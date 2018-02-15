Log in
Huabang Financial : COMPLETION OF MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF A SECURITIES COMPANY

02/15/2018 | 11:41am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3638)

COMPLETION OF MAJOR TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO

THE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF

A SECURITIES COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcements of Huabang Financial Holdings Limited ("Company") dated 10 February 2017, 7 March 2017, 31 October 2017, 17 November 2017 and 26 January 2018, and the circular of the Company dated 12 February 2018 (the "Circular") in relation to the Acquisition.

Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board announces that all conditions precedent under the Acquisition Agreement have been fulfilled and Completion took place on 15 February 2018 accordingly. Following the Completion, the Target Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary have become indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company and the financial results of the Target Group will be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group.

By Order of the Board

Huabang Financial Holdings Limited

George Lu

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 15 February 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. George Lu, Mr.

Lau Wan Po, Mr. Pang Chung Fai Benny and Ms. Lau Wing Sze; and the independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Loo Hong Shing, Vincent, Mr. Shin Yick Fabian, Mr. Mu Binrui and Mr. Lam Allan Loc.

Huabang Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2018 10:40:01 UTC.

