit jumps

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.