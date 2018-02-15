Huabang Financial : COMPLETION OF MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF A SECURITIES COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COMPLETION OF MAJOR TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO

THE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF

A SECURITIES COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcements of Huabang Financial Holdings Limited ("Company") dated 10 February 2017, 7 March 2017, 31 October 2017, 17 November 2017 and 26 January 2018, and the circular of the Company dated 12 February 2018 (the "Circular") in relation to the Acquisition.

Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board announces that all conditions precedent under the Acquisition Agreement have been fulfilled and Completion took place on 15 February 2018 accordingly. Following the Completion, the Target Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary have become indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company and the financial results of the Target Group will be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group.

Hong Kong, 15 February 2018

